Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
WATCH: Jim Leonhard reacts to Minnesota loss
MADISON, Wis. -- Interim head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 23-16 loss to Minnesota. For the first time since 1993-94, Paul Bunyan's Axe will remain in Minneapolis for a two-year period. The Badgers were gashed, not by the Gophers' power run game, but through the air. UM...
Minnesota football drops hype video for border battle with Wisconsin in Week 13
Minnesota knows how much is on the line against Wisconsin. It’s the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Golden Gophers will be tasked with slowing down a surging Wisconsin team under interim HC Jim Leonhard. Minnesota will be trying to take home the axe for the second year in a row.
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Recruiting visitor list
A rolling thread covering the prospects that will be on campus for the Wisconsin Badgers this weekend for the Minnesota game.
Five takeaways as Minnesota Football beats Wisconsin again, 23-16
It's only fitting for Minnesota that in yet another close game in conference play this season, the one thing that changes the result on the scoreboard at the end of the game is a passing game that FINALLY finds lift-off in their last game of conference play. The Gophers throw their way to a second victory in Camp Randall in the PJ Fleck tenure, in a 23-16 win. Athan Kaliakmanis throws for 300+ yards for the first time in his career, Minnesota's defense makes enough plays when they need to, and this victory hopefully continues a theme of change for the Gopher offense into the offseason. Here are my five takeaways as Minnesota keeps the Axe for the second year in a row with another win over Wisconsin.
PJ Fleck after Wisconsin win: 'You all wanted me fired last week'
The back-to-back wins over Wisconsin are the first for Minnesota since 1994.
Everything PJ Fleck said after Minnesota Football's win over Wisconsin
The University of Minnesota retained Paul Bunyan's Axe today with a 23-16 victory over Wisconsin in Madison. Following the contest, Head Coach PJ Fleck spoke with the media and this is everything Fleck had to say in the postgame press conference. PJ Fleck Opening Statement. "Alright, first and foremost, just...
Wisconsin drops intense hype video for Axe game rivalry vs. Minnesota
Wisconsin released a hype video Friday ahead of the Badgers’ intense rivalry with Minnesota. The two teams will battle “for the Axe,” the beloved trophy given to the winner of the historic rivalry game, and the video pays homage to the Axe, showing former Wisconsin teams holding it up in the air.
Minnesota Ice Maze moving from Stillwater to Vikings' HQ in Eagan
EAGAN, Minn. -- A massive ice maze previously on exhibit in Stillwater will move closer to the metro this winter season.For the past two years, the Minnesota Ice Maze stood outside the Zephyr Theatre.This year, the maze will move to Vikings Lakes, the campus that headquarters the Minnesota Vikings in Eagan. The maze will be part of Winter SKOLstice, a celebration starting Jan. 6, 2023 and going through Feb. 19."We are thrilled to create this unforgettable experience for families across the metro with Viking Lakes," said Minnesota Ice founder and CEO Robbie Harrell.This year's maze will comprise 1 million pounds of ice and half a mile of passages, organizers said. Vikings Lakes said it will be the Twin Cities' "largest ice maze to date."Other Winter SKOLstice installations include pond hockey, curling, a Warming Haus with food and beverage and more. The Zephyr Theatre's executive director resigned in October. The Attorney General's Office rescinded the theater's nonprofit registration last year after it was revealed the theater failed to file the requisite paperwork to solicit donations. It's unclear whether the recent issues prompted the maze's move.
U-M Captain Issues Powerful Statement On Cade McNamara
Veteran quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal on Monday, and a number of U-M teammates thanked him for his impact on the football program.
Preview: Minnesota at Wisconsin
364 days later, Wisconsin still hasn't forgotten. Not that they needed any more motivation. All off-season, there was one empty trophy case, normally reserved for Paul Bunyan's Axe, whose home has been Camp Randall Stadium for 23 of the last 27 years. However, Minnesota not only reclaimed the trophy following last season's 23-13 win in Minneapolis, but knocked the Badgers out of the Big Ten Conference title game.
