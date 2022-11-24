ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Jim Leonhard reacts to Minnesota loss

MADISON, Wis. -- Interim head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 23-16 loss to Minnesota. For the first time since 1993-94, Paul Bunyan's Axe will remain in Minneapolis for a two-year period. The Badgers were gashed, not by the Gophers' power run game, but through the air. UM...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Five takeaways as Minnesota Football beats Wisconsin again, 23-16

It's only fitting for Minnesota that in yet another close game in conference play this season, the one thing that changes the result on the scoreboard at the end of the game is a passing game that FINALLY finds lift-off in their last game of conference play. The Gophers throw their way to a second victory in Camp Randall in the PJ Fleck tenure, in a 23-16 win. Athan Kaliakmanis throws for 300+ yards for the first time in his career, Minnesota's defense makes enough plays when they need to, and this victory hopefully continues a theme of change for the Gopher offense into the offseason. Here are my five takeaways as Minnesota keeps the Axe for the second year in a row with another win over Wisconsin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin drops intense hype video for Axe game rivalry vs. Minnesota

Wisconsin released a hype video Friday ahead of the Badgers’ intense rivalry with Minnesota. The two teams will battle “for the Axe,” the beloved trophy given to the winner of the historic rivalry game, and the video pays homage to the Axe, showing former Wisconsin teams holding it up in the air.
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Ice Maze moving from Stillwater to Vikings' HQ in Eagan

EAGAN, Minn. -- A massive ice maze previously on exhibit in Stillwater will move closer to the metro this winter season.For the past two years, the Minnesota Ice Maze stood outside the Zephyr Theatre.This year, the maze will move to Vikings Lakes, the campus that headquarters the Minnesota Vikings in Eagan. The maze will be part of Winter SKOLstice, a celebration starting Jan. 6, 2023 and going through Feb. 19."We are thrilled to create this unforgettable experience for families across the metro with Viking Lakes," said Minnesota Ice founder and CEO Robbie Harrell.This year's maze will comprise 1 million pounds of ice and half a mile of passages, organizers said. Vikings Lakes said it will be the Twin Cities' "largest ice maze to date."Other Winter SKOLstice installations include pond hockey, curling, a Warming Haus with food and beverage and more.   The Zephyr Theatre's executive director resigned in October. The Attorney General's Office rescinded the theater's nonprofit registration last year after it was revealed the theater failed to file the requisite paperwork to solicit donations. It's unclear whether the recent issues prompted the maze's move.
STILLWATER, MN
247Sports

Preview: Minnesota at Wisconsin

364 days later, Wisconsin still hasn't forgotten. Not that they needed any more motivation. All off-season, there was one empty trophy case, normally reserved for Paul Bunyan's Axe, whose home has been Camp Randall Stadium for 23 of the last 27 years. However, Minnesota not only reclaimed the trophy following last season's 23-13 win in Minneapolis, but knocked the Badgers out of the Big Ten Conference title game.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy