Read full article on original website
Related
bethanyclipper.com
Magee places in business contest
Bethany, MO: Braxton Magee, a membeer of the South Harrison FBLA chapter, competed in an online FBLA Business Battle contest in Accounting and Financial Management where he placed 2nd in the state and 5th in the nation. Braxton received state recognition and a gift card. Braxton is the current FBLA president.–Submitted photo.
bethanyclipper.com
Faye Ann Swartz
Leon, IA: Faye Ann Swartz, 72, died Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home in Leon, Iowa surrounded by her loving and attentive family. Ann was born August 17, 1950 in Bethany, Missouri to Charles Eugene & Norma Cleora (Ward) Briggs. Survivors include husband Rick, daughters Angela Gallegos & Jennifer...
bethanyclipper.com
Eddie Ray Wilson, 1953-2022
St. Joseph, MO: Eddie Ray Wilson, born November 18, 1953, to Bryant A. and Ollie M. (Nelson) Wilson, passed into his heavenly home on November 25, 2022. Ed accepted Christ at the age of 12 at the First Baptist Church in Bethany, MO. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. After his service, he worked various jobs, but later found his calling, which he had since a child, and became a police officer and detective with the St. Joseph Police Department. He retired in 2015 after 28 plus years.
bethanyclipper.com
Harrison County Sr. Center, one of first in nation, provides many meals
Harrison County, MO: Over 3,000 meals were served last year by one of the first Senior Citizen Centers established in the United States here in Harrison County. No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.
bethanyclipper.com
Edith Elaine McClure, 1937-2022
Bethany, MO: Edith Elaine McClure passed away November 24, 2022, at a Bethany nursing home at the age of 84 years. She was born December 9, 1937, in Harrison County, MO and was the daughter of Frank and Lona (Bensyl) Milligan. Edith attended various Harrison County schools growing up and...
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork For November 28-December 2
Roadwork projects resume Monday around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists to be cautious as they approach and are in work zones. Work scheduled in the area counties includes:. Carroll County. US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24...
Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County field
DECATUR, County, Iowa — A body and burnt vehicle were found in a rural field on Saturday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the individual’s body was discovered outside of the vehicle. The person’s identity has not been released. DCI said they hope to know more about how the individual died after an […]
nodawaynews.com
Christmas fills the air at community events
Holiday events sparkle throughout Nodaway County, as Christmas activities abound. The Tour of Lights in Maryville sign up now until midnight, Wednesday, November 30 at the Facebook Make It Maryville page. The grand prize has been donated by Dr. Stan and Debbie Snyder. This year’s lucky winner will get December’s electric bill paid.
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany Chamber preparing for a busy holiday season
Bethany, MO: The Bethany Area Chamber of Commerce began preliminary planning for some of the upcoming holiday events during last Tuesday’s meeting at the Chamber building.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests over the weekend of Friday, November 25, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend. Twenty-five-year-old David McGary of Maryville was arrested early Saturday morning in Nodaway County. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was transported to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold. Twenty-five-year-old Decotas Powell of...
kttn.com
Obituary: Montana Ray Akers
Montana Ray Akers, age 19, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Montana was born the son of Maria Fletcher Akers and Daniel Akers on November 25, 2002, in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Lita Pelton on October 22, 2022, she survives of the home. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, riding 4-wheelers, playing cards, watching football on Sundays, and spending time with his family. He was a huge Chiefs fan.
cbs2iowa.com
Body discovered in burned out car near Leon
LEON, Iowa — A brutal discovery in southern Iowa, where authorities were called to a burned-out vehicle in a field with a body inside. Crews were called to the scene just east of Leon in Decatur County around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the scene. So far, they have been unable to identify the body and are checking with area agencies for any missing persons.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Seventy-five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. The report includes a couple of accidents. 6:58 pm, Chillicothe officers responded to the intersection of 65 Highway and Bus. 36 for a two-vehicle crash. The vehicles were removed from the roadway and one driver was identified as a 16-year-old male from Mooresville. He was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
kttn.com
Passengers flee two-car crash in Chillicothe before police arrive on scene
Witnesses say several passengers in a vehicle fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe on Friday night, November 25th before police officers arrived. Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel, reports the driver of that vehicle was from Mexico and was treated for injuries at the Hedrick Medical Center.
kchi.com
Two Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crashes
Multi-vehicle crashes in Linn and Carroll County on Wednesday left two drivers injured. At about 5:00 pm in Carroll County, a four-vehicle crash left one driver injured. State Troopers report 54-year-old Michelle L Thompson of Norborne was westbound on Highway 10 near Mile’s Curve, when she drove into oncoming traffic, colliding with three vehicles. Thompson then ran off the right side of the road and her vehicle overturned. The other three drivers were not injured. Thompson was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. On Monday, Police charged 18-year-old Meadow Rae Cruickshank of Osceola and 18-year-old Kaitlyn Norma Mitchell of Afton for Disorderly Conduct. Authorities cited and released Cruickshank and Mitchell from custody. Police arrested 18-year-old Harmony Marie Shaw of Fort Scott, Kansas, with assault. Sources cited and released her from custody.
Juvenile Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Ringgold County
(Diagonal) A Benton, Iowa, teen died in a single-vehicle crash near Diagonal. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:01 p.m. on Friday on P33 south of Diagonal. Authorities say 15-year-old Abbi Overholser died in the crash. According to the report, Overholser was driving a southbound 2009 Chevy...
kttn.com
Marceline man injured in crash east of Meadville
A Marceline resident was injured Wednesday evening when his car struck the rear of another on Highway 36, three miles east of Meadville. Forty-six-year-old Travis Avila received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Pershing Memorial Hospital. No injuries were noted for the other driver, 80-year-old Elmer Gaug of Meadville.
nodawaynews.com
County’s Christmas shopping treasures
Maryville Florists has turned into a winter wonderland of Christmas gifts and decorating items. Located at 214 North Main Street, the shop features a wide variety of gifts and floral arrangements. Owner Keitha Clapp laughs about the wide selection of gnomes currently waiting for purchase. If looking for a small...
kttn.com
Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI
One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Comments / 0