St. Joseph, MO: Eddie Ray Wilson, born November 18, 1953, to Bryant A. and Ollie M. (Nelson) Wilson, passed into his heavenly home on November 25, 2022. Ed accepted Christ at the age of 12 at the First Baptist Church in Bethany, MO. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. After his service, he worked various jobs, but later found his calling, which he had since a child, and became a police officer and detective with the St. Joseph Police Department. He retired in 2015 after 28 plus years.

BETHANY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO