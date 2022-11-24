ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Jersey Stage

Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater presents "The Nutcracker Rocks" starring Josh Canfield

(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Josh Canfield, actor and former CBS Survivor contestant will reprise his role as Clara’s eccentric rocker Uncle Drosselmeyer in Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT)’s The Nutcracker Rocks. Canfield has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at A.R.T., in productions including the Tony Award-winning production of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Doctor Zhivago and the touring Broadway production of Falsettos.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Lightning Jar to Headline Songwriter's Holiday Show

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Invigorated by their recent 10-Year Reunion show at The Saint, Lightning Jar returns for a holiday homecoming on Thursday, December 29 at Langosta Lounge. This time, they've asked Nashville songwriters and Asbury Park friends Ashley McKinley and Colton Kayser to join them. The special songwriter's holiday show includes Ashley McKinley, Colton Kayser Band, and Lightning Jar. Showtime is 8:00pm.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
The Smithereens Return to Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Saturday

(CARTERET, NJ) -- The Smithereens return to the Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Saturday, December 3 with a celebration of their Jersey roots and the musical heritage that shaped their sound. Since the passing of Pat Dinizio, Jim Babjak, Dennis Diken and Mike Mesaros have continued forward with the addition of Marshall Crenshaw and Gin Blossom’s lead singer Robin Wilson. Crenshaw will be the guest vocalist in Carteret. Showtime is 8:00pm.
CARTERET, NJ
American Repertory Ballet, featuring Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey, presents Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet

(TRENTON, NJ) -- The American Repertory Ballet, featuring Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey, presents Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on Sunday, December 11th. The performance begins at 2:00pm. This holiday favorite tells the magical story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as...
TRENTON, NJ
Artie's Bar & Grill presents Corey Feldman

(FRENCHTOWN, NJ) -- Iconic actor/musician Corey Feldman recently gave fans an early holiday present by announcing he was extending his tour through December. “Love Retours 2.2" kicks off December 1st in Buffalo, NY and will go up to Christmas. The tour comes to Artie's Bar & Grill in Frenchtown on Sunday, December 4th. Showtime is 5:30pm.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
The Tribute Carpenters Have Not Only Just Begun – They Live On

I interviewed Debbie Taylor, one of the stars of Top of the World: A Carpenters’ Tribute Christmas Show, a show about the music and story of the brother/sister Carpenters that sold 100 million records that is coming to The Levoy Theatre in Millville on December 1st and the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on December 4th, and asked for her opinion on people’s reaction to the show, that has been touring the nation for six years now.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen on Saturday, December 3rd at 8:00pm. Almost Queen is the most authentic Queen tribute show since the days of Queen themselves. Lez Zeppelin - the all female Led Zeppelin band will open the night. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Billy Joel To Have 90th Monthly Show at MSG in April

(NEW YORK, NY) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) announced that by overwhelming demand, legendary musician and MSG franchise Billy Joel has added another show as part of his record-breaking residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The April show will mark Joel’s 90th monthly and 136th lifetime show at The Garden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Artist Dor Guez Examines the Layered Histories of Jerusalem at the Princeton University Art Museum

Colony 2021, Three-channel video installation, by Dor Guez. (PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Jaffa-based artist Dor Guez’s penetrating transformations of early twentieth-century photographs of Jerusalem will be the subject of a thought-provoking exhibition at the Princeton University Art Museum’s galleries at Art@Bainbridge. The exhibition, titled Colony / Dor Guez, opens December 10, 2022, and will be on view through February 12, 2023.
PRINCETON, NJ
"Hairspray" comes to Count Basie Center for the Arts

(RED BANK, NJ) -- The National Tour of Hairspray comes to the Count Basie Center for the Arts November 28 & 29 at 7:30pm. Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
RED BANK, NJ
Out of the Box Theatrics to present Off-Broadway developmental run for "Millennials Are Killing Musicals"

(NEW YORK, NY) -- Out of the Box Theatrics will produce an Off-Broadway developmental production of Millennials Are Killing Musicals, written by Drama League songwriting contest and NAMT Challenge winner Nico Juber. The production, to be directed by Ciara Renée (Waitress, Frozen), will play a limited engagement from May 9-28, 2023, at Theatre 71 at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament (152 West 71st Street). Opening night is May 15.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Theatre Works presents its Annual 10 Minute Play Festival Benefit

(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- Hudson Theatre Works presents two benefit performances of it’s annual 10 Minute Play Festival to benefit the theatre company. This year includes new plays written by some of our most illustrious playwrights, including J John Patrick Shanley, Richard Vetere, Barbara Blatner, Joanne Hoersch, Zach Weed, Lenny Horst, and Sarah T. Schwab. Performances take place Friday and Saturday, December 9th and 10th at 8:00pm.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
PRINCETON, NJ
Shakespeare Theatre of NJ presents "Twelfth Night"

(MADISON, NJ) -- The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) concludes its 60th Anniversary Season with its final Main Stage production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Last seen at STNJ in 2009, Jason King Jones directs one of the Bard’s most celebrated comedies just in time for the holidays. Veteran company members Jon Barker, Jeffrey M. Bender, and Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli are among a diverse cast of 14 actors. Twelfth Night will be on the Main Stage from December 7, 2022 – January 1, 2023.
MADISON, NJ
House of Independents presents Sam MacPherson

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- New Jersey native singer-songwriter Sam MacPherson – who recently signed to Elektra – will be playing a special hometown headline show on Thursday, December 22 at the House of Independents in Asbury Park. Showtime is 8:00pm, doors at 7:00pm. Through a nuanced approach and...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
