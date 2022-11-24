Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles
The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
Zacks.com
4 Solid Stocks to Buy as Durable Goods Orders Continue to Rise
Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory-made goods continue to rise despite soaring prices of consumer goods. People have been compelled to cut down on spending but solid demand has been driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for U.S -made durable goods jump more than double the expectations in October.
msn.com
2 Solid Dividend-Growth Stocks
Dividend-paying companies have built-in insurance to ride through downturns. Blue-chip stocks return to their growth trajectory after an economic hurricane. Energy stocks are among the largest dividend payers on Wall Street. If you’re planning to build your income portfolio, this is perhaps the most challenging time during the past decade....
NASDAQ
Australian Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Monday, giving up some of the gains in the previous four sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,200 level, following mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday, with weakness across most sectors amid the growing unrest in China over the unprecedented COVID restrictions.
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 11/25/2022: BNRG,NOVA,PDCE,JKSS
Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 0.1% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.7%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil turned lower...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
NASDAQ
Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Lithium Mining Stocks In Focus
Lithium mining stocks have been on the rise in recent years, as the demand for lithium batteries has exploded. A number of companies have significant holdings in Lithium deposits, and these companies are reaping the benefits. Lithium stocks can be a good investment for a number of reasons. First, Lithium...
NASDAQ
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
TSMC (TSM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this chip company have returned +34.5%, compared to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Stryker's (SYK) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Volume Improves
SYK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 by 5.4%. The bottom line declined 3.6% year over year. GAAP EPS in the quarter was $2.14, up 87.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue Details. This Michigan-based medical...
NASDAQ
Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/26/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength. TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (ADR) (TM) is a large-cap...
NASDAQ
Asian Markets A Sea Of Red
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Monday, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday on Friday, as traders reacted the growing unrest in China amid the zero-COVID policy with record-high domestic daily Covid-19 cases and the unprecedented COVID restrictions in several cities in China. Asian markets closed mixed on Friday.
Zacks.com
Industrial ETFs to Gain as US Manufacturing Picks Up Amid Coronavirus
The latest update on U.S. manufacturing output looks impressive. Per the Federal Reserve’s recently-released data, industrial production including output at mines and utilities rose 0.9% in January after gaining a revised 1.3% in December. Further, the output at factories rose 1% month over month in January compared with a 0.9% gain in December and economists’ projection of a 0.7% increase.
Morgan Stanley slashes its U.S. housing market outlook—here’s where it sees the home price correction going in 2023
Peak-to-trough, Morgan Stanley expects U.S. home prices to fall 10% by 2024. However, the firm also says a 20% crash is possible.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Stocks, oil skid as China's COVID protests roil sentiment
SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Stocks and oil weakened on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy raised worries about management of the virus in the world's second-largest economy.
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower on China COVID woes
BENGALURU, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indian stocks were set to open lower on Monday, tracking weakness in global markets, as sentiment took a hit due to protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were down 0.34%...
NASDAQ
How to design a formula to pay for climate loss
ATHENS (Reuters Breakingviews) - There will be no joy if countries get help for climate damage from a fund promised at COP27, but the planet still fries. This is why the recent United Nations climate conference in Egypt ended with a lot of hand-wringing. The European Union, in particular, had hoped to tie together the two issues of fighting climate change and supporting countries which suffer disasters, but failed.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On David Dreman - 11/27/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG (MBGAF) is a large-cap value...
NASDAQ
Union Pacific's (UNP) Dividends a Savior, Cost Woes Sting
Union Pacific’s UNP efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks attest to its financial strength. However, high operating costs, mainly due to elevated fuel expenses, are hurting its bottom line. Currently, UNP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Let’s delve deeper. Union Pacific hiked dividend twice...
