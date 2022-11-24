Read full article on original website
Whoops, Minnesota Man Tries To Drive His Boat Through The Ice [VIDEO]
When you are an adult and have grown-up "toys" they can require some maintenance and TLC to perform at their peak like a boat. They can be costly to buy and maintain depending on how old it is and what kind of conditions you put it under. Well, one gentleman from the Twin Cities area given what lake he was on, might want to rethink his plans with his boat for next year.
Need Help Gift Wrapping? This Minnesota TikTok Star Is Here to Help!
I struggle to wrap gifts. My whole life I have skipped the battle of wrapping paper and scotch tape and just tossed things in re-used gift bags. It saves my sanity, but it always looks horrible. Not this year, this year I have Minnesota TikTok user Emily Carriveau to help...
Minnesota Worker Gets Fired Over Comments Made On The Store’s PA System
Every now and then you'll see a story on how some people can't take humor. One Minnesota worker got fired after making comments over the PA system after the store closed. This story has me asking "what would you say into the PA system if there are still people in the store after it is closed?". One person took the opportunity to display their humor, and the customers still in the store weren't having it.
Amazing Revolving Sushi Bar Opens in Minnesota
Revolving. Sushi. Bar. Do I need to say more? This place sounds awesome and they have a history that proves they know what they're doing. This company just opened up their first revolving sushi bar in Minnesota and I need to go. This Revolving Sushi Bar Began in Japan. This...
Now You Can Spend a Night in a Covered Wagon in Minnesota
If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you've probably camped at one of our 10,000 lakes. But have you camped by the lake in a covered wagon?. Well, you now can. It's all thanks to the crew at Rose Lake Glamping, located on Rose Lake, in Vergas, Minnesota. Lake Rose is in the middle of Minnesota's Lake Country, in Otter Tail County, about 4 and a half hours northwest of Rochester, around a half-hour south of Fargo/Moorhead.
Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Highest In 37 Years In Minnesota, South Dakota This Year
The cost of your Thanksgiving dinner is set to be the highest since the mid-80s this year in Minnesota, South Dakota, and across the Midwest!. Just like everything else these days, the cost of your Thanksgiving dinner is set to be way more expensive this year, with costs shooting up to levels we haven't seen in nearly 40 years!
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
20 Things You'll Find In Every South Dakota Home
We have so many things in our homes. Some things are junk or half-used but others have great sentimental value to us. Regardless of what an item means to us at the end of the day, I bet that most South Dakotans have these twenty items in their home; or at least most of us do.
Popular Black Hills Ski Resort Opens In Two Weeks
Think you've been hearing voices lately telling you to be prepared for fun in December? Those voices have two loop messages. First, the snow is getting deeper in the Black Hills. Second, go find your skis and snowboards!. It won't be long until you get back on the slopes as...
Iowa and South Dakota Are Among Leading States for Quarter Horses
South Dakota and Iowa are home to some of the biggest populations of America's most popular breeds of horses. According to Cowgirl Magazine of the more than 2.4 million quarter horses in the country, more than 140,000 reside in the Mount Rushmore and the Hawkeye States. So what distinguishes a...
2 Best Times to Hit Minnesota Roads for Thanksgiving. Got AAA Predictions!
Traveling for Thanksgiving? According to AAA, they predict,. 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. Their prediction would make it the "third busiest for Thanksgiving travel", but that dates only back to 2000, when they first started tracking traveling. However, if by traveling means driving for you this Thanksgiving. Get ready for congestion on the roads, because they also report,
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
Which Cities Are Building the Most New Apartments in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
It seems like no matter where you look these days there are new apartment complexes popping up all over. That's certainly the case in Sioux Falls where nearly 2,000 new units were added in 2021 and more than 3,000 so far in 2022. But South Dakota's largest city is hardly...
Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Are Home to Some Fast Talkers
In this part of the United States, we pride ourselves on enjoying life at a much slower pace than most of the rest of the country. That is until we open our mouths. A new study from Preply shows that half of the top ten fastest-talking states are in our neck of the woods.
Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Each Prefer Different Stuffing
When it comes to what to put on your Thanksgiving dinner table this week, most of us agree on the turkey, but after that preferences vary wildly depending on where we live. A new Fox News study of the latest Google Trends finds that when it comes to one popular side dish, we can't even decide on what to call it.
Watch The Trailer For the Minnesota-Made Movie ‘Merry Kiss Cam’
Last summer, the cast and crew of the Hulu original movie Merry Kiss Cam spent a lot of time filming in various locations throughout the Twin Ports area of Minnesota. They also involved a lot of local businesses and a lot of us spent time working as extras in the movie.
Why Was Actor Christina Milian in Minnesota?
Another celebrity has been spotted in Minnesota! Of course, we have a few celebrities that pop up in Rochester, MN (like Gerard Butler earlier this year). Joe Keery from 'Stranger Things' was spotted at a few local spots while filming in Minnesota earlier this year. Now we have another celebrity sighting but this time up in Duluth, MN.
The ’80s Hitmaker You Didn’t Know Was From Iowa [PICS/VIDEOS]
You learn something new every day! The stories of all the celebrities from Iowa have been done to death by now. There's Ashton Kutcher (Cedar Rapids) President Herbert Hoover (West Branch) Shawn Johnson-East (Des Moines) Lolo Jones (Des Moines) Kurt Warner (Burlington) John Wayne (Winterset) Andy Williams (Wall Lake) Johnny...
Alleged Iowa Serial Killer’s Daughter Opens Up About Her Allegations Of Her Father
In a sitdown with Newsweek, Lucey Studey, daughter of Iowa's alleged serial killer, Donald Dean Studey, opened up more about the allegations she's made about her father being the most prolific serial killer in American history. After being sent photos of missing women from the time frame Lucey alleges Donald...
