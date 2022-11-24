Read full article on original website
Holiday flare promised at Johnston PTSO’s Holly Fair
It’s important, interesting and impressive. It supports the students and faculty at Johnston High School. It’s called the Holly Fair and the Dec. 3 event is one of two major fundraising activities of the Johnston Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO) (the other is the February Calendar Raffle). Proceeds...
Panthers win Pre-Teen title
On a cold, blustery late fall Sunday afternoon , with a raucous crowd, the Johnston Youth Panther JV football team won the 2022 state championship 8-0 over perennial powerhouse North Smithfield Xpress. Laylo Harrison, playing with a heavy heart after the recent passing of his cousin, Isaiah Rivas (to whom...
