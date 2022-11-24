ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Yak ranch helps pave way for next generation of ranchers

KALISPELL, MONT. — From a cattle ranch in Mississippi to finding his forever home in the Flathead Valley, Jim Watson, the owner of Spring Brook Ranch, left his home to be closer to his wife’s family and help out around the ranch. “A horse trailer I bought as...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Whitefish Mountain Resort reminds skiers to avoid construction zone

MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort officials are reminding skiers and snowboarders to stay away from the construction zone around the ski area's new chairlift. They warn entering the construction zone interrupts work on the lift and puts people in significant danger. A 14-day preseason period for uphill recreation...
WHITEFISH, MT
Yahoo Sports

Evicted Outlaw Inn renters still seeking home

Nov. 24—When Joan Corbin and her daughter Michaela see paper notices on their door, it gives them flashbacks. They can't help but recall a cold day in January when they learned that they had a month to find new accommodations or end up on the streets. The Corbins were...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Compassionate Healthcare at The Kalispell Collective

As Dr. James Berry was attending school to become a licensed acupuncturist, he convinced his sick father to try Chinese Medicine to help manage his various illnesses and pain that he suffered after he was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam during the war. His veteran dad was skeptical, but...
KALISPELL, MT
Char-Koosta News

Roman Allen Leon

RONAN — Roman Allen Leon was born November 17th, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. Parents are Emmanuel and Justine Leon of Ronan. Roman joins siblings Larissa, Emma, Leticia, and Natilee.
RONAN, MT
NBCMontana

Browning Public Schools mourns loss of 8th grader

MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Public Schools and the superintendent are letting community members know that an 8th grade student passed away from cancer. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Payton Weatherwax's family, teachers and friends. An announcement on the Browning Public Schools Facebook page says his rosary will...
BROWNING, MT
Char-Koosta News

Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah

RONAN — Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah was born November 19, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. Parents are Thomas Mahseelah and LaShaya Assiniboine of Polson. Paternal grandparents are Michael Ann Mahseelah and Keith Baylor of St. Ignatius. Maternal grandparents...
POLSON, MT
Yahoo Sports

Suspect in 2021 high speed chase brought up on felony

Nov. 27—Prosecutors have filed a felony charge against a motorist who allegedly led Montana Highway Patrol troopers on a lengthy high speed chase in December 2021 that began near Hungry Horse. Kevin Alfred Gobert, 38, faces a single count of criminal endangerment in Flathead County District Court for his...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy