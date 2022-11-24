Read full article on original website
westsidenewsny.com
Living Christmas tree taking root in Brockport
A Norway Spruce will be taking root as a glowing addition to the annual winter celebration in Brockport this year on December 4. Choosing to plant this living tree was inspired by the 2020 New York Times story of the little Saw-whet owl who hid in the immense branches of its 75-foot evergreen home as it was cut down, transported, and erected at Rockefeller Center; only to be discarded after the lights were dimmed.
websterontheweb.com
How to help feed our neighbors in need
During this Thanksgiving season, we need to all remember that not everyone in our community was able to sit down to a plentiful dinner on Thursday. Even here in Webster, many families simply do not have enough to eat, and children are going hungry. Two local agencies are working hard...
Hundreds turn out for Hornell holiday parade
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday spirit took the Maple City by storm Saturday evening as hundreds of people lined Main Street for the annual Christmas Parade. Hornell Partners for Growth held its annual “Hornell for the Holidays” event on November 26. Local fire departments, lawmakers, police, EMS, WETM, and of course, Santa, drove down […]
Perlo’s restaurant served around 600 people on Thanksgiving
Perlo also added that it makes her feel great to see everyone together rather than having people spend the holiday alone.
WHEC TV-10
Heartwarming holiday: Rochester man celebrates Thanksgiving with newfound relative
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester family is celebrating this holiday week with a family member they didn’t know existed. The dad took a 23andMe DNA testing kit several months ago and didn’t think much more of it until he got a message from a sister he never knew he had.
roberts.edu
What Is Roberts Thankful For?
This is the question we asked Roberts’ faculty, staff, students, and alumni. “This year, I'm particularly thankful for my dreams as much as for having the resources and support to chase after them. “I am equally grateful to those who want me to be happy. They are people who...
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton High School welcomes over400 students for 43rd Annual Model UN
For 43 years, Hilton High School has welcomed students from surrounding school districts to participate in a Model United Nations Conference. This year, over 400 students from 25 schools attended the two-day conference held on November 4 and 5. The student-directed event provides debate opportunities for both new and experienced high school delegates.
westsidenewsny.com
Holly Trolley Rides at theNY Museum of Transportation
Continuing its holiday tradition, the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sundays December 11 and 18. They’re eager to meet the kids, pose for pictures, and join them on the museum’s trolley ride. Holiday decorations, complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, and the fondly-remembered Midtown Plaza Monorail will add to the fun in this unique celebration of the holidays.
Purple Christmas trees? It's a thing in Naples wine country
NAPLES – Someday, the story of the purple Christmas trees (and maybe the blue and orange ones, too) will be passed on from generation to generation, making spirits bright like Rudolph’s red nose and Frosty’s magic hat. This weekend, as many people head out to remote areas...
WHEC TV-10
Community invited to support First Responders Week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host First Responders Week Nov. 27-Dec. 4. The event will feature eight days of special discounts, giveaways and promotions, including a daily gift card drawing for first responders. Local businesses have so far donated gifts and...
‘You prepare all night’: Some businesses open for Thanksgiving
A few bakeries and restaurants in the area opened their doors on Thanksgiving.
13 WHAM
First Black Power Marketplace hosted on Small Business Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Providing a platform for black-owned businesses to thrive in the city of Rochester. On Saturday, the Community Justice Initiative hosted its Black Power Marketplace, giving local black owned businesses an opportunity to show off and hopefully create lasting connections in the community. The event also hopes...
Lollypop Farm hosts Black Friday adoption event
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Lollypop Farm held its Black Friday event at its main campus on Victor Road on November 25. The shelter took half off its adoption fees while continuing its celebration of Adopt-a-Senior Month. Pets ages 6 and older were free. Adoptions counselors were available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offered […]
WHEC TV-10
Lollypop Farm seeking homes for its animals ahead of holidays
Fairport, N.Y. – On Black Friday, people had a special opportunity to adopt a furry friend. The Human Society at Lollypop Farm held a pet adoption special. Adoption fees were 50 percent off. The fee for senior pets – those age six or older – is waived to celebrate Adopt-a-Senior Month.
WHEC TV-10
Businesses come together for family of 12-year-old shooting victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The murder of 12-year-old Juan Lopez crushed the community. The owner of People’s Choice Kitchen teamed up with 18 other businesses to gather donations for that boy’s family. Some of those businesses said it doesn’t feel real that a child was murdered. They want...
Al Roker shows Oswego love as he leaves hospital, misses Thanksgiving parade: Buzz
Al Roker shows Oswego love as he leaves hospital, misses Thanksgiving parade. SUNY Oswego alumnus Al Roker showed his alma mater some love on Thursday as he left the hospital after being treated for a blood clot in his leg and lungs. Roker posted a video of himself walking down a hospital hallway while wearing a green, yellow and grey Oswego State polo shirt.
Macedon Fire Chief Adam Weinstein passed away
In a social media post and on the department's website, they said that Chief Adam Weinstein passed away unexpectedly:
Winter safety tips for the elderly
We’re coming up to the most wonderful time of the year, with holiday gatherings, ski and sledding adventures, caroling and countless other activities the winter season brings. Nobody wants their winter fun spoiled, so here are some basic tips to ensure you and your elderly loved ones have a...
PAWS Youth & Advocacy Center aims to better Rochester community
The 22,00 sq. ft. facility has sports, hang out spaces, a sensory gym, and art done by the FUA Crew graffiti art crew.
NYS Music
Alyssa Trahan treats Hometown to a Country Show at Iron Smoke Distillery
Born and raised in Rochester, Alyssa has taken the country music scene by storm. Returning home from Nashville, she treated hometown fans to quite the mix of original tunes and covers at Iron Smoke Distillery in nearby Fairport. Prior to making the move to the country music capital, Alyssa was...
