CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Officials with the City of Chesapeake and Chesapeake Police Department have identified the youngest victim in Tuesday night's mass shooting at the Chesapeake Walmart Supercenter. They had previously withheld his name and photo due to his age. We now know Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16, died. Childhood friend...

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO