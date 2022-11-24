Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night’s drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.

The month started with lottery players across the nation all fired up about a Powerball jackpot that would eventually climb to a record amount of over $2.04 billion dollars. As you might imagine, the more interest that was generated in that game, the more people played. Louisiana players played well too. In fact, every Powerball drawing held in the month of November produced a winner of $50,000 or more up until last Saturday night’s drawing.

While yes, there was a Powerball drawing last night the big money winner did not come from that game. But, if you missed the drawing, here is how it unfolded.

According to the Powerball website the winning numbers were:

01 02 31 39 66 Powerball 25 Powerplay X2

The Big Wins in Louisiana page shows now Powerball prizes higher than four $200 winners. There about half a dozen $100 winners generated by Louisiana-sold tickets for that drawing too.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the game with the next big prize waiting to be won. That jackpot drawing on Friday night will be for an estimated $284 million. The Lotto jackpot from the Louisiana Lottery still hasn’t gotten a winner. Next Saturday when they draw numbers in the next Lotto game that top prize will be an estimated $2.3 million.

The $190,000 winner from last night’s drawing (11/23/22) was in the Easy 5 game. Lottery officials posted that the game did generate a winner based on the numbers that were selected in Wednesday’s drawing. A single ticket for Easy 5 sold in Slidell can lay claim to the cash. Easy 5 also generated thirty-three $100 winners, so if you played you might want to double check your numbers.

Here are last night’s Easy 5 selections:

06 11 18 21 22

Again the big money winner was sold in Slidell. The Easy 5 jackpot will return to its normal starting amount for Saturday’s drawing. Remember, if you choose to play any lottery games or games of chance only spend what you can afford to lose. Play responsibly, please.