Give The Gift Of Relaxation With 60% Off Self-Care Essentials
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The holiday season is a bustling time of year. There’s so much to do and so little time to do it. You, me — we could all use a little extra pampering. So why not give your loved ones something to help them mellow out and unwind during this busy time of year?
10 Tips for a Stress-Free Move
Moving is notoriously stressful and overwhelming. Making sure every step of the moving process is foolproof takes a ton of time and effort, and moving is often paired with other stressful live transitions. With the right know-how, however, you can make moving a breeze. To assist you, here are ten fantastic tips for a stress-free move:
Coping During The Holidays
Clinical psychologist Jacqueline Jones McKinney, Ph.D., offers suggestions on how to process seasonal depression amid family gatherings. Affectionate get-togethers are considered traditional during any holiday season—but between fall and winter, these gatherings are based upon religious and other observances that center around family celebrations. While for many of us, the occasions are joyous, for some folks, a mental health struggle can become heightened during this time of year.
Therapist breaks down how to do household chores when you're depressed. It's a game changer.
'Replace "I'm failing," with "I'm having a hard time."'
When older couples break up, it’s not always about conflict. There’s something else going on.
As couples age, they’re less likely to split up. Every decade of marriage makes you less likely to divorce. Still, older people do not necessarily experience a till-death-do-us-part love fest. America’s divorce rate among ages 25-39 is 24 per 1,000 individuals. It slowly drops from there: Those between 40-49...
I've been a nanny for over 18 years. These are my top 3 fail-safe techniques for dealing with tantrums.
With 18 years of experience taking care of children, the author shares tips to deal with tantrums, like redirecting attention or counting to 10.
Beating the blues: Expert on how to deal with anxiety, stress during the holidays
Dr. Ilana Brodzki Pilato, a clinical psychologist with Duke, answers questions about seasonal depression.
7 Tips for Setting Boundaries with Family Over the Holidays, According to Therapists
Though cheery commercials and sappy Hallmark movies would have everyone believe otherwise, the holidays can be a pretty fraught time for many people. Spending quality time with family members sounds great in theory, but in reality, it can be super stressful. “The holidays often demand interactions with people we only...
Meet The Black Woman Entrepreneur Whose Afrocentric Gift-Wrapping Paper Brand Is Truly Making An Impression
Lorna D. Cheatham is the founder and CEO of Clera’s Creative Gifts, a Black-owned gift-wrapping paper and gift bag brand that is known for its unique Afrocentric-themed designs. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise, Lorna started her Detroit-based company in 2018 with the goal to bring jobs back to her...
Is Your Attachment Anxiety Messing With Your Memory?
A new study uncovered that anxiously attached individuals falsify memories far more than the average person. People with anxious attachment styles are also more likely to get facts wrong about everyday social situations. Researchers suggested that moving toward a more secure attachment style can positively affect memory processes. A new...
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
You Are Meditating Correctly, Don't Stress It
"Fate doesn't make mistakes" Woman meditating on benchPhoto byPhoto by Sage Friedman on UnsplashonUnsplash. We’re brought up in a world that makes us think lowly of ourselves. Yes, at an unconscious level, we do just that.
SUNDAY ‘NOIRE: Can A Relationship Work If You Speak Different Love Languages?
Learn to speak one another’s love languages. This is another part of compromising in a relationship.
Gratitude Can Lift You Up, Even When You’re Down
Gratitude encompasses many practices, including appreciation, graciousness, optimism, recognizing the positive, and looking for silver linings. Feeling pessimistic or overwhelmed indicates a negative focus, which can bring a person further down. Countering habits of negative thinking requires addressing any roadblocks, such as one's history, challenges, and beliefs about optimism. Practicing...
Practicing Gratitude and Building Better Thoughts
For service providers and clients alike, life is a winding road of good things here and bad things there. Actively working toward wiring your brain to acknowledge the good and appreciating those good things can help individuals shape personal strengths and build protections. Creating protective factors which can help cultivate positive mental health and generate an asset-based outlook that reaches all aspects of life.
Anxiety As Told By Someone With Anxiety
Anxiety sucks. Really, there’s no other way of putting it. I often hear about people getting anxious about having to make an important phone call, or send an email, or do a little public speaking. But there’s more to it – for me, there are a lot of other, very specific, very mundane things that cause my heart to race. Honestly, even I know these things are totally insignificant, but that doesn’t make me feel any better about them… although it is kind of funny, in a convoluted sort of way.
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
Want To Be Around You: Surrounded By People
There is no denying the fact that making others want to be around you is one of the most important skills you can possess. Whether it’s socializing with friends, networking with potential clients, or simply making small talk with strangers, being able to engage and connect with others is essential for success.
Most Men Would Rather Do Chores Than See a Doctor
There’s a major discrepancy between men and women when it comes to going to the doctor. Stephen Ferrara, a male nurse practitioner, associate dean of clinical affairs and associate professor at Columbia University’s School of Nursing, and president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, said he has heard men, including himself, use just about every possible excuse to get out of going to the doctor.
