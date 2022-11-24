Anxiety sucks. Really, there’s no other way of putting it. I often hear about people getting anxious about having to make an important phone call, or send an email, or do a little public speaking. But there’s more to it – for me, there are a lot of other, very specific, very mundane things that cause my heart to race. Honestly, even I know these things are totally insignificant, but that doesn’t make me feel any better about them… although it is kind of funny, in a convoluted sort of way.

28 DAYS AGO