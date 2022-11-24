ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Give The Gift Of Relaxation With 60% Off Self-Care Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The holiday season is a bustling time of year. There’s so much to do and so little time to do it. You, me — we could all use a little extra pampering. So why not give your loved ones something to help them mellow out and unwind during this busy time of year?
caandesign.com

10 Tips for a Stress-Free Move

Moving is notoriously stressful and overwhelming. Making sure every step of the moving process is foolproof takes a ton of time and effort, and moving is often paired with other stressful live transitions. With the right know-how, however, you can make moving a breeze. To assist you, here are ten fantastic tips for a stress-free move:
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

Coping During The Holidays

Clinical psychologist Jacqueline Jones McKinney, Ph.D., offers suggestions on how to process seasonal depression amid family gatherings. Affectionate get-togethers are considered traditional during any holiday season—but between fall and winter, these gatherings are based upon religious and other observances that center around family celebrations. While for many of us, the occasions are joyous, for some folks, a mental health struggle can become heightened during this time of year.
psychologytoday.com

Is Your Attachment Anxiety Messing With Your Memory?

A new study uncovered that anxiously attached individuals falsify memories far more than the average person. People with anxious attachment styles are also more likely to get facts wrong about everyday social situations. Researchers suggested that moving toward a more secure attachment style can positively affect memory processes. A new...
CALIFORNIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Why Relationships Fail

Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
Rabih Hammoud

You Are Meditating Correctly, Don't Stress It

"Fate doesn't make mistakes" Woman meditating on benchPhoto byPhoto by Sage Friedman on UnsplashonUnsplash. We’re brought up in a world that makes us think lowly of ourselves. Yes, at an unconscious level, we do just that.
psychologytoday.com

Gratitude Can Lift You Up, Even When You’re Down

Gratitude encompasses many practices, including appreciation, graciousness, optimism, recognizing the positive, and looking for silver linings. Feeling pessimistic or overwhelmed indicates a negative focus, which can bring a person further down. Countering habits of negative thinking requires addressing any roadblocks, such as one's history, challenges, and beliefs about optimism. Practicing...
extension.org

Practicing Gratitude and Building Better Thoughts

For service providers and clients alike, life is a winding road of good things here and bad things there. Actively working toward wiring your brain to acknowledge the good and appreciating those good things can help individuals shape personal strengths and build protections. Creating protective factors which can help cultivate positive mental health and generate an asset-based outlook that reaches all aspects of life.
Odyssey

Anxiety As Told By Someone With Anxiety

Anxiety sucks. Really, there’s no other way of putting it. I often hear about people getting anxious about having to make an important phone call, or send an email, or do a little public speaking. But there’s more to it – for me, there are a lot of other, very specific, very mundane things that cause my heart to race. Honestly, even I know these things are totally insignificant, but that doesn’t make me feel any better about them… although it is kind of funny, in a convoluted sort of way.
psychologytoday.com

How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives

Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
Dorothy Writes

Want To Be Around You: Surrounded By People

There is no denying the fact that making others want to be around you is one of the most important skills you can possess. Whether it’s socializing with friends, networking with potential clients, or simply making small talk with strangers, being able to engage and connect with others is essential for success.
Scrubs Magazine

Most Men Would Rather Do Chores Than See a Doctor

There’s a major discrepancy between men and women when it comes to going to the doctor. Stephen Ferrara, a male nurse practitioner, associate dean of clinical affairs and associate professor at Columbia University’s School of Nursing, and president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, said he has heard men, including himself, use just about every possible excuse to get out of going to the doctor.
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
17K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy