Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Man, woman killed when car crashes into median strip, flips over in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man and a woman - both in their early 20s - died in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon in North Baltimore.Officers responded to the wreck in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive.Police said around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman died at the scene, according to police."It's a tragedy that both of them died," Baltimore resident Anthony Alexander said. The crash shut down both directions of...
Young Man, Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash
A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were killed in a crash Sunday, Nov. 27 in Baltimore, officials confirmed. A 2008 Nissan was headed west on the 2900 block of W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip, and flipped over several times around 3:40 p.m., police said.
Woman struck, killed by car in hit-and-run near Baltimore's Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE - A 61-year-old woman has died after getting struck by a car Saturday evening in downtown Baltimore near the Inner Harbor.Police responded around 10:06 p.m. to a hit-and-run at the southbound lane of I-83 at East Fayette Street where a pedestrian was struck.The victim, a 61-year-old woman, was transported to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced deceased. Crash Team investigators responded and assumed control of the investigation which revealed the victim was attempting to cross westbound, in the southbound lane of I-83 at Fayette Street. An unknown dark colored SUV was traveling south on I-83 when it struck the woman and then fled the area, continuing south on President Street.Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com
61-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they responded to a report of a pedestrian being around hit 10 p.m. at I-83 South and E. Fayette Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police...
foxbaltimore.com
36-year-old man shot and killed in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 36-year-old man died in an East Baltimore shooting, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were in the area of the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue around 1:50 p.m. when they heard gunshots. When officers responded to the area, police said they found...
foxbaltimore.com
Help Baltimore County Police find Missing 13-year-old boy from Dundalk
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Help Baltimore County Police find 13-year-old Manuel Tejada-Santos. Police say, Tejada-Santos is from Dundalk and stands at ) 5’11” and weighs 130. He was last seen on Friday at around 9 pm wearing a red Nike hooded sweatshirt with a white swoosh on the front, distressed blue jeans, and red Air Force Ones, according to the department.
Nottingham MD
Vehicle crashes into home on Harford Road
GLEN ARM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle into a residence in Glen Arm. The crash was reported at around 7 a.m. in the 10900-block of Harford Road. Initial reports indicate that a vehicle crashed into a home with the occupant still inside, according to the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company.
Police investigate fatal shooting in East Baltimore
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify southeast Baltimore homicide victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a man who was shot and killed last week. Police say 42-year-old Travis Curry was killed on November 23, 2022, in the 500 block of North Rose Street. Police say he was found inside a building, shot in the chest. He...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Crash In Harford County
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in which one person died and two others were injured early this morning in Harford County. Shortly before 2:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to southbound Interstate 95 in Aberdeen, Maryland for a report of a hit-and-run crash involving pedestrians. According to a preliminary investigation, three pedestrians were on the shoulder of the road putting gasoline into a vehicle, when a white sedan with tinted windows, for unknown reasons, veered onto the shoulder and struck the pedestrians. One victim, identified as Guiermo Che, 19, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was declared deceased at the scene. Two other victims were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
mocoshow.com
Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
foxbaltimore.com
1 person injured in Baltimore County fire Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — One person received minor injuries at home in the WindsorMill neighborhood of Baltimore County, according to Baltimore County Fire Department. Authorities say the fire started outdoors and spread to the house on the 1700 block of Hill Rd. Fire crews were able to bring the...
Frightened neighbors heard gunshots, saw victim in street after shooting near Patterson Park
BALTIMORE -- A Thanksgiving morning shooting one block away from Patterson Park has many neighbors on edge. Police told WJZ on Friday that detectives still have no motive or suspects. The 23-year-old gunshot victim remains in grave condition, according to authorities. He was shot in the head at close range in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue around 3 a.m. on Thursday. "This one was so close that it really jumped me awake," one neighbor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "Something was off. The moment I heard it, my stomach dropped, and I was like, 'What's going on?'" The neighbor asked that we not...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police seek identity of suspect in shooting of 40-year-old
Baltimore police need the public's help identifying a suspect in connection with the shooting of a 40-year-old man. On Nov. 17, a 40-year-old man was shot inside a store in the 400 block of East Coldspring Lane. Officers said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information...
WTOP
Trial of man accused in shooting death of midshipman’s mother in Annapolis begins Monday
The Annapolis man accused of fatally shooting the mother of a Naval Academy Midshipman in 2021 is scheduled to stand before a jury on Monday. At the trial, prosecutors will try to convince jurors to convict 31-year-old Angelo Harrod of Annapolis for the Jun. 29, 2021 shooting death of Michelle Cummings, who was in the city to watch her son’s induction ceremony into the Navy.
WBOC
Fire Heavily Damages Easton Home
EASTON, Md. - Authorities are investigating a Thanksgiving Day fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Easton. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at a two-story located at 27930 Peach Orchard Road. The Easton Volunteer...
foxbaltimore.com
Daycare owner pleads guilty to shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — Baltimore County woman Shanteari Weems pleaded guilty in a District courtroom Monday to charges related to the July shooting of her husband over allegations of child sex crimes. 7News' Sam Ford was inside the courtroom during the hearing. In the plea deal, the prosecutor called for...
Baltimore Police find boy who went missing on Thanksgiving Day
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police have found an 11-year-old boy who ran away from home on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.Kamari Johnson was last seen in the 4700 block of Ivanhoe Avenue around 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, police said.He was found "safe and unharmed," police said in an email on Friday afternoon.Johnson is 4'9" tall and weighs about 100 pounds, according to authorities.He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and gray Fila sneakers when he went missing, police said.It is unclear if he was wearing the same clothing when he was found.
Firefighters contain fire at commercial building in Reisterstown
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County firefighters contained a fire at a commercial building in Reisterstown Saturday afternoon.Crews responded to a report of cars and a building on fire in the 12000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard.The fire was put under control around 1:15 p.m.No injuries were reported.
Four people displaced following house fire in Southeast Baltimore
Four people are displaced from their home following a house fire in Southeast Baltimore Friday. It all started around 8:00 a.m. when crews responded to the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue.
Comments / 0