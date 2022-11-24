Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in which one person died and two others were injured early this morning in Harford County. Shortly before 2:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to southbound Interstate 95 in Aberdeen, Maryland for a report of a hit-and-run crash involving pedestrians. According to a preliminary investigation, three pedestrians were on the shoulder of the road putting gasoline into a vehicle, when a white sedan with tinted windows, for unknown reasons, veered onto the shoulder and struck the pedestrians. One victim, identified as Guiermo Che, 19, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was declared deceased at the scene. Two other victims were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO