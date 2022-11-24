Hundreds of protesters rally in Harrisburg on Saturday, May 14, 2022, to promote abortion access. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish) Abortion access was not directly on the November general election ballot in Pennsylvania. But it was a driving force for voters, who elected a Democrat as the next governor and helped flip enough seats in the state House of Representatives, so Democrats won a narrow — yet complicated — majority for the first time in more than a decade.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO