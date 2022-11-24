Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho legislators to select caucus leadership teams and committee chairs
The House in session at the Idaho Capitol on April 6, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho legislators will set the stage for the 2023 legislative session this week in Boise by selecting critical leadership positions for the Idaho House of Representatives and Idaho Senate. Legislative leaders will...
LaRose wants to make it harder for voters to amend constitution but evidence of a problem is lacking
Secretary of State Frank LaRose (speaking) alongside Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, introducing a constitutional amendment requiring a 60% supermajority for all future citizen-led ballot amendments. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose denied that he wanted to block abortion protections or anti-gerrymandering measures when he announced...
3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10
Voters talk outside a polling place at Edward Hynes Charter School in New Orleans' Lakeview neighborhood on Nov. 8, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) After considering eight amendments to the Louisiana Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot — and rejecting five of them – voters will decide the fate of three more changes to the state charter Dec. 10. The early voting period for the election is currently underway.
Indiana lawmakers, teacher unions outline education priorities for 2023 legislative session
Randy Harrison, vice president of the American Federation of Teachers of Indiana, speaks during a rally at the Indiana Statehouse on Nov. 22, 2022. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana’s top Republican lawmakers said they plan to prioritize school choice and enact a plan to “reinvent” high school education during the...
Kansas education policy reform in upcoming legislative session likely to mirror 2022 bills
TOPEKA — The 2023 legislative session in Kansas is expected to generate familiar debates on financing of public schools and vouchers for private schools, transgender student participation in sports and creation of a parental bill of rights touching on class curriculum and library offerings. Lobbyists with the Kansas Association...
We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest!
Congratulations to Ken Stevens, a Democratic activist in Columbia, for winning the Maryland Matters election contest in dramatic fashion. Stevens proved to be an expert prognosticator, correctly guessing 17 of the 20 questions we asked readers about the election. But it took the first tie-breaker to put him ahead of the contest runner-up, Nick Copper, who also made 17 correct predictions.
Pa. abortion advocates celebrate Democratic wins, but efforts to expand reproductive care continue
Hundreds of protesters rally in Harrisburg on Saturday, May 14, 2022, to promote abortion access. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish) Abortion access was not directly on the November general election ballot in Pennsylvania. But it was a driving force for voters, who elected a Democrat as the next governor and helped flip enough seats in the state House of Representatives, so Democrats won a narrow — yet complicated — majority for the first time in more than a decade.
Retiring Rep. Brian Sims finds next act with LGBTQ business, policy group
When F. Scott Fitzgerald mused that there are no second acts in American lives, state Rep. Brian Sims had not yet been born. As one of the first out, gay members of the state Legislature, Democrat Sims represented Philadelphia’s 182nd District from 2012-2022. During the last election cycle, he ran an unsuccessful primary campaign for lieutenant governor, taking second place in the contest.
Vogel, Long first Gen Zers elected to Maryland General Assembly
A view of the House of Delegates from the visitor's gallery on a sunny Saturday. Photo by Bennett Leckrone. Joe Vogel and Jeffrie Long Jr. became the first members of Gen Z elected to the Maryland General Assembly this month. Vogel, a 25-year-old political activist, immigrated from Uruguay to Rockville...
Birth certificate gender changes for trans Ohioans are at discretion of judges in each county
Birth certificate gender changes for trans Ohioans are at discretion of judges in each county. Photo illustration by WEWS. The ability to change the gender marker on a birth certificate in Ohio depends on what county the resident lives in, allowing local judges to decide to approve or deny based on their reading of the law.
Georgia Power’s long campaign for state approval to sign off on a 12% rate hike nears final showdown
Georgia Power's rate case calls for 12% increases in electricity rates over the next two years, but the nuclear expansion at Plant Vogtle and reimbursement for fuel costs could add to the burden on ratepayers. The Georgia Public Service Commission is expected to vote on the 2022 rate case by Dec. 20 John McCosh/ Georgia Recorder.
This program is blazing a trail for women in wildland firefighting
Tricia Andrews, 25, shares a laugh with her fellow all-women wildland fire crew. Originally from Compton, Andrews joined the California Conservation Corp and said it changed her life. (Jennifer Emerling for The 19th) On a sunny morning in early August, a group of seven women dressed in hard hats and...
Missouri state budget is bulging with $6 billion in surplus cash
The Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City on May 13, 2022 (Photo by Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent). For the first time in its history, the only real limit on what Missouri can buy on a cash-and-carry basis is the imagination of the people spending the money. The state treasury is bulging with...
Casino workers deserve a workplace free from deadly secondhand smoke
Casino workers are literally sick and tired of being forced to choose between their health and earning a paycheck, writes Atlantic City casino dealer Nicole Vitola. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) For 20 years, I have worked as a casino dealer in Atlantic City. As a young adult, I was...
Colorado begins steps to regulate psychedelic mushrooms after passing natural medicine act
The Natural Medicine Health Act, passed by Colorado voters, allows for licensed “healing centers” to provide access to psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species of fungi, for therapeutic purposes. (Getty Images) Now that Colorado voters passed the Natural Medicine Health Act, the state has...
Bill would toughen punishment for people who assault law enforcement officers
The bill would expand penalties for assaulting law enforcement officers and require offenders to be tested for disease if bodily fluids are involved. (Photo by Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) Several New Jersey lawmakers have introduced legislation that would strengthen penalties against people who assault correctional officers and other...
What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?
New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued...
The parable of the Bambino
Virginia Board of Education President Daniel Gecker, a former Gov. Terry McAuliffe appointee, listening to a presentation by Jillian Balow, superintendent of public instruction, at the Nov. 17 Board of Education business meeting. (Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury) Babe Ruth’s home run record was sure to fall sooner or later. Roger Maris...
Voluntary grant program aims to restore Sandhills grasslands, wetlands
LINCOLN — A voluntary grant program will provide $4 million to landowners in the Sandhills region to remove invasive eastern red cedar trees and restore grasslands and wetlands, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recently announced. The four-year program, funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, is aimed...
Fake threats to Maine schools cause real trauma for students, staff
Experts say the presence of police in full tactical gear and spending hours in school lockdown mode will leave a lasting impression on Maine teens and staff. On November 15, phone calls claiming an active shooter was on school grounds were reported at 10 high schools across the state. Many students hid for hours while staff members prepared for the worst. Others sent text messages to family members, fearing their lives were in danger.
