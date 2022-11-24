ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho legislators to select caucus leadership teams and committee chairs

The House in session at the Idaho Capitol on April 6, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho legislators will set the stage for the 2023 legislative session this week in Boise by selecting critical leadership positions for the Idaho House of Representatives and Idaho Senate. Legislative leaders will...
IDAHO STATE
LaRose wants to make it harder for voters to amend constitution but evidence of a problem is lacking

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (speaking) alongside Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, introducing a constitutional amendment requiring a 60% supermajority for all future citizen-led ballot amendments. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose denied that he wanted to block abortion protections or anti-gerrymandering measures when he announced...
OHIO STATE
3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10

Voters talk outside a polling place at Edward Hynes Charter School in New Orleans' Lakeview neighborhood on Nov. 8, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) After considering eight amendments to the Louisiana Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot — and rejecting five of them – voters will decide the fate of three more changes to the state charter Dec. 10. The early voting period for the election is currently underway.
LOUISIANA STATE
We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest!

Congratulations to Ken Stevens, a Democratic activist in Columbia, for winning the Maryland Matters election contest in dramatic fashion. Stevens proved to be an expert prognosticator, correctly guessing 17 of the 20 questions we asked readers about the election. But it took the first tie-breaker to put him ahead of the contest runner-up, Nick Copper, who also made 17 correct predictions.
MARYLAND STATE
Pa. abortion advocates celebrate Democratic wins, but efforts to expand reproductive care continue

Hundreds of protesters rally in Harrisburg on Saturday, May 14, 2022, to promote abortion access. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish) Abortion access was not directly on the November general election ballot in Pennsylvania. But it was a driving force for voters, who elected a Democrat as the next governor and helped flip enough seats in the state House of Representatives, so Democrats won a narrow — yet complicated — majority for the first time in more than a decade.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Retiring Rep. Brian Sims finds next act with LGBTQ business, policy group

When F. Scott Fitzgerald mused that there are no second acts in American lives, state Rep. Brian Sims had not yet been born. As one of the first out, gay members of the state Legislature, Democrat Sims represented Philadelphia’s 182nd District from 2012-2022. During the last election cycle, he ran an unsuccessful primary campaign for lieutenant governor, taking second place in the contest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vogel, Long first Gen Zers elected to Maryland General Assembly

A view of the House of Delegates from the visitor's gallery on a sunny Saturday. Photo by Bennett Leckrone. Joe Vogel and Jeffrie Long Jr. became the first members of Gen Z elected to the Maryland General Assembly this month. Vogel, a 25-year-old political activist, immigrated from Uruguay to Rockville...
MARYLAND STATE
This program is blazing a trail for women in wildland firefighting

Tricia Andrews, 25, shares a laugh with her fellow all-women wildland fire crew. Originally from Compton, Andrews joined the California Conservation Corp and said it changed her life. (Jennifer Emerling for The 19th) On a sunny morning in early August, a group of seven women dressed in hard hats and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Missouri state budget is bulging with $6 billion in surplus cash

The Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City on May 13, 2022 (Photo by Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent). For the first time in its history, the only real limit on what Missouri can buy on a cash-and-carry basis is the imagination of the people spending the money. The state treasury is bulging with...
MISSOURI STATE
Bill would toughen punishment for people who assault law enforcement officers

The bill would expand penalties for assaulting law enforcement officers and require offenders to be tested for disease if bodily fluids are involved. (Photo by Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) Several New Jersey lawmakers have introduced legislation that would strengthen penalties against people who assault correctional officers and other...
NEW JERSEY STATE
What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?

New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
The parable of the Bambino

Virginia Board of Education President Daniel Gecker, a former Gov. Terry McAuliffe appointee, listening to a presentation by Jillian Balow, superintendent of public instruction, at the Nov. 17 Board of Education business meeting. (Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury) Babe Ruth’s home run record was sure to fall sooner or later. Roger Maris...
VIRGINIA STATE
Voluntary grant program aims to restore Sandhills grasslands, wetlands

LINCOLN — A voluntary grant program will provide $4 million to landowners in the Sandhills region to remove invasive eastern red cedar trees and restore grasslands and wetlands, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recently announced. The four-year program, funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, is aimed...
NEBRASKA STATE
Fake threats to Maine schools cause real trauma for students, staff

Experts say the presence of police in full tactical gear and spending hours in school lockdown mode will leave a lasting impression on Maine teens and staff. On November 15, phone calls claiming an active shooter was on school grounds were reported at 10 high schools across the state. Many students hid for hours while staff members prepared for the worst. Others sent text messages to family members, fearing their lives were in danger.
MAINE STATE

