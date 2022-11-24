ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What You Need to Know Before Moving to Florida

Florida is famous for its weather, diverse culture, and beautiful sights. It quickly became the place to be during the pandemic. However, life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies in the South. Most of Florida is extremely hot throughout the summer, crime rates are higher than the national average, and the state is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Americans are still flocking to Florida to get their time in the sunshine.
Winter Haven Republican Spars Over Service, 'Stop the Steal' Movement

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Among the most debated aspects of the 2022 election cycle was the role of election integrity, and whether questioning results was a viable strategy to win national office. On the national scale, many election-skeptical candidates saw defeat: Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano, Arizona's Kari Lake, and Michigan's Tudor Dixon. In Florida, however, Republican voters fueled a red wave indiscriminate to whether candidate did or didn't support the results of the 2020 presidential race.
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

COVID in Lake County, Florida - Finding the Current Data

Both my husband and I are considered as being health compromised, so we are very interested in seeing what the trend is with COVID-19 in Lake County, Florida. We base our decisions on whether it's safe for us to be venturing out on data. We are not medical personnel, but we like to use data to help us make our decisions. The Florida Department of Health has a website that we follow. It includes information about vaccine locations, testing locations, and treatment locations that you can bring up by county and then by city.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces $1,000 Bonus This Year, Who Will Receive It?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that bonuses between $1,000 to $5,000 will be given to qualified residents in the state this year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that an amount of $1,000 bonus will be given this year to the nearly 100,000 first responders. This includes firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and law enforcement officers at the municipal and county levels.
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.20.22

Disney made a massive leadership change, giving them a big win this week. It’s time for the tradition of gathering together, with joy for some, stress for others, plenty of turkeys and, of course, a good fight (or several). No, I’m not talking about Thanksgiving leading into next month’s...
Warning: High windy alert. The political conspiracy explanation for Florida hurricanes

Now that the hurricane season is wrapping up, we here in Florida need to assess the risks going forward. I’m going to turn this discussion over to DeAnna Lorraine and Lauren Witzke. Both women were unsuccessful candidates for U.S. Congress in 2020 and both have postulated that Hurricane Ian, the hurricane that devastated parts of Southwest Florida in September, was a “deep state” secret attack on the state that had more to do with the political enemies of Gov. Ron DeSantis than with natural weather patterns.
Global Climate Change Could Impact Florida Real Estate Market

Changes in global climate impacting Florida real estate.Photo byPhoto by Pixabay. In recent times, the world has experienced climate change. It has affected the real estate market in so many ways. From rising prices to a decline in popularity in some regions, the impact of weather and climate change has been significant in the last couple of years. There is no mistake about the effect climate change has on communities worldwide. There are plenty of examples, from the heavy rainfall resulting in widespread flooding and landslides in the Netherlands, Florida, Australia, and vast tracks of the US to the ferocious wildfires and droughts in Greece, Australia, and California. Also, areas like Europe record the hottest temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, the truth is that climate risks are mostly underestimated and mispriced, especially by participants in real estate markets.
Florida Laws to Change if Desantis Runs for President

Florida’s top Republican leaders agreed to change state law to aid Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential run in 2024. Both House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) said it would be a “good idea” to make it clear that DeSantis wouldn’t need to resign if he becomes the GOP nominee.
Drone saves hiker in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Drone to the rescue!. Officials with Polk County say a hiker was in distress at Tigers Creek Preserve on Friday. Polk County Fire Rescue received the report and found the hiker with an aerial drone. The drone searched for the hiker who was reportedly...
Retiring Rep. Brian Sims finds next act with LGBTQ business, policy group

When F. Scott Fitzgerald mused that there are no second acts in American lives, state Rep. Brian Sims had not yet been born. As one of the first out, gay members of the state Legislature, Democrat Sims represented Philadelphia’s 182nd District from 2012-2022. During the last election cycle, he ran an unsuccessful primary campaign for lieutenant governor, taking second place in the contest.
