KTVB
Nampa holds Christmas tree lighting event
"You know, it takes a lot of work from a lot of different people. And I so appreciate all the help that.
What to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Southeast Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this Thanksgiving weekend. Friday SIXES, 225 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Friendsgiving Punk Show on Friday. There will be food at 4 p.m. catered by ChubbyZ, and the show begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door or bring food to share (potluck style). ...
New apartments are popping up everywhere; What this means for renters
New apartments everywhere. Don Day from BoiseDev has kept a close eye on this project he talks about new development with our Don Nelson.
eastidahonews.com
‘Wildlife Express’ tries to catch up with the American pronghorn in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Pronghorn are unlike any other animal in the American West. Not to be confused with their African lookalikes — the antelope — pronghorn occupy a mix of landscapes across southern and eastern Idaho and into the central Idaho mountains (and grace the cover of this month’s Wildlife Express.)
WINTER STORM WARNINGS: Second weekend storm forecast to hit East Idaho today through Tuesday morning
The second of two weeekend winter storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings to alert the public about the several inches of snow and 40 mph winds that are forecast to hit much of East Idaho late Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. The hardest hit area is forecast to be Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit, where up to...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho’s October unemployment rate up slightly to 2.9%
BOISE — Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up from 2.8% in September to 2.9% in October – the ninth consecutive month the state rate has been below 3%. October’s labor force saw gains in both employed and unemployed workers. The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 1,714 people (0.2%) to 961,441. Total employment increased by only 455 to 933,268. The total number of unemployed increased by 1,259 (4.7%) to 28,173.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Idaho's enduring spirit of freedom
I have had the great opportunity this month to recognize 21 Idahoans with the 2022 Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award. I created the award in 2002 to honor Idaho veterans and volunteers for their outstanding service to our country and its veterans. Veterans organizations across Idaho nominate the...
Winter weather hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks
Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
newsfromthestates.com
Reflection, celebration and fond memories should mark Thanksgiving season in Kansas
This Thanksgiving season, writes Mark McCormick, let's remember those who aren't here fondly, rather than grieve their loss. (Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
Boise Internet Makes Their Pick For Boise’s Official State Motto
As we near the end of 2022, many of us will be looking ahead to the new year with a goal of change and/or a clean slate. What if the state of Idaho also went into 2023 with a "new year, new me" attitude and began the transformation by changing its state motto?
Snow taking toll on East Idaho, causing wreck that partially shut down I-15
The first of two winter storms forecast to hit East Idaho this weekend caused numerous wrecks on Saturday on Interstate 15. One of the crashes shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello for over an hour but did not result in any injuries. The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Saturday when a northbound 2019 Kenworth semi driven by a 24-year-old man from Franklin was passing a previous crash...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Serious snowfall on our mountain passes
We expect extremely difficult travel conditions over our mountain passes Saturday night and Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. It will be a major headache on what promises to be a busy Sunday after Thanksgiving out on our highways. At least 8 inches...
One of the Oldest General Stores In The Country Is Located Right Here In Idaho
One of the oldest General stores in the country is located right here in Idaho. It was built in the 1800s and is a perfect stop for the entire family. From time to time you'll find families at the general store enjoying homemade ice cream. Have you been to Tracy...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho’s Snake River Plain: A tale of two basins
The Snake River flowing below the Teton Range. (Ansel Adams/public domain, https://catalog.archives.gov/id/519904) The Snake River Plain is a prominent river drainage that cuts a broad “smile” across southern Idaho, easily recognizable from satellite imagery. The geologic history of the Eastern Snake River Plain and the Yellowstone Hotspot track are closely intertwined, but the Western Snake River Plain has a different story to tell.
Boise Stage Stop makes sure truck drivers get a thanksgiving meal
BOISE, Idaho — Being with friends and family, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gratitude.. that's what Thanksgiving is all about. However, sometimes people are far away from loved ones. So at the Boise Stage Stop, a well known truck stop between Boise and Mountain Home, this time of the year is all about appreciation. Appreciation for the truck drivers who pass through.
Local restaurants are serving free Thanksgiving meals
BOISE, Idaho — Thanksgiving is a time for remembering the things you're thankful for - and hundreds of Treasure Valley families can be thankful for support from the community this holiday. Some restaurants in the Treasure Valley were serving up free Thanksgiving meals to those in need or those...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho farm says ostrich is a red meat alternative to turkey
KUNA (KIVI) – You’re probably enjoying Thanksgiving leftovers, but did you know there’s a feathered alternative to turkey?. It’s ostrich, and get this, it’s actually a type of red meat. Idaho livestock typically has to travel miles and miles to other states for processing, but...
eastidahonews.com
Numerous slide-offs in eastern Idaho causing traffic delays; more snow on the way this weekend
POCATELLO – Numerous slide-offs throughout eastern Idaho have caused some delays for post-Thanksgiving travelers Saturday. EastIdahoNews.com was informed Saturday around noon that traffic was backed up on Interstate 15 near the 5th Avenue exit in Pocatello. “Search and rescue is here. Three trucks so far,” a witness reported.
The Maverik Gas Station in Star Features Cool New Wall-to-Wall Idaho Murals [pics]
Picture it: Wyoming, 1928. Reuel Call was a 20-year-old entrepreneur in the making. Call could have pursued a number of industries, but the young visionary had his sights set on commercial fuel. Driven to succeed, the Wyoming native financed his first venture into the retail trade sector with the net...
