World of Good Foundation carries out SWPA man’s ‘legacy of kindness’ | Helping the Helpers

Service, generosity were among pharmacist's contributions to Greensburg community
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series about Westmoreland County residents who have been honored as Hometown Heroes. Pharmacist John E. “Joe” Fishell worked 13 out of every 14 days at his Greensburg drug store and was on call on holidays. “There were many times he...
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks sells out 3 seatings of annual SereniTea
About two dozen women spent a cozy afternoon at The Victorian Lady of Academy Hill, guests of Westmoreland Walks at the annual SereniTea. Held Nov. 19 at the historic mansion in Greensburg, the event was one of three sold-out seatings of the tea, which raises funds for the organization’s scholarship fund.
Keeping the Faith Animal Shelter planned as community resource | Helping the Helpers
LEMONT FURNACE, Pa. — An animal shelter that aims to serve the community is gearing up to open its doors after selecting its future home here. Keeping the Faith Animal Shelter Board President Sara Gmutza-Balling and her sister, Vice President Erin Haggerty, often rescued animals as children and grew up to become veterinary technicians.
Toys for Tots marks its 75th year in Pa., nationwide | Helping the Helpers
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — This holiday season marks the 75th anniversary of the well-loved Toys for Tots program. The national initiative was launched in 1947 to collect and distribute toys for children whose families may not have the financial means to buy them gifts for Christmas. Toys for Tots was...
Community holds dinner fundraiser for local 5-year-old boy recovering from heart surgery
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG, Pa. — Local community members came together in Greensburg at a dinner fundraiser to help support a 5-year-old boy recovering from surgery at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Conor Watson has been in the hospital for the last 38 days after a routine open-heart surgery ran...
PHOTOS: Giving thanks: Pittsburgh hospital welcomes newborns around holiday
Thanksgiving babies West Penn Hospital is giving thanks for babies born around the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy of West Penn Hospital)
Festive Family Fun at Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County
I’ve visited dozens of Christmas attractions in Pennsylvania over the years, and one spot that was recommended over and over was Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County. Overly’s Country Christmas is held at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds, a few miles south of Greensburg, PA. It has been operating since...
St. Mary's in New Kensington reopens two years after sustaining damage in tornado
Denise Zellefrow’s mother was baptized in this very church 100 years ago. Tillie Stelmach was married in it in 1953. Patty Solobak buried her husband here in 2012. Nearly everyone who attended the reopening of St. Mary of Czestochowa church in New Kensington on Sunday had a personal story about the 110-year-old building and the impact it had on their lives.
God Sent The Dog, The True Story of a Retired Marine
After graduating from South Park High School in Allegheny County, Dave Childers joined the Marines in January of 1977. Once he completed his service time, Childers became a Police Officer. Then 911 took place and he was ready to volunteer again. As a Civilian Police Officer, he was assigned to...
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique gift
It's also known as "musical whistling" and pro whistlers can earn about $70,000 on average with top whistlers making as much as $138,000 per year, according to Simply Hired.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Firefighters rescue trapped person during house fire in Washington County
DUNLEVY, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a trapped person as they battled flames burning through a hoarded house in Washington County. According to the Charleroi Fire Department, emergency crews were called to Church Street in Dunlevy Borough at around 9:45 p.m. Friday night. The fire was originally reported as a...
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle flames burning through house in Washington County
Firefighters rescue trapped person during house fire in Washington County Firefighters rescued a trapped person as they battled flames burning through a house in Washington County. (Photo Credit: Charleroi Fire Department) (WPXI/Charleroi Fire Department)
Man opens fire at Thanksgiving dinner, kills ex-wife: police
HOUSTON (AP) — A man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening. A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition...
Parks Township police accuse credit union CEO with using check-kiting scheme to steal $72K
Parks Township police arrested the head of a credit union after auditors accused her of stealing nearly $72,000 by taking out fraudulent loans and reimbursing herself for unauthorized expenses. Anne Hannegan Cruz, 33, of the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue in North Apollo faces eight felony charges: five counts of...
Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone dies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone has died.According to the Facebook page of the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Zappone died on Thursday. He was the deputy coroner for the last 13 years. The office posted that funeral arrangements will be set by McCabe Funeral Home in Derry."Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," the office posted on Facebook. "Rest in Peace Josh. You will be missed."
Crews rescue person from house fire in Charleroi
CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews rescued a person from a fire Friday night in Charleroi.It happened on Church Street. The person was taken to the hospital.Crews told KDKAhoarding conditions made it impossible to get inside the home at first.They eventually did get the fire under control. There's no word on how it started.
Fight in Pa. bar spilled outside, led to stabbing: report
According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Job Coach, Assistant Social Media Manager, Baker Assistant, and more
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org.
Car hauler catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A car hauler caught fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday morning. According to PennDOT, the vehicle fire was affecting traffic between Exit 67 and Exit 57 on the shoulder right lane. A viewer video shows the blaze erupting from the middle of the carrier. Our...
