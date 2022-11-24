Wisconsin election officials are weighing whether changes to military absentee voting are needed after a top Milwaukee election official was charged with fraud in false requests for military absentee ballots just days before the midterm election. Members of the Wisconsin Election Commission say they've talked about the potential for a change in state law that would allow military voters to use their military IDs to verify their identity. However, it's not clear if such a law would comply with federal requirements or if a change is even necessary to a system that has been effective at preventing widespread voter fraud.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO