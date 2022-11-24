ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash at 76th and Fond du Lac early Sunday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched early Sunday, Nov. 27 to a crash at 76th and Fond du Lac on Milwaukee's northwest side. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. Video from the scene shows a badly damaged car off the road. FOX6 News will update this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wis. election officials weigh changes to military voting

Wisconsin election officials are weighing whether changes to military absentee voting are needed after a top Milwaukee election official was charged with fraud in false requests for military absentee ballots just days before the midterm election. Members of the Wisconsin Election Commission say they've talked about the potential for a change in state law that would allow military voters to use their military IDs to verify their identity. However, it's not clear if such a law would comply with federal requirements or if a change is even necessary to a system that has been effective at preventing widespread voter fraud.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee church responds to hate in Colorado Springs

MILWAUKEE - Standing up against hate and promoting inclusion is one way organizations in Milwaukee, including a church, are responding to crime against the LGBTQ community. At Zao MKE Church, music filled the air on Sunday, Nov. 27. "This week has been quite the week," said Pastor Jonah Overton. On...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. RELATED: Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes

WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WIS 30 back open near I-39/90 after crash

As of 12:15 p.m., all lanes are open near the scene of the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol has not released any details regarding the incident. MADISON, Wis. — A crash is blocking eastbound traffic along WIS 30 near I-39/90 and I-94. The incident was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The left lane is blocked just past North Thomson...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

BLACK FRIDAY in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA — Crowds of people filled the stores and cars filed in and out of shopping mall parking lots on Friday for the 2022 Black Friday sales. According to Menards General Manager Mike Pacocha, there was already a long line at the door and people were waiting in their cars around 4:40 a.m. Menards, 2315 W. Bluemound Road, was set to open at 6 a.m. but allowed waiting customers to come in 10 minutes early.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy