Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash at 76th and Fond du Lac early Sunday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched early Sunday, Nov. 27 to a crash at 76th and Fond du Lac on Milwaukee's northwest side. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. Video from the scene shows a badly damaged car off the road. FOX6 News will update this...
Family of woman linked to Racine dating app suspect release statement
The family of Kim Mikulance, the 55-year-old woman who died on Tuesday and has been linked to the Racine dating app suspect, has released a statement asking for prayers and vigilance.
Wis. election officials weigh changes to military voting
Wisconsin election officials are weighing whether changes to military absentee voting are needed after a top Milwaukee election official was charged with fraud in false requests for military absentee ballots just days before the midterm election. Members of the Wisconsin Election Commission say they've talked about the potential for a change in state law that would allow military voters to use their military IDs to verify their identity. However, it's not clear if such a law would comply with federal requirements or if a change is even necessary to a system that has been effective at preventing widespread voter fraud.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
Wisconsin weighs changes to military absentee voting after top election official charged with fraud
Members of the Wisconsin Election Commission say they've talked about the potential for a change in state law that would allow military voters to use their military IDs to verify their identity.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee church responds to hate in Colorado Springs
MILWAUKEE - Standing up against hate and promoting inclusion is one way organizations in Milwaukee, including a church, are responding to crime against the LGBTQ community. At Zao MKE Church, music filled the air on Sunday, Nov. 27. "This week has been quite the week," said Pastor Jonah Overton. On...
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. RELATED: Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
CBS 58
Two Milwaukee shootings take place within mere hours and blocks late-Thanksgiving, early-Friday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspects following multiple shootings that occurred within a few hours of each other, merely a few blocks apart late Thursday and early Friday. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries following a shooting near S....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes
WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Incites Gun Violence Against ‘Fake News’ Media With New Video Game
The Kenosha killer's latest money play incites violence against the "fake news" media. The post Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Incites Gun Violence Against ‘Fake News’ Media With New Video Game appeared first on NewsOne.
WISN
Dating app 'predator' spotted at Milwaukee bar with woman before her death
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman who lost consciousness at a South Milwaukee bar with a wanted was with him earlier in the day, WISN 12 News learned. Timothy Olson, 52, is wanted in Racine County, accused of drugging and stealing from at least two women. Surveillance footage from...
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Deer harvest numbers updated; 6 firearms incidents reported, including a child fatality
As of Tuesday, some 103,623 deer have been harvested during the 2022 regular gun deer season, according to information released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Of that number, 56,638 were bucks. The regular gun deer season remains open through Sunday, Nov. 27. Additionally, the department reported six...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Man dies from injuries suffered in crash in Dodge Co., Wi | By Dodge County Sheriff
November 27, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – The driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash on State Highway 19 at State Highway 26 was identified as Joseph R. Berger (67-years-old, from Cambria, WI). Mr. Berger was transported by Flight for Life helicopter to Aurora Summit Hospital where he died on 11-26-22.
WIS 30 back open near I-39/90 after crash
As of 12:15 p.m., all lanes are open near the scene of the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol has not released any details regarding the incident. MADISON, Wis. — A crash is blocking eastbound traffic along WIS 30 near I-39/90 and I-94. The incident was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The left lane is blocked just past North Thomson...
Greater Milwaukee Today
BLACK FRIDAY in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA — Crowds of people filled the stores and cars filed in and out of shopping mall parking lots on Friday for the 2022 Black Friday sales. According to Menards General Manager Mike Pacocha, there was already a long line at the door and people were waiting in their cars around 4:40 a.m. Menards, 2315 W. Bluemound Road, was set to open at 6 a.m. but allowed waiting customers to come in 10 minutes early.
Milwaukee family in hiding after apparent attempts on their lives
A Milwaukee family is in hiding after they say a disgruntled ex-boyfriend made two attempts on their lives this week.
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Disturbing Case, As Woman Collapses At Local Bar, Dies; Person Of Interest Reportedly Identified
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman who lost consciousness at a South Milwaukee bar and later died as Kim Mikulance. She was a 55-year-old Cudahy mother of four. The cause of death is listed as undetermined. The Medical Examiner’s Office said it is pending. South...
Comments / 1