Retiring Rep. Brian Sims finds next act with LGBTQ business, policy group
When F. Scott Fitzgerald mused that there are no second acts in American lives, state Rep. Brian Sims had not yet been born. As one of the first out, gay members of the state Legislature, Democrat Sims represented Philadelphia’s 182nd District from 2012-2022. During the last election cycle, he ran an unsuccessful primary campaign for lieutenant governor, taking second place in the contest.
Reflection, celebration and fond memories should mark Thanksgiving season in Kansas
This Thanksgiving season, writes Mark McCormick, let's remember those who aren't here fondly, rather than grieve their loss. (Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission.
What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?
New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued...
Pa. abortion advocates celebrate Democratic wins, but efforts to expand reproductive care continue
Hundreds of protesters rally in Harrisburg on Saturday, May 14, 2022, to promote abortion access. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish) Abortion access was not directly on the November general election ballot in Pennsylvania. But it was a driving force for voters, who elected a Democrat as the next governor and helped flip enough seats in the state House of Representatives, so Democrats won a narrow — yet complicated — majority for the first time in more than a decade.
After 35 years, Chesapeake Bay Commission director passes the baton
Ann Swanson delivers a presentation to the Chesapeake Executive Council at their meeting in Washington, DC, on Oct. 11, 2022. Though the restoration effort has made progress, she said, "you need to do more." Photo by Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay Program. Not long after Ann Swanson began working to restore the...
3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10
Voters talk outside a polling place at Edward Hynes Charter School in New Orleans' Lakeview neighborhood on Nov. 8, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) After considering eight amendments to the Louisiana Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot — and rejecting five of them – voters will decide the fate of three more changes to the state charter Dec. 10. The early voting period for the election is currently underway.
Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention
Gus Turner, right, and Shaun Billingsley talked about a Missoula FFA team taking a national FFA win this year. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to a presentation to trustees.
Voluntary grant program aims to restore Sandhills grasslands, wetlands
LINCOLN — A voluntary grant program will provide $4 million to landowners in the Sandhills region to remove invasive eastern red cedar trees and restore grasslands and wetlands, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recently announced. The four-year program, funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, is aimed...
Economists: Ohio student loan forgiveness might raise tuition, but not inflation
President Joe Biden continues to defer student loan payments as the legality of his plan to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in student loans is hashed out in court. But if Ohio were to implement its own blanket student loan forgiveness, it might have the ironic effect of incentivizing institutions to raise tuition costs, but would be unlikely to affect inflation as a whole, a panel of economists said in a survey this week. The panel, convened by the Columbus firm Scioto Analysis, also said that state-level loan forgiveness would allow Ohio to retain educated workers. Ten agreed with the latter proposition, while four disagreed and nine were either uncertain or had no opinion.
Autism bill would help families, move Pennsylvania forward | Opinion
Direct service providers rally for more money in the 2022-23 state budget at the Pennsylvania state Capitol on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). In a recent Capital-Star commentary piece (Autism legislation before Pa. Senate offers false promise to families, 10/18/22), former Pennsylvania House Speaker...
How Pa.’s incarcerated are doing their part to fight gun violence from the inside out | Opinion
The rise in crime has renewed “tough on crime” rhetoric from many politicians. Political advertisements running during the midterm elections targeted crime and criminals—sometimes even characterizing people as “animals”—for political gain and often used racist themes to scare viewers. A PAC named “Citizens for...
Economic uncertainty expected to slightly dampen charitable giving
Forty percent of charitable giving occurs in the final two months of the calendar year. (Photo by Kevin Moloney/Getty Images) Charitable giving in the 2022 holiday season is likely to see the same dip due to economic uncertainty as other for-profit sectors, with some reports finding that consumers are spending less this year on holiday shopping due to ongoing inflation.
Pa. environmental groups see hope, progress on the horizon in Harrisburg
Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tusday, May 24, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). From carbon capture development to electric vehicle infrastructure, environmental organizations across Pennsylvania say they are hopeful that energy and environmental policies will be a priority for state lawmakers in the new legislative session that starts in January.
Statistics show rise in colorectal cancer among younger Alaska adults, especially younger Natives
An inflatable mock colon is displayed on Oct. 20 at the Southcentral Foundation booth at the 2022 Alaska Federation of Natives convention. The display is the smaller of two inflatable, walk-in mock colons that the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and Southcentral Foundation use to raise awareness of colorectal cancer. Statistics show that cases are rising among adults younger than 50, especially among younger Alaska Native adults. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators
TOPEKA — A New York Times investigation into the gambling industry’s bare-knuckled lobbying efforts provides insight into concessions Kansas lawmakers provided when they legalized sports betting earlier this year. Among the revelations from the report, published Sunday as part of a series on “a relentless nationwide campaign” to...
Colorado legislators reflect on red flag laws after Club Q shooting
State Rep. Leslie Herod speaks at a Nov. 21, 2022 vigil honoring the victims of the Club Q shooting. (Sara Wilson / Colorado Newsline) Following Saturday’s deadly Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, reports of the suspected shooter’s past history with law enforcement prompted questions about Colorado’s red flag laws and whether their application could have prevented the tragedy.
PSERS has delivered for school retirees — and Pa.’s economy | Opinion
In a job interview, a good human resources manager will ask about your professional experience — all of it, not just the past six months to a year. When you’re considering contractors to fix your roof, you’re going to look at how well customers rate them — not just now but over time.
New Hampshire charter school enrollment increases 14% in past year
Enrollment in New Hampshire’s public charter schools grew 13.89 percent over the last school year, according to new figures released by the Department of Education, even as enrollment in public schools dropped overall. The department reported there were 4,912 students enrolled in the state’s 28 charter schools as of...
Avera receives $2.5 million in federal money for rural nurse shortage
South Dakota-based Avera Health recently received over $2.5 million to address nursing and health care workforce shortages in rural South Dakota through virtual nursing and education. The funding comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. South Dakota’s nursing...
Hobbs presses steadily toward transition, even as challenges swirl
Katie Hobbs speaks to supporters at an election night watch party at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on Nov. 8, 2022 . Photo by Christian Petersen | Getty Images. Ignoring challenges and election critics, Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs pressed on toward a transition Wednesday as aides laid out the incoming administration’s priorities and promised she will be “a governor for all Arizonans.”
