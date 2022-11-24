Read full article on original website
Related
Khamenei's niece arrested after calling for foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been arrested after calling on foreign governments to cut all ties with the Iranian government.
UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors
Britain's top envoy for the Indo-Pacific says Australia's shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of the UK's commitment to regional security
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of new missile attacks; Russia may be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia plant, nuclear chief says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges Ukraine to prepare for a fresh series of strikes; Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy firm suggests Russian forces are ‘packing their bags’ to leave power plant
Comments / 0