Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference
At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
Triple H Pays Tribute To AEW Star Ahead Of Survivor Series
Tonight, WWE is set to bring WarGames to the WWE main roster for the first time at Survivor Series. The build up to this year’s Survivor Series has taken place on Raw and SmackDown, and fans can’t help but think one thing has been missing. That thing is,...
Sami Zayn WrestleMania 39 Plans Reportedly Revealed
WWE’s plan for current Bloodline member Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 this coming April has been revealed according to a new report. Last night (November 26) at Survivor Series WarGames, Sami Zayn pledged his allegiance to the Bloodline by low-blowing his once-best-friend Kevin Owens and presenting him for Jey Uso to score the win.
WWE Hints At Another Released Star Returning?
During tonight’s inaugural main roster display of a Women’s WarGames match, a bit of a history lesson from commentary and a return tease?. With Michael Cole on commentary serving as somewhat of an expanded professional wrestling historian since the retirement of Vince McMahon, you can add some more previously unthought of references to the list!
Report: WWE’s Planned Date For Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns
The date that WWE is planning to hold the inevitable match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns has reportedly been revealed. At last night’s (November 26) Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn seemingly pledged his allegiance to Reigns and the Bloodline, betraying Kevin Owens and allowing Jey Uso to score the win.
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
WWE Star Competes Injured & Sustains Another Injury
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) one star competed after a vicious backstage attack, reportedly becoming more injured. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) despite having been attacked before their match, a star went on to compete anyway reportedly furthering their injury. In a...
AEW Star Needs Career-Threatening Surgery
AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he needs surgery that might be career-threatening. Dustin Rhodes has recently contemplated how much time he has left as an in-ring performer. During an appearance on ‘Talk is Jericho’, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his wrestling future, noting that he wants to step...
Major Roman Reigns Scrapped Plans Revealed
Major scrapped plans for Roman Reigns following the Bloodline’s WarGames victory at Survivor Series have been revealed. At the November 26 premium live event, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn defeated the team of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. The leaders of...
Top Star Suffers Injury In WWE Survivor Series WarGames Main Event?
Bloodline member Jey Uso possibly suffered a broken hand during his WarGames bout at Survivor Series 2022. In the main event of the show, Jey teamed with Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn to defeat the team of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in a WarGames bout.
Former Champion Accuses Fellow WWE Stars Of ‘Poisoning’ Wrestling
A notable WWE name has shared his honest thoughts on ‘so-called fans’ who went on to become wrestlers. Baron Corbin returned to WWE during the October 17 edition of Monday Night Raw and aligned himself with Hall of Famer JBL. During his recent appearance on WWE After The...
Tony Khan On What Surprised Him The Most When Starting AEW
Tony Khan has revealed what surprised him most after starting AEW. Khan notably founded AEW along with Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Cody Rhodes. While Cody Rhodes has since returned to WWE, Omega and the Bucks remain with the company as Executive Vice-Presidents. Khan currently serves as the...
WWE Star Breaks Down After Dedicating Survivor Series Match To Late Father
WWE is set to hold it’s Survivor Series WarGames event tonight, with a five match card. Along with two of the titular matches, the SmackDown Women’s Championship is set to be defended. Champion Ronda Rousey is set to defend her title against challenger Shotzi. Shotzi heads into tonight’s...
Here Is What Is Set To Close Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Show
Tonight is WWE’s Thanksgiving tradition, Survivor Series, and this year’s show is set to bring big moments. WWE is finally bringing WarGames to the WWE main roster for the show, with a men’s and women’s match. The women’s match received a major boost on last night’s...
William Regal AEW Contract Update Amid WWE Return Rumors
An update on William Regal’s current AEW contract, following speculation that the wrestling veteran is preparing to return to WWE. William Regal was let go by WWE in January, after over two decades with the company. The popular name made his AEW debut at the March 6 Revolution pay-per-view,...
AEW Star Says Full Gear Match Was ‘Surreal’
An AEW star says their Full Gear match was “surreal” for them. At AEW Full Gear 2022, Jeff Jarrett made his official in-ring debut for the company by teaming up with Jay Lethal in a loss to Sting and Darby Allin in a no disqualification match. Speaking on...
Top WWE Star Says They Kept Other Departments Happy At The Expense Of Themselves
It’s no secret that working in WWE is far from easy, due to the company having so many departments to maintain. WWE star Finn Balor has recently found new momentum as a member of the Judgment Day alongside Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Balor recently spoke with...
Top AEW Star Says NJPW Is Still Their Home
A top AEW star says NJPW is still their home. At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, Kenny Omega made a video appearance to challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. With Ospreay accepting the challenge, this will mark Omega’s first bout for...
Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Importance To The Bloodline
Paul Heyman has discussed Sami Zayn’s importance to the Bloodline. At WWE Survivor Series 2022, Sami Zayn reinforced his allegiance to the Bloodline by betraying Kevin Owens and setting up Jey Uso to win the Men’s WarGames match against Team Brawling Brutes. At the WWE Survivor Series press...
WWE Stars Past & Present React To Women’s WarGames Match
After a raucous opener to Survivor Series WarGames featured the Women’s edition of the titular match and now several WWE stars have reacted. Hopping on to Twitter to share their thoughts, several legends weighed in on the Women’s WarGames effort. With Women’s Division pionner Amy Dumas (also known...
