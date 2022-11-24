Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky womens basketball bounces back, defeats Dayton 70-44
Kentucky women’s basketball (5-1) returned to the win column with a 26-point victory over Dayton in its second and final game of the Bahar Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo championship in Nassau. The Wildcats struggled early offensively but were able to maintain a slim lead over Dayton thanks to nine...
Kentucky Kernel
Late wonder goal stuns Cats, ends Kentucky’s undefeated season
Kentucky mens soccer (15-1-5) was defeated by Pittsburgh (11-4-5) 2-1 on Sunday, ending the Cats’ unbeaten season and championship hopes in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The rain and the wind set the stage for a tightly contested showdown between the No. 1 overall seeded Kentucky Wildcats...
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky sweeps South Carolina, wins share of SEC Championship
Kentucky volleyball swept South Carolina on Saturday to secure a sixth consecutive SEC Championship, finishing the regular season with a 15-3 record in conference play. The Wildcats showed off their offensive depth in the regular season finale with three different Cats hitting double digit kill totals. Senior Azhani Tealer followed...
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky fined $3,500 for eligibility issue regarding Dontaie Allen
Kentucky, and more particularly Kentucky mens basketball, was fined $3,500 due to an eligibility issue that came out surrounding Dontaie Allen. Allen played in Lexington for two seasons before transferring to Western Kentucky last offseason. He is a redshirt junior. News broke earlier this week that Allen was being kept...
Kentucky Kernel
Azhani Tealer sets record as Wildcats sweep South Carolina
Kentucky volleyball swept South Carolina on Friday, putting itself just one win away from a potential SEC championship. The win came on UK’s senior day as Maddie Berezowitz, Adanna Rollins, Azhani Tealer and Kelly Franxman were honored before the game. The win was highlighted by Tealer, who set the...
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky football ends season with 26-13 win over No. 25 Louisville
Kentucky football (7-5) ended its 2022 regular season with a 26-13 win over in-state rival Louisville, keeping the Governor’s Cup trophy in Lexington for the fifth straight season. The Wildcats entered the matchup coming off two consecutive losses, first to Vanderbilt and second to No. 1 Georgia, while the...
Kentucky Kernel
PHOTOS: Kentucky reclaims Governor’s Cup in 26-13 win over No. 25 Louisville
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops high fives fans during Cat Walk before the Kentucky vs. Louisville football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Isabel McSwain | Staff.
