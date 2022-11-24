Read full article on original website
aeroroutes.com
Lufthansa Expands Copa Airlines Codeshare Network From Nov 2022
Lufthansa this month expands codeshare partnership with Copa Airlines, covering additional service in the Caribbean served by the latter. Codeshare service on following routes went into effect since 22NOV22 (or earlier). Lufthansa operated by Copa Airlines. Panama City – Curacao. Panama City – Punta Cana. Panama City –...
aeroroutes.com
China Airlines Resumes Rome Service in late-March 2023
China Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to resume Taipei Taoyuan – Rome service, as the airline opened reservation in all fare classes this week, instead of full fare J / Y-class fare. From 26MAR23, the airline operates this route 3 times weekly, with Airbus A350-900XWB. Additional changes...
aeroroutes.com
Cubana / Sunrise Airways Begins Codeshare Partnership From Nov 2022
Cubana earlier this month launched codeshare partnership with Sunrise Airways, covering the latter’s service between Haiti and Cuba. Codeshare service on following routes gradually introduced since 16NOV22. Cubana operated by Sunrise Airways. Port-au-Prince – Camaguey. Port-au-Prince – Havana. Port-au-Prince – Holguin.
