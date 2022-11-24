Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Some Lawmakers Want to Take Social Security Away From Higher Earners. Will it Happen?
Social Security is on shaky ground financially. In the coming years, the program expects to owe more in benefits than it takes in as baby boomers exit the workforce, shrinking its primary revenue source -- payroll taxes. If lawmakers don't manage to find a way to pump more money into...
Sioux City Journal
Want More Retirement Income? Here's One Investment Worth Holding
Retiring on Social Security alone is generally a bad idea. Those benefits will only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement wages if you earn an average salary. And that assumes benefits aren't reduced substantially down the line. Because Social Security is facing a financial shortfall, seniors might have to deal...
Sioux City Journal
3 Essential Rules for Managing Your Money During Retirement
You may end up having a few different income sources at your disposal in retirement, including a monthly benefit from Social Security and a nest egg you worked hard to build. In fact, ideally, the latter will be a larger income source for you than the former. But even if...
Sioux City Journal
Business Credit Card Trends For 2023
Running a business is hard. But the right business credit card can be a helping hand, whether it’s through an intro 0% APR offer that can save you money, a generous rewards rate where you spend the most or through other perks and benefits like auto rental coverage, cell phone insurance or expense integration with your accounting software.
Sioux City Journal
Here Are Today’s Mortgage Rates: November 25, 2022—Rates Dip
Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.85%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.17%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.87%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.47%. Mortgage Rates for November 25, 2022.
Comments / 0