Sioux City Journal

Want More Retirement Income? Here's One Investment Worth Holding

Retiring on Social Security alone is generally a bad idea. Those benefits will only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement wages if you earn an average salary. And that assumes benefits aren't reduced substantially down the line. Because Social Security is facing a financial shortfall, seniors might have to deal...
Sioux City Journal

3 Essential Rules for Managing Your Money During Retirement

You may end up having a few different income sources at your disposal in retirement, including a monthly benefit from Social Security and a nest egg you worked hard to build. In fact, ideally, the latter will be a larger income source for you than the former. But even if...
Sioux City Journal

Business Credit Card Trends For 2023

Running a business is hard. But the right business credit card can be a helping hand, whether it’s through an intro 0% APR offer that can save you money, a generous rewards rate where you spend the most or through other perks and benefits like auto rental coverage, cell phone insurance or expense integration with your accounting software.
Sioux City Journal

Here Are Today’s Mortgage Rates: November 25, 2022—Rates Dip

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.85%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.17%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.87%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.47%. Mortgage Rates for November 25, 2022.

