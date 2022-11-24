Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Jersey Pops Orchestra Presents Holiday Favorites Old and New in "All is Bright" on Dec. 11
(CHERRY HILL, NJ) -- The South Jersey Pops, the region’s own non-profit orchestra, continues its 51st season as it presents its holiday special, “All is Bright” on December 11, 2022, at Lenape High School in Medford, NJ. The concert will feature uplifting holiday staples from classical to pop culture, performed by the 60-piece orchestra along with special guests.
American Repertory Ballet, featuring Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey, presents Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet
(TRENTON, NJ) -- The American Repertory Ballet, featuring Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey, presents Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on Sunday, December 11th. The performance begins at 2:00pm. This holiday favorite tells the magical story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as...
The Smithereens Return to Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Saturday
(CARTERET, NJ) -- The Smithereens return to the Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Saturday, December 3 with a celebration of their Jersey roots and the musical heritage that shaped their sound. Since the passing of Pat Dinizio, Jim Babjak, Dennis Diken and Mike Mesaros have continued forward with the addition of Marshall Crenshaw and Gin Blossom’s lead singer Robin Wilson. Crenshaw will be the guest vocalist in Carteret. Showtime is 8:00pm.
Holiday train ride returns to Hammonton, NJ
It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
Rock the Holidays with the Strictly 60s Band at the Ocean County Library
(SURF CITY, NJ) -- Relive the passion of rock and roll’s early years and rediscover the thrill of holiday time when the Strictly 60s Band will perform at the Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch on Saturday, December 10. Showtime is 2:00pm. The New Jersey-based ensemble will rock...
The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
Creating Change Network Seeks Participation from the New Jersey Arts Community for National Day of Racial Healing
The Creating Change Network, a program hosted by New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey that aims to build a more equitable, just, accessible, and anti-racist arts community in New Jersey, will facilitate participation by the state’s arts community in the National Day of Racial Healing, on January 17, 2023.
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ staple closing its doors forever
Goodbyes are sad. We love consistency in an uncertain life, don’t we? It is comforting to have a place where everyone knows your name but unfortunately, we have one more local staple closing its doors. Does anyone else hear the Cheers theme song playing in their heads right now?
Residents of N.J. town protest planned warehouse complex that would be 2/3 the size of American Dream mall
When Alyssa Marcella and her husband Dan were looking to relocate to New Jersey from Syracuse, New York, the bucolic landscape of Mullica Hill in Gloucester County felt like a perfect fit. In 2021, the couple and their three children moved to Casella Farms, a residential development of approximately 40...
The Scottish Rite Auditorium presents Tommy James and the Shondells
(COLLINGSWOOD, NJ) -- The Scottish Rite Auditorium presents Tommy James and the Shondells on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00pm. Doors open at 7:00pm. With over 100 million records sold worldwide, the New Jersey Hall of Famer, Tommy James, is a proven and true Rock & Roll trendsetter!. Tommy's bestselling...
Foodie Website Names This The Best Pizza Place in New Jersey
There may be no more controversial topic in the history of New Jersey than the battle for the best pizza, so why don't we dive right into the middle of it? A foodie website has named the best pizza in New Jersey. Let the battle begin. This is without a...
Union County to Hold Emergency Holiday Food Distribution, Dec. 17
(UNION, NJ) -- The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that an emergency food distribution event for Union County residents will take place on Saturday, December 17 at KEAN University in Union Township, located at 1000 Morris Avenue. It is a drive-thru event that begins at 8:00am. The food distribution is open to all Union County residents. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and no registration is required. The events will take place rain or shine.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in New Jersey
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over New Jersey in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Sussex County tradition to your list.
Hot spot bar to watch the World Cup in Mercer County, NJ
It’s officially that time and the Fifa World Cup is underway there is a bar right in Mercer County that NJ.com is saying will be a hot spot to watch the match. Personally, I know nothing about soccer, but of course, I’ll be cheering for team USA! If you’re from Central Jersey and are looking for a hot spot to catch some of the games while they’re going on, you have to head to the Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ.
Graffiti tribute in progress for Tame One, N.J. rapper and artist
Graffiti artists are gathering in Newark this weekend to remember Tame One. Tame, the Newark rapper and graffiti artist born Rahem Brown, was 52 when he died earlier this month. He rose to fame alongside El Da Sensei as a member of hip-hop group the Artifacts in the early ’90s....
Update: What We Hope is Coming to This New Shopping Center in Galloway, NJ
It could be one store or many stores, but whatever this structure is on West White Horse Pike in Galloway next to CVS is slowly coming together. Now, we're speculating what businesses could be moving in, and what we're secretly hoping for. Maybe YOU know what's going there? If you've...
Imperial Brass presents "Christmas Rejoicing" in Westfield and Morristown
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- Imperial Brass presents "Christmas Rejoicing" in Westfield and Morristown this December. Each performance includes holiday favorites such as Farandole, Sleigh Ride, Trepak and White Christmas, brass band arrangements of Christmas selections – and a sing-along. The first performance takes place at the Redeemer Lutheran Church (229...
World's largest indoor go-kart track coming to NJ in time for holidays
The world’s largest indoor go-kart racing course has been built in New Jersey. Supercharged Entertainment, a recreation company that owns a go-kart track in Wrentham Massachusetts, plans to open its second location in Edison on Dec. 16.
Spotlight New Jersey: Adenah Bayoh & Companies
The developer and entrepreneur is aiming to build affordable housing in Newark and inspire a new generation of girls to enter the industry.
Artie's Bar & Grill presents Corey Feldman
(FRENCHTOWN, NJ) -- Iconic actor/musician Corey Feldman recently gave fans an early holiday present by announcing he was extending his tour through December. “Love Retours 2.2" kicks off December 1st in Buffalo, NY and will go up to Christmas. The tour comes to Artie's Bar & Grill in Frenchtown on Sunday, December 4th. Showtime is 5:30pm.
