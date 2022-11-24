ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

New Jersey Stage

South Jersey Pops Orchestra Presents Holiday Favorites Old and New in "All is Bright" on Dec. 11

(CHERRY HILL, NJ) -- The South Jersey Pops, the region’s own non-profit orchestra, continues its 51st season as it presents its holiday special, “All is Bright” on December 11, 2022, at Lenape High School in Medford, NJ. The concert will feature uplifting holiday staples from classical to pop culture, performed by the 60-piece orchestra along with special guests.
MEDFORD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

American Repertory Ballet, featuring Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey, presents Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet

(TRENTON, NJ) -- The American Repertory Ballet, featuring Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey, presents Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on Sunday, December 11th. The performance begins at 2:00pm. This holiday favorite tells the magical story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Smithereens Return to Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Saturday

(CARTERET, NJ) -- The Smithereens return to the Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Saturday, December 3 with a celebration of their Jersey roots and the musical heritage that shaped their sound. Since the passing of Pat Dinizio, Jim Babjak, Dennis Diken and Mike Mesaros have continued forward with the addition of Marshall Crenshaw and Gin Blossom’s lead singer Robin Wilson. Crenshaw will be the guest vocalist in Carteret. Showtime is 8:00pm.
CARTERET, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Holiday train ride returns to Hammonton, NJ

It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
HAMMONTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Union County to Hold Emergency Holiday Food Distribution, Dec. 17

(UNION, NJ) -- The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that an emergency food distribution event for Union County residents will take place on Saturday, December 17 at KEAN University in Union Township, located at 1000 Morris Avenue. It is a drive-thru event that begins at 8:00am. The food distribution is open to all Union County residents. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and no registration is required. The events will take place rain or shine.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hot spot bar to watch the World Cup in Mercer County, NJ

It’s officially that time and the Fifa World Cup is underway there is a bar right in Mercer County that NJ.com is saying will be a hot spot to watch the match. Personally, I know nothing about soccer, but of course, I’ll be cheering for team USA! If you’re from Central Jersey and are looking for a hot spot to catch some of the games while they’re going on, you have to head to the Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Artie's Bar & Grill presents Corey Feldman

(FRENCHTOWN, NJ) -- Iconic actor/musician Corey Feldman recently gave fans an early holiday present by announcing he was extending his tour through December. “Love Retours 2.2" kicks off December 1st in Buffalo, NY and will go up to Christmas. The tour comes to Artie's Bar & Grill in Frenchtown on Sunday, December 4th. Showtime is 5:30pm.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
