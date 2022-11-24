Read full article on original website
Union County to Hold Emergency Holiday Food Distribution, Dec. 17
(UNION, NJ) -- The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that an emergency food distribution event for Union County residents will take place on Saturday, December 17 at KEAN University in Union Township, located at 1000 Morris Avenue. It is a drive-thru event that begins at 8:00am. The food distribution is open to all Union County residents. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and no registration is required. The events will take place rain or shine.
Creating Change Network Seeks Participation from the New Jersey Arts Community for National Day of Racial Healing
The Creating Change Network, a program hosted by New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey that aims to build a more equitable, just, accessible, and anti-racist arts community in New Jersey, will facilitate participation by the state’s arts community in the National Day of Racial Healing, on January 17, 2023.
New Jersey Receives The Third Most Disaster Aid In The Country, Ocean County With The Highest Compounding Risks, New Report Shows
New Jersey ranks the third most vulnerable state in the country when it comes to weather disasters, a newly released report by Rebuild by Design shows. During the 10-year period between 2011 and 2021, Garden State residents had suffered an average of $815 per person in weather-related damages, trailing only New York and Louisiana, and had 13 declared disaster zones.
Nonprofit that helps people leaving prison expands its reach
NJ Reentry Corporation, run by former Gov. Jim McGreevey, expands into Union County. For many people leaving prison, challenges like finding a job, accessing housing, health care, and even getting a Social Security card can be overwhelming. That’s where the New Jersey Reentry Corporation comes in. Run by former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, the nonprofit announced this week that it’s expanding into Union County.
State Of New Jersey Certifies Trenton’s Municipal Budget Following Unsuccessful Council Vote
Mayor Gusciora grateful for State assistance; cancels emergency meeting November 24, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora thanked officials from…
Contractor working on 2 school projects hit with $40K in fines for not paying back wages, officials say
A Perth Amboy-based construction company working on two school construction jobs in Rahway was assessed over $40,000 in fines and penalties after it was cited for several wage violations, officials said. Investigators from the New Jersey Department of Labor’s Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance delivered stop work...
Mortgage Fraud: NJ Developer, Attorney Admit Swindling Lenders Out Of $3.5M
A New Jersey real estate developer and a lawyer admitted running a multi-layered mortgage fraud that cost banks more than $3.5 million in losses, federal authorities said. Developer Victor Santos, 63, of Watchung, paid stand-in "straw" buyers $5,000 each to first purchase a dozen properties in Newark and then secure tenants to lease them, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
Spotlight New Jersey: Adenah Bayoh & Companies
The developer and entrepreneur is aiming to build affordable housing in Newark and inspire a new generation of girls to enter the industry.
Ramapo College of New Jersey Recognized again as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- The recent midterm elections saw the second highest turnout of young voters in the past three decades and this didn’t happen by accident. In fact, Ramapo College of New Jersey students were highly intentional in their efforts to promote voter education and engagement, and as a result, Ramapo garnered national attention as one of the most engaged campuses for non-partisan student democratic engagement.
All of N.J.’s adult legal weed stores are run by big corporations. That has to change, many say.
With the last big company-owned dispensary selling adult recreational marijuana in New Jersey this year up and running in Fort Lee, smaller operators like Salvatore Piazza contend the state must now focus on helping folks like himself, the so-called little guys trying to enter the nascent cannabis industry. “It’s embarrassing...
United Way of Greater Newark awarded funding to support small business education program
(NEWARK, NJ) -- United Way of Greater Newark was awarded a $30,000 grant from Santander Bank to support technical assistance provided to small businesses through the Greater Newark Enterprises Corporation's BackStop Program. The BackStop Program explores three tracks that small businesses can enroll in to enhance their backend systems and...
A little taller and with 40 affordable housing units, another Journal Square high-rise heads for planning board review
A gleaming high-rise proposed to replace the C.H. Martin store in Journal Square has grown since it was initially introduced and would now include more than three dozen affordable housing units after initially being proposed with none, the developer says in documents submitted to the Jersey City Planning Board. Since...
Accident In Toms River Brings Down Traffic Lights
TOMS RIVER – Police believe a 78-year-old man may have suffered a medical episode that led to a serious accident which brought down two traffic light stanchions. Toms River Police said units were sent to the intersection of Route 37 and Hooper Avenue at 3:45 p.m. on November 26.
In New Jersey, a Builder and an Attorney Have Admitted to Arranging a Multimillion-dollar Mortgage Fraud Conspiracy.
Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that a New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney admitted their roles in a mortgage fraud scheme that caused more than $3.5 million in losses. The US Attorney’s Office released a statement alleging that developer Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung, and lawyer...
Second Bayonne, NJ cop dies unexpectedly within 10 days
A second Bayonne police officer has died unexpectedly, the second ranking officer to pass in 10 days. Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, died Monday, according to Mayor Jimmy Davis. The mayor did not disclose a cause of death. He passed away at the Bayonne Medical Center, according to his obituary. "Sergeant...
Events in December at Lewis Center for the Arts
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts has a busy schedule in December with the Princeton Dance Festival; Play, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts Program in Theater; Cyberfeminism Index: Book Reading and Conversation; Reading by Raven Leilani and Creative Writing Seniors; Media Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts; and the Fall Student Reading, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing. Here is a look at their events for December.
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing Problems
Large populations of wild turkeys that roam freely throughout New Jersey neighborhoods have been causing ongoing problems for years for local residents, yet very little is really being done to solve the problem.
Ocean County Man Dead In Toms River Crash
TOMS RIVER – A township man was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a pole, flipped over and landed in the marsh near Hooper Avenue and South Shore Drive, authorities said. Police believe that 28-year-old Paolo Helfers-Lariva was speeding on Hooper Avenue at the time of the...
Arts Council of Princeton Unveils New Community Mural on Spring Street by Artist Dave DiMarchi
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) recently unveiled a new community mural in Downtown Princeton titled Somatic Pause. Designed and installed by artist Dave DiMarchi, this immersive, multi-media public art piece can be found on the side of Village Silver on Spring Street. Fashioned after both the...
