Monmouth County, NJ

New Jersey Stage

Union County to Hold Emergency Holiday Food Distribution, Dec. 17

(UNION, NJ) -- The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that an emergency food distribution event for Union County residents will take place on Saturday, December 17 at KEAN University in Union Township, located at 1000 Morris Avenue. It is a drive-thru event that begins at 8:00am. The food distribution is open to all Union County residents. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and no registration is required. The events will take place rain or shine.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Receives The Third Most Disaster Aid In The Country, Ocean County With The Highest Compounding Risks, New Report Shows

New Jersey ranks the third most vulnerable state in the country when it comes to weather disasters, a newly released report by Rebuild by Design shows. During the 10-year period between 2011 and 2021, Garden State residents had suffered an average of $815 per person in weather-related damages, trailing only New York and Louisiana, and had 13 declared disaster zones.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Nonprofit that helps people leaving prison expands its reach

NJ Reentry Corporation, run by former Gov. Jim McGreevey, expands into Union County. For many people leaving prison, challenges like finding a job, accessing housing, health care, and even getting a Social Security card can be overwhelming. That’s where the New Jersey Reentry Corporation comes in. Run by former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, the nonprofit announced this week that it’s expanding into Union County.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Mortgage Fraud: NJ Developer, Attorney Admit Swindling Lenders Out Of $3.5M

A New Jersey real estate developer and a lawyer admitted running a multi-layered mortgage fraud that cost banks more than $3.5 million in losses, federal authorities said. Developer Victor Santos, 63, of Watchung, paid stand-in "straw" buyers $5,000 each to first purchase a dozen properties in Newark and then secure tenants to lease them, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Ramapo College of New Jersey Recognized again as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting

(MAHWAH, NJ) -- The recent midterm elections saw the second highest turnout of young voters in the past three decades and this didn’t happen by accident. In fact, Ramapo College of New Jersey students were highly intentional in their efforts to promote voter education and engagement, and as a result, Ramapo garnered national attention as one of the most engaged campuses for non-partisan student democratic engagement.
MAHWAH, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Events in December at Lewis Center for the Arts

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts has a busy schedule in December with the Princeton Dance Festival; Play, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts Program in Theater; Cyberfeminism Index: Book Reading and Conversation; Reading by Raven Leilani and Creative Writing Seniors; Media Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts; and the Fall Student Reading, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing. Here is a look at their events for December.
PRINCETON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Dead In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – A township man was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a pole, flipped over and landed in the marsh near Hooper Avenue and South Shore Drive, authorities said. Police believe that 28-year-old Paolo Helfers-Lariva was speeding on Hooper Avenue at the time of the...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
