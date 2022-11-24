Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident charged with violating protection order: NYSP
CHAMPION- A North Country resident is faced with numerous offenses after police investigated complaints of a protection order violation, authorities say. Dewalt S. Fayette, 19, of Natural Bridge, NY was arrested Sunday evening by the New York State Police (Carthage). Fayette is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobey court order), along with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third-degree and reckless driving.
flackbroadcasting.com
Property damage accident in Forestport leads to DWI arrest, Troopers say
FORESTPORT- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Northern Oneida County, police say. David B. Hayes, 63, of Forestport, NY was arrested early Monday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one count of DWI (first offense). According to Troopers, the charge was...
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville teen accused of petit larceny in shoplifting case, State Troopers say
BOONVILLE- A local youth is faced with a shoplifting accusation in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Shortly before 6:15 p.m. Sunday, the New York State Police (Remsen) announced the arrest of a 14-year-old teenager from Boonville, NY. The suspect, whose name or gender was not provided, was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lowville Man Accused of D.W.I. in the Town of Denmark
TOWN OF DENMARK-A 32 year old Lowville man was arrested for D.W.I. following a vehicle stop in the Town of Denmark. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Zachary E. Baker with one count each of Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Count of .08 of 1 Percent-First Offense and Driving while Intoxicated-First Offense: both Class U misdemeanors. Baker was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Town of Denmark Court.
wwnytv.com
Watertown man stabbed Saturday night
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Police have confirmed a man was stabbed in the city Saturday night. Police officials say they responded to the area of the Black River Apartments on Mill Street just before 11 PM to find a man in his 20′s with a stab wound.
flackbroadcasting.com
Croghan Man Accused of D.W.I.
TOWN OF CROGHAN-A 31 year old Croghan man is facing D.W.I. charges following an early Thanksgiving morning vehicle stop in the Town of Croghan. New York State Police from the Carthage Barracks charged Nicholas W. Gonzalez with one count each of Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Count of .08 of 1 Percent-First Offense; and driving While Intoxicated-First Offence; both Class U misdemeanors. Gonzalez was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Town of Croghan Court at a later date. The incident was listed as “pending investigation”.
wwnytv.com
State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) -State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road in St. Lawrence County. A State Police officials said around 1:15 Thursday afternoon they were called to Pray Road for a suspicious complaint. The scene was about halfway between Ogdensburg...
WKTV
U-turn leads to crash on Route 365 near Exit 33 in Verona
VERONA, N.Y. – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 365 in Verona late Sunday night, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert Maciol says 72-year-old John Girolamo, of Canastota, made a U-turn on Route 365 at the light near the Thruway exit, turning in front of 21-year-old Logan Joyner, of Oswego County, who was driving down Route 365. Joyner hit the back of Girolamo’s vehicle, which then spun into the other lane of oncoming traffic.
Oneida Police ask for help finding 16-year-old runaway
Oneida, N.Y. — Oneida Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home Sunday morning. Angelica Hernandez was last seen leaving her home on Brooks Street around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Angelica is 5-foot-4, 110 pounds, has dark brown shoulder-length hair with...
WKTV
Utica man indicted following drug bust at Smoke Shop on Albany Street
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Wednesday, 25-year-old, Yaqoob Algahim of Utica was taken into custody following Oneida County Grand Jury proceedings. On Nov. 21 Algahim was indicted on Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia due to an incident that occurred back in August. On Aug....
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with identifying two individuals captured on surveillance video
State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify two individuals in regard to a Grand Larceny investigation. The individuals used a stolen credit card at the Byrne Dairy in the town of Cicero on September 28, 2022. If anyone recognizes either one of the individuals in the photos above,...
mynbc5.com
Woman's body found in St. Lawrence County, police say
LISBON, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a woman's body was found on the side of the road on Thursday. New York State Police said they found the body of 25-year-old Ashli Bernard, of Massena, in a ditch on Pray Road in Lisbon on Thursday. An autopsy was conducted...
Second person dies after deadly Town of Clay house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After eight-year-old Nezamyah White died in a Town of Clay house fire Tuesday night, another life was taken from the incident, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. 76-year-old Anthony Wild died Thursday after he was listed as “critically unstable” and put on life support at Upstate Medical University Hospital following the […]
Woman charged with bringing drugs into Otsego County Jail
Today, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested Billie Vokrusze, 48 of Utica, and charged her with Promoting Prison Contraband and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
WKTV
2 suspects arrested following Bleecker Street shooting
Two suspects in a robbery-turned-shooting on Bleecker Street last week are facing multiple charges. 2 suspects charged following robbery-turned-shooting in Utica. Two suspects have been charged in a robbery turned shooting in Utica earlier this month that left a man paralyzed.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD makes arrest in connection to November 12th shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that two people from Utica have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies in connection to a November 12th shooting that left the victim paralyzed. Around 10:45 pm on Monday, investigators with UPD’s GIVE Unit allegedly observed a vehicle...
State Police Seek Public Assistance In Finding Owner Of Lost Storage Tote In Hastings
HASTINGS, NY – State Police in Hastings is attempting to identify the owner of a plastic storage tote found in the roadway on November 21, 2022, at the intersection of Route 11 and County Route 4 in the town of Hastings. The tote appeared to have fallen from a...
WKTV
3 displaced by house fire in Vernon
VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
wwnytv.com
Crash victim dies from injuries, police say
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - State police announced Tuesday that Nicholas Bellman died after a November 2 crash on State Route 26 in the town of Alexandria. The 51-year-old Alexandria Bay man was riding his motorcycle when police say a box truck pulled out in front of him causing the crash.
