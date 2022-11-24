TOWN OF CROGHAN-A 31 year old Croghan man is facing D.W.I. charges following an early Thanksgiving morning vehicle stop in the Town of Croghan. New York State Police from the Carthage Barracks charged Nicholas W. Gonzalez with one count each of Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Count of .08 of 1 Percent-First Offense; and driving While Intoxicated-First Offence; both Class U misdemeanors. Gonzalez was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Town of Croghan Court at a later date. The incident was listed as “pending investigation”.

CROGHAN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO