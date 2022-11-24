Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident charged with violating protection order: NYSP
CHAMPION- A North Country resident is faced with numerous offenses after police investigated complaints of a protection order violation, authorities say. Dewalt S. Fayette, 19, of Natural Bridge, NY was arrested Sunday evening by the New York State Police (Carthage). Fayette is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobey court order), along with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third-degree and reckless driving.
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville teen accused of petit larceny in shoplifting case, State Troopers say
BOONVILLE- A local youth is faced with a shoplifting accusation in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Shortly before 6:15 p.m. Sunday, the New York State Police (Remsen) announced the arrest of a 14-year-old teenager from Boonville, NY. The suspect, whose name or gender was not provided, was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny.
flackbroadcasting.com
Property damage accident in Forestport leads to DWI arrest, Troopers say
FORESTPORT- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Northern Oneida County, police say. David B. Hayes, 63, of Forestport, NY was arrested early Monday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one count of DWI (first offense). According to Troopers, the charge was...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lowville Man Accused of D.W.I. in the Town of Denmark
TOWN OF DENMARK-A 32 year old Lowville man was arrested for D.W.I. following a vehicle stop in the Town of Denmark. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Zachary E. Baker with one count each of Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Count of .08 of 1 Percent-First Offense and Driving while Intoxicated-First Offense: both Class U misdemeanors. Baker was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Town of Denmark Court.
wwnytv.com
Watertown man stabbed Saturday night
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Police have confirmed a man was stabbed in the city Saturday night. Police officials say they responded to the area of the Black River Apartments on Mill Street just before 11 PM to find a man in his 20′s with a stab wound.
flackbroadcasting.com
Castorland Man Facing Obstruction of Administration and Felony D.W.I. Charges
TOWN OF DENMARK-A 32 year old Castorland man was arrested for obstruction governmental administration and felony D.W.I. following an early Thursday morning vehicle stop in the Town of Denmark. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged James R. Young with one count each of Driving While Intoxicated with a Previous Conviction within 10 years, a Class E felony and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Young’s arrest status was listed as “unknown” and the incident was listed as “pending investigation” at press time.
wwnytv.com
State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) -State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road in St. Lawrence County. A State Police officials said around 1:15 Thursday afternoon they were called to Pray Road for a suspicious complaint. The scene was about halfway between Ogdensburg...
Oneida Police ask for help finding 16-year-old runaway
Oneida, N.Y. — Oneida Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home Sunday morning. Angelica Hernandez was last seen leaving her home on Brooks Street around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Angelica is 5-foot-4, 110 pounds, has dark brown shoulder-length hair with...
mynbc5.com
Woman's body found in St. Lawrence County, police say
LISBON, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a woman's body was found on the side of the road on Thursday. New York State Police said they found the body of 25-year-old Ashli Bernard, of Massena, in a ditch on Pray Road in Lisbon on Thursday. An autopsy was conducted...
WKTV
2 people without a home following fire in Rome on Thanksgiving eve
ROME, N.Y. – Two people were displaced following a fire on West Street in Rome on Wednesday. The American Red Cross is helping the two with shelter, food and clothing. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For more information on the Red Cross and how you can...
WKTV
3 displaced by house fire in Vernon
VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
wwnytv.com
Crash victim dies from injuries, police say
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - State police announced Tuesday that Nicholas Bellman died after a November 2 crash on State Route 26 in the town of Alexandria. The 51-year-old Alexandria Bay man was riding his motorcycle when police say a box truck pulled out in front of him causing the crash.
newyorkalmanack.com
A Place Called Pauley: An Adirondack History
In the autumn of 1917, the well-known hotel and sportsman’s lodge Pauley Place was torn down as part of New York’s pursuit to bring her wilderness back on the path to being forever wild. The hotel was in Arietta, one of the most remote sections of the southern Adirondacks.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg home a total loss after early Sunday morning fire
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A home in Ogdensburg is a total loss after a fire broke out Sunday morning. Ogdensburg fire officials say they were called around 5 AM to respond to a fully involved structure fire at 309 Grant Street. They arrived on scene to find heavy fire...
WKTV
Utica CIty Hall crow problem
Hundreds of unwanted nightly visitors & 'parting gifts': Utica City Hall's crow problem. By night, Utica City Hall sounds like a Hitchcock movie. By day, it looks like a bathroom for about 4000 crows.
wwnytv.com
Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
wwnytv.com
Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
wwnytv.com
Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”. A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!. “All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.
flackbroadcasting.com
Jerry F. “Franny” Root
LYONS FALLS- Jerry F. “Franny” Root, 84, of State Route 12, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Lewis County General Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 65 years, Elsie; three children, Ron (Pam) Root; Julie Reis; Steve (Kristie) Root; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, two siblings, Charles (Lucinda) Root; Kathleen (Wayne) Baxter; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
