TOWN OF DENMARK-A 32 year old Castorland man was arrested for obstruction governmental administration and felony D.W.I. following an early Thursday morning vehicle stop in the Town of Denmark. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged James R. Young with one count each of Driving While Intoxicated with a Previous Conviction within 10 years, a Class E felony and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Young’s arrest status was listed as “unknown” and the incident was listed as “pending investigation” at press time.

CASTORLAND, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO