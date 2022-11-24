Read full article on original website
CA Festival of Lights Fireworks Suspected Cause of Roof Fire at Mission Inn Hotel
Caitlin Antonios – Daily Breeze, Torrance, Calif. Nov. 25—A fire that may have been connected to the Festival of Lights firework show burned part of the roof of Riverside’s historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa on Friday night, officials said. Shortly after the fireworks began around 5...
Firefighters Find Three Bodies in Riverside (CA) House Fire; Police Investigating as Homicide
Three people were found dead in a burning house in Riverside on Friday morning, Nov. 25, and police believe they may be victims of a homicide. “We are treating it as a crime scene,” said Officer Ryan Railsback, a Police Department spokesman. Police were responding to a report of...
