Montana State

On the hunt: Scenes from the archives of the Montana Historical Society

For as long as the state of Montana has existed, and long before, its human inhabitants have hunted its wildlife. For thousands of years, Native Americans relied on hunting with primitive tools for subsistence. With European colonization, hunting’s evolution from sustenance to market and trophy hunting of the 1800s marked major changes for the landscape and game herds. Animals such as bison were decimated and predators poised for eradication.
Simms FFA Has Success At Montana FFA Ag Expo

BOZEMAN, MT – Simms FFA took 8 members to the Montana FFA Ag Expo sponsored by the John Deere Dealers. This event had over 1700 members from across the state compete in a variety of career and leadership events. Simms FFA had several finishes in the top half which is a major accomplishment in events with this many participants. A member of the Dutton-Brady chapter traveled with Simms for the weekend.
Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention

Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to […] The post Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Montana Constitution: Something to be thankful for

Every year about this time we take stock of our lives, loves, family, friends and being able to call Montana “home.” One of the great joys of living here are the rights and protections provided by the Montana Constitution — and those should never be taken for granted. When you think about the condition of […] The post The Montana Constitution: Something to be thankful for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now

This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
Montana Wheat and Barley Committee Hires Executive Vice President

The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee (MWBC) is pleased to announce Kent Kupfner has been chosen as the new Executive Vice President. “I’m excited to continue promoting Montana’s top commodities to the rest of the world,” said Kupfner. “The wheat and barley industry has been a part of my life for many years, and I’m thrilled to enter the next chapter in my career. Working on behalf of Montana’s wheat and barley growers has always been and will continue to be a top priority.”
The Epic Addition That Montana Ski Mountains Need

This winter activity is fun, fast, and a great experience for people of all ages. So why don't we see it more often?. Montana's ski areas have slowly been opening up for the 2022-2023 winter season, and of course everyone is excited. Whether you enjoy small ski mountains or big resorts, Montana has winter fun for everyone. But what if we could make our ski areas even more fun?
Hunter check station numbers in NC Mont. remain low despite favorable conditions

AUGUSTA – Heavy snowfall and cold temperatures have made for good hunting conditions in north-central Montana during the 2022 general rifle hunting season. But despite the favorable weather, the overall harvest as well as the number of hunters checked continues to remain well below average at FWP’s Region 4 check station in Augusta.
Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities

The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
After public outcry, Montana standards for counselors, librarians, to stay in place

The Montana Board of Public Education plans to keep existing ratios between students and librarians, school counselors and superintendents — contrary to the Office of Public Instruction’s recommendation to eliminate the minimum requirements. The board also plans to retain ratios between students and principals, which OPI had recommended...
Early-bird winner selected for $100k Montana Millionaire prize

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Lottery officials drew an early-bird winner for the Montana Millionaire contest on Friday. The ticket-holder of No. 080647 will take home a $100,000 prize. This year's Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in just over 24 hours. Two winners will be drawn for grand prizes of...
Be thankful for Montana’s $1 billion surplus

As we gather with family and friends, trying to avoid a conversation about the election, gas prices, abortion, inflation, or global warming, there may be a bipartisan topic that can be celebrated: the next Montana budget. Our state, like many, is experiencing a one-time windfall, largely the result of the federal influx of cash from […] The post Be thankful for Montana’s $1 billion surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana AG warning of holiday scams

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen is reminding Montanans to be aware of common scams, which tend to increase during the holiday season, as they begin Christmas shopping. “Scammers are out this Christmas looking to take advantage of unsuspecting Montanans, so be on high alert and be cautious as...
10 Smallest Towns in Montana Ranked By Size

People come from all around the country to vacation and live in Montana. Questions come to Montanans about cars, internet, horses, and even paved streets. With a population density around seven per square mile people can visit some the smallest places in our state without even knowing it. Some places are sometimes kept so secret that they still subscribe to satellite internet and only the toughest and most compact plows can clear a way for you to visit them.
