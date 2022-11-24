Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
On the hunt: Scenes from the archives of the Montana Historical Society
For as long as the state of Montana has existed, and long before, its human inhabitants have hunted its wildlife. For thousands of years, Native Americans relied on hunting with primitive tools for subsistence. With European colonization, hunting’s evolution from sustenance to market and trophy hunting of the 1800s marked major changes for the landscape and game herds. Animals such as bison were decimated and predators poised for eradication.
Fairfield Sun Times
Simms FFA Has Success At Montana FFA Ag Expo
BOZEMAN, MT – Simms FFA took 8 members to the Montana FFA Ag Expo sponsored by the John Deere Dealers. This event had over 1700 members from across the state compete in a variety of career and leadership events. Simms FFA had several finishes in the top half which is a major accomplishment in events with this many participants. A member of the Dutton-Brady chapter traveled with Simms for the weekend.
Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention
Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to […] The post Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Montana Constitution: Something to be thankful for
Every year about this time we take stock of our lives, loves, family, friends and being able to call Montana “home.” One of the great joys of living here are the rights and protections provided by the Montana Constitution — and those should never be taken for granted. When you think about the condition of […] The post The Montana Constitution: Something to be thankful for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now
This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Wheat and Barley Committee Hires Executive Vice President
The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee (MWBC) is pleased to announce Kent Kupfner has been chosen as the new Executive Vice President. “I’m excited to continue promoting Montana’s top commodities to the rest of the world,” said Kupfner. “The wheat and barley industry has been a part of my life for many years, and I’m thrilled to enter the next chapter in my career. Working on behalf of Montana’s wheat and barley growers has always been and will continue to be a top priority.”
The Epic Addition That Montana Ski Mountains Need
This winter activity is fun, fast, and a great experience for people of all ages. So why don't we see it more often?. Montana's ski areas have slowly been opening up for the 2022-2023 winter season, and of course everyone is excited. Whether you enjoy small ski mountains or big resorts, Montana has winter fun for everyone. But what if we could make our ski areas even more fun?
Why This Small Business Saturday is Life or Death in Montana
Small businesses are the lifeblood of every town in Montana. In 2021, Montana was named the Best State to Open a Business and even then, there's a five-year business survival rate of 53.4%. Small Business Saturday really matters this year. Larger companies might employ more people, but it's the SMALL...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana wildlife officials requiring permits in order to salvage road-killed animals
HELENA, Mont. - Montana wildlife officials are requiring people who are wanting to keep road-killed deer, elk, moose or antelope to get a Vehicle-Killed Wildlife Salvage Permit. People must get permits within 24 hours after the animal is in their possession, according to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Hunter check station numbers in NC Mont. remain low despite favorable conditions
AUGUSTA – Heavy snowfall and cold temperatures have made for good hunting conditions in north-central Montana during the 2022 general rifle hunting season. But despite the favorable weather, the overall harvest as well as the number of hunters checked continues to remain well below average at FWP’s Region 4 check station in Augusta.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities
The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
explorebigsky.com
After public outcry, Montana standards for counselors, librarians, to stay in place
The Montana Board of Public Education plans to keep existing ratios between students and librarians, school counselors and superintendents — contrary to the Office of Public Instruction’s recommendation to eliminate the minimum requirements. The board also plans to retain ratios between students and principals, which OPI had recommended...
NBCMontana
Early-bird winner selected for $100k Montana Millionaire prize
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Lottery officials drew an early-bird winner for the Montana Millionaire contest on Friday. The ticket-holder of No. 080647 will take home a $100,000 prize. This year's Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in just over 24 hours. Two winners will be drawn for grand prizes of...
Be thankful for Montana’s $1 billion surplus
As we gather with family and friends, trying to avoid a conversation about the election, gas prices, abortion, inflation, or global warming, there may be a bipartisan topic that can be celebrated: the next Montana budget. Our state, like many, is experiencing a one-time windfall, largely the result of the federal influx of cash from […] The post Be thankful for Montana’s $1 billion surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
What Are Montanans Most Thankful For? Here’s The Top 3 Things.
As the year starts to wind down and the Holiday Season begins, many Montanans will take this time to reflect and think about all of the things they've gone through over the last several months. It's been a rough year for many with the record-high cost of fuel, groceries, and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana AG warning of holiday scams
HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen is reminding Montanans to be aware of common scams, which tend to increase during the holiday season, as they begin Christmas shopping. “Scammers are out this Christmas looking to take advantage of unsuspecting Montanans, so be on high alert and be cautious as...
cowboystatedaily.com
A Satanic Tour Of Wyoming: Devils Tower, Devil’s Gate, Hell’s Half Acre And More
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most recognizable geological features in the state of Wyoming is Devils Tower. But the iconic mountain and the nation’s first national monument is not the only location in the Cowboy State that gives a nod to the underworld.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Stores Overstocked Because Of Supply Chain Concerns; Could Be Bargains Out There
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than two-thirds of holiday shoppers nationwide plan to shop during Thanksgiving weekend this year, and many Wyoming businesses across the state are counting on those shoppers more than ever after more than two wild years of ups and downs for retailers.
10 Smallest Towns in Montana Ranked By Size
People come from all around the country to vacation and live in Montana. Questions come to Montanans about cars, internet, horses, and even paved streets. With a population density around seven per square mile people can visit some the smallest places in our state without even knowing it. Some places are sometimes kept so secret that they still subscribe to satellite internet and only the toughest and most compact plows can clear a way for you to visit them.
Seeing is Believing… It Took How Long to Set Up Holiday Nights @ Zoo Montana?!
November 25, 2022 is a day I’ll remember forever. Michael and I from the new Mix Morning Show broadcasted live from the first night at Zoo Montana for Holiday Nights. This light installation is more than incredible… it's unexplainable. There’s over 10 million LED lights to spark that...
