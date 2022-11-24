Read full article on original website
A Look at the Laqira Protocol: An NFT and Metaverse Platform
Laqira Protocol is a blockchain-based platform aiming to create an ecosystem that covers multiple crypto and blockchain services. First, let's look at the platform and how it works. What is Laqira?. Laqira Protocol is a platform that aims to build a metaverse network comprising various decentralized applications (dapps). The ecosystem...
Going Beneath the GraphQL Federated API
I am fascinated to work with GraphQL federated API. Recently, I was building a code generation framework that can generate actual compilable and deployable code in Java and connect automatically through GraphQL Federation API. For this to shine, I needed to have a profound understanding of how GrahQL works and...
All Types of POST Requests With API Tester
Post requests are the most common types of requests that we perform on the internet and it is very useful in our day-to-day work life. These methods are those which are used to transfer data from a web browser to the server. In this article, I will teach you how to test post requests using API Tester mobile app.
Autocomplete Search Component With React and TypeScript
Nowadays, one of the most widely used components of a website is the search engines with autocomplete or suggestions. It is usually the first component with which the user interacts since it is more practical to perform a search and go directly to what we need. These components are essential in sites such as e-commerce for a good user experience.
How to do API Caching with Dio and Hive in Flutter
Caching basically is the process of storing the response from a request on-device storage to avoid frequent network requests to the API or any other resource on the internet. You might already use CachedNetworkImage in Flutter to avoid multiple network requests for loading images in your flutter app. This helps users by saving the mobile data and also reduces the requests made to your server for the same resource which was loaded before.
Web Scraping For Fun: With 'requests-html'
The primary responsibility of a data professional (Data Scientist, Data Engineer, Data Analyst etc.) is to locate, clean, examine, and extract valuable information from data for business purposes. Especially when it comes to gathering data for a project, this can be complicated. Despite the massive amount of data available, it...
Value-Added Link Building Services That Will be Impactful in 2023
I hope you all are doing well and gaining as much knowledge from Hackernoon's writings as I am. In this article, we will discuss "The value-added and Impactful Link building Services to follow in 2023," a topic crucial for those working in marketing and search engine optimization. First and foremost,...
Privacy protection and how Nym can help
In this article, I’ll make an overview of what I’ve learned from Alexis Roussel, the COO of Nym, who read the lecture “Nym technologies and how they protect your privacy” for Shipyard Academy students on November, 10. Privacy and who needs it. Privacy is a broad...
How to Not Screw Up Your Product Strategy
As a consultant, I’ve had dealings with many companies. So, I’ve seen a lot of product strategies. Most have been problematic. Occasionally, I see an example of a product strategy that stands out. Today in this article, I review common problems with product strategies. Then, we’ll cover how...
How to Scrape Google News Results with Node JS
This post will teach us to scrape Google News results with Node JS using Unirest and Cheerio. Scraping the tags from the HTML files is not only a difficult thing to do but also a time-consuming process. It is better to use the CSS Selectors Gadget for selecting the perfect tags to make your web scraping journey easier.
Updating a .NET MAUI Canvas with Messaging events
Since I was about 10 years old I have been addicted to code. I always want to try new things. Professionally I work on MAUI apps as a software architect. The kind of architect that cannot resist to code. And so I started building emulators. Intro. Recently I found out...
Why You Should Avoid Using Public WiFi
How To Maintain Data Security When Using Public WiFi. When you are outside in public places like restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, malls, and libraries, there are many benefits apart from interacting with other people and enjoying the ambience of these locations. One significant advantage of being in these places is that you can connect to the available public WiFi systems there and use Internet data for free. Everyone loves a freebie: the idea of streaming music, downloading large work documentation files, watching high-quality videos on social media apps, etc at no costs sounds amazing for the average Internet user.
DAOs Vs DeFi: Decentralized Building Blocks
It’s easy to get confused when living in this tech-driven world with new ideas evolving every day. Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are a perfect example of tech being embraced quickly with little to no understanding. DAOs are entities that enable users to create objectives or meet a mandate by coordinating via a shared set of steps policed on a blockchain. DAO tools, or builders, are separate entities that allow third parties to perform those tasks on already-established platforms. In fact, decentralized autonomous organizations and tools have grown exponentially to the point where the total value locked (TVL) in the DAO market is currently higher than that of DeFi’s – compared to.
What Every Metaverse Economy Needs to Be Profitable
If you are going to argue the fact that Metaverses will be the cornerstone of the Web3 rise, you clearly haven’t been keeping up with what is going on in the industry. The biggest challenge for all the developers out there is figuring out how to create a Metaverse that will retain users and bring them profits, and that’s precisely what we will discuss today.
Galactica is an AI Model Trained on 120 Billion Parameters
On November 15th, MetaAI and Papers with Code announced the release of Galactica, a game-changer, open-source large language model trained on scientific knowledge with 120 billion parameters. As one of my friends shared on Twitter, the model can write whitepapers, reviews, Wikipedia pages, and code. It knows how to cite...
The Top 5 Reasons to Back up Exchange Online
COVID-19 caused a rapid shift toward remote work and, thus, fueled the rise in adoption of Microsoft Office 365 services, including Exchange Online. While a growing number of users are choosing Exchange Online, the native data protection tools may be insufficient to ensure data protection and compliance retention. And this is where Exchange Online backups come into play.
On Multichain and Interoperability with Maciej Baj and Jacobi Kowalewski
This Slogging thread by Sara Pinto, Jacob Kowalewski, Denis, Kelley Dane, Maciej Baj, Valentine Enedah, Jack Boreham, Limarc Ambalina and SuperSaiyanProgramming occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability. Hey everyone, in this AMA, we have the pleasure to welcome Maciej Baj and Jacob Kowalewski from...
The Cybersecurity Writing Contest 2022: Round 5 Results Announced!
Hackers, Assemble! Here we are with the fifth round’s results announcement of the Cybersecurity Writing Contest by Twingate & HackerNoon!. How do we enter the contest? Easy-peasy. Simply share any story on. . Here’s your complete guide on how to. . As usual, we picked all the stories...
Statistics Cheat Sheet: A Beginner's Guide to Probability and Random Events
A beginner’s guide to Probability and Random Events. Understand the key statistics concepts and areas to focus on to ace your next data science interview. In our previous article on statistics, we looked at the different pillars of statistics. We went through the various data collection methods to understand the population characteristics. We also explored the world of descriptive statistics. We went through various measures of central tendency and measures of spread. In this session, we will look at concepts from probability and random events. Also, check out our comprehensive “Statistics Cheat Sheet” for important terms and equations for statistics and probability. You can also look at our top probability interview questions to find out the nature of questions asked in Data Science Interviews.
The Potential of Metaverse Gaming in 2023
As a dynamic and changing space, the metaverse is full of wonders to discover. Continual research and discoveries in this area continue to advance the industry. As a result, different organizations aim to build their own metaverses. According to Gartner, 25% of people will spend an hour in the metaverse everyday, and 30% of companies will offer products within it. Let's examine metaverse gaming and its principles.
