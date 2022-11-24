These Former Airbnb Guests Screenshot The Most Ridiculous Fees And Checkout Lists They've Ever Seen, And YIKES, Some Hosts Have The Audacity
Recently, Airbnb announced that starting in December, they'll make the total rental cost for properties, including fees, clearer to customers as they search for places to stay.
This news came after one host went viral for complaining about their bookings being down, followed by widespread criticism from former Airbnb users who largely said they'd turned away from the service because of hidden fees and large lists of chores.
Now people are sharing screenshots of the wildest fees or requirements expected of them by hosts, and it's...well, I'll let you see for yourself:
1. This 10-step guide for checkout:
2. This single-night stay that went from $59 to $233 in the blink of an eye:
3. This host who is charging $75 if you're not out on time:
4. This host who expected their guests do the laundry and dishes AND pay a cleaning fee:
How AirBNB allows you to be charged a large cleaning fee then be required to clean before you check out from mildlyinfuriating
5. This host who provided a lovely list of reasons that guests may see an extra charge on their bill, including $25 for any lights left on:
Port Huron, MI Outrageous AirBnB 67$/Night listing came out to 261$. Cant forget the 150$ cleaning fee that will be conducted by the guest. from mildlyinfuriating
6. This host who charged a $200 cleaning fee and asked guests to tip as well:
My Airbnb host wanted me to tip Housekeeping…on top of the $200 cleaning fee. from mildlyinfuriating
7. Apparently this is a common occurrence:
Airbnb owner expects us to tip his cleaning service he hired on top of the $250 cleaning fee from mildlyinfuriating
8. This $109 stay that more than doubled after all the taxes and fees were added up:
Sure can't wait for the AirBNB bubble to pop from mildlyinfuriating
9. This host who wants guests to help them run their business:
10. This host who made it very clear that a $1 or $2 tip is chump change:
In our AirBnB in the middle of nowhere. from ChoosingBeggars
11. This host who hit their guest with a few unexpected charges that they couldn't get their money back for:
Airbnb is refusing to give refund after host demands $250 extra before arrival, not mentioned in original posting. from mildlyinfuriating
12. This guest who had a discount that was bulldozed by management fees. (Why TF is a guest paying for the host's house manager?)
Will never use Airbnb or Vrbo again. These fees are insane! from mildlyinfuriating
13. This host who rents part of their home through Airbnb and hoped someone else would pay them to house-sit the rest:
14. This extra-guest fee that costs $144 per person:
AirBnB pricing. Not only do they add "cleaning fee" and "service fee" to the nightly rate, but the nightly rate is raised for "extra guests." I selected 8 guests for a house that says 10 guests. What could be a reasonable $500 stay ends up doubled due to extra fees. from mildlyinfuriating
15. This $500 stay that was supposed to be $195:
16. And this stay that went from affordable to ridiculous:
Fees on Airbnb from mildlyinfuriating
17. And finally, this guest whose stay surpassed $1,000 when it was supposed to be just over $400:
Fees that add $653 to a 2-day $210 per night Airbnb. from mildlyinfuriating
Comments / 1