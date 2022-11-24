The Preseason ID's are set and this is where we will begin our #RoadToTheFutureGames, identifying the top players in Idaho to represent the Gem State among the top Uncommitted players in the country at the 2023 Future Games. The 2022 Future Games saw the inaugural trio of Idaho prospects attend the premier event of the Summer where 350+ college coaches gather each year and they represented incredibly well. We will be using the Preseason ID events to identify the top players in each class throughout the state to send them an invite to our 2023 Idaho State Games, an invite only event. From the 2023 Idaho State Game, the PBR Staff along with the help of a few other respected members of the Idaho Baseball Community will help narrow down the players we feel will not only represent Idaho to the highest standard, but bring the positive attention they receive at the Future Games back home, opening up the recruitment opportunities on a national scale.

IDAHO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO