Read full article on original website
Related
prepbaseballreport.com
2022 Future Games Experience - Cooper Thompson
The Preseason ID's are set and this is where we will begin our #RoadToTheFutureGames, identifying the top players in Idaho to represent the Gem State among the top Uncommitted players in the country at the 2023 Future Games. The 2022 Future Games saw the inaugural trio of Idaho prospects attend the premier event of the Summer where 350+ college coaches gather each year and they represented incredibly well. We will be using the Preseason ID events to identify the top players in each class throughout the state to send them an invite to our 2023 Idaho State Games, an invite only event. From the 2023 Idaho State Game, the PBR Staff along with the help of a few other respected members of the Idaho Baseball Community will help narrow down the players we feel will not only represent Idaho to the highest standard, but bring the positive attention they receive at the Future Games back home, opening up the recruitment opportunities on a national scale.
prepbaseballreport.com
VA/DC Class of 2024 Rankings Update: Top 50
It is with great excitement that we release to you today, our most recent update to the Virginia/DC Class of 2024 rankings with our Top 50 release. Following today's Top 50 release, we will unveil the Top 125 on Tuesday, and Top 225 on Wednesday. Following the release of our expanded 2024 rankings, we will highlight new faces and big risers on Thursday and Friday.
prepbaseballreport.com
Trending UP NC: November 28th
Trending UP takes a focus on the top five uncommitted North Carolina profiles that were visited on prepbaseballreport.com this past week. With over 12 million views in 2021 and more set for 2022 on prepbaseballreport.com, you want to know what names are hot. Could be for any reason, but these five uncommitted North Carolina players are trending UP.
Comments / 0