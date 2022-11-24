ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Wisconsin Pulls a Stunner, Naming Luke Fickell as Football Coach

MADISON, Wis. – Luke Fickell - who rebuilt Cincinnati and lead the Bearcats to the College Football Playoffs in 2021 - has been tasked with rebuilding the University of Wisconsin football program. Fickell was named the 31st head coach in program history on Sunday, the first major hire by...
MADISON, WI
Scarlet Nation

Five recruits that Luke Fickell should quickly contact at Wisconsin

The announcement came Sunday as Wisconsin hired Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati as he will be the new coach in Madison. Here are five recruiting targets Fickell should contact as soon as possible:. Offensive line play is a staple of Wisconsin football and Terek was the highest-ranked lineman the Badgers...
MADISON, WI
Scarlet Nation

Recruits react to Wisconsin hiring Luke Fickell

Wisconsin announced the hire of Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell on Sunday, just one day after the Badgers closed out their season with a 23-16 loss to Minnesota. Here's how several top prospects are reacting to the news:. "Whatever works better for him. I guess it's a better opportunity for him...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy