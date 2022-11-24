Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
NOLA.com
Talking about streaks, hidden weak spots, quarterbacks and YAC in this week's Saints 4 downs
The New Orleans Saints snapped a two-game losing skid last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Turning that into a winning streak will require something else. This week, the Saints get a San Francisco 49ers team that has won three straight and is starting to round into form as one of the NFC’s contenders. As has typically been the case under coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers combine a stingy defense with a potent offense. They’ll be a tough case for the Saints to crack.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Aaron Rodgers hurt
Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia's 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night.
NOLA.com
Dennis Allen: 'I don't know what a catch is anymore' after refs overturn a big Saints play
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Early in the second quarter, Taysom Hill stood tall in the face of pressure and delivered a strike downfield to rookie Chris Olave, a 30-yard gain that set the New Orleans Saints up at the San Francisco 8-yard line. Or, at least that’s what it...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Saints sink to new low in ugly shutout loss to the 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The bad days at the office are starting to pile up for the New Orleans Saints. They had another one at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. In a season of desultory losses and frustrating mistakes, the Saints sunk to a new low against the San Francisco 49ers when they failed to score in a dismal 13-0 loss.
NOLA.com
No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State odds preview: Buckeyes, Wolverines battle for unbeaten regular season
One of the best rivalry matchups in college football has as high of stakes as ever this year. The Game essentially serves as an unofficial play-in game for the College Football Playoff, when the Ohio State Buckeyes square off with the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Both Ohio State and Michigan...
Soggy weather was no problem for Philadelphia Eagles fans
Despite the rain and the wind, Eagles fans took over South Philadelphia Sunday night.
NOLA.com
USA-England World Cup prop bet and Black Friday in the SEC: Best Bets for Nov. 25
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
LSU’s improbable season continues, but dream finish is dashed in loss at Texas A&M
Well Tigers fans, the improbable and almost impossible dream is over. No. 5 LSU (9-3) came out sluggish at College Station, and although they seemed to get back in it early in the second half, they were upset by Texas A&M (5-7), 38-23, on Saturday night in the regular-season finale.
NOLA.com
'They took that man's pick away': Saints strongly disagree on Chris Harris penalty in loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Alontae Taylor caught the ball fair and square, snatching it out of the air completely uncontested. And then the New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback ran, a lengthy 48 yards to be exact. He was tackled at the 8-yard line, setting his offense up pretty in the red zone.
NOLA.com
Saints 1st rounder Trevor Penning makes his long-awaited debut, notes areas to improve
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Trevor Penning came away from his NFL debut with the understanding that he still has some progress to make on the physical side of things. Penning, whom the New Orleans Saints selected with the No. 19 pick of this year's draft, played for the first time since he suffered a serious turf toe injury in the Saints preseason finale. He was not able to perform real football activities for much of his recovery, and he felt that Sunday.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Refs pick up the flag on an apparent Texas A&M interference call in the LSU game
The LSU football team put together a rough first half Saturday night, trailing 17-10 to Texas A&M at halftime, but the Aggies also got a little help on a pass interference call that was wiped out just before the half. Texas A&M Jordin Gilbert hit LSU receiver Jaray Jenkins from...
NOLA.com
Saints WR Chris Olave had a big catch overturned on a replay vs. 49ers. Fans were perplexed.
The New Orleans Saints offense had a hard time getting going early against the San Francisco 49ers, and it also couldn't seem to catch a break with the referees. Saints receiver Chris Olave pulled in a pass from Taysom Hill that would have put the offense in the red zone for the first time in the game, but the 49ers had the call overturned on a review in the second quarter.
NOLA.com
Saints once again buried under a mountain of their own mistakes in shutout loss to 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — With a couple of minutes left in the third quarter of a game they would eventually lose, there was the microcosm of the New Orleans Saints' season, tidily presented in the span of a few seconds. The Saints were in desperation mode in the second...
NOLA.com
Marshon Lattimore will miss his 7th straight game, but Saints' reinforcements have arrived
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — It turns out the New Orleans Saints will not have their regular starting secondary back in one piece. Defensive back Marshon Lattimore will officially miss a seventh straight game with an abdomen injury. He returned to practice this week and was questionable coming into Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, but is inactive.
NOLA.com
Where's the offense? Three things we learned from the 49ers' shut out of the Saints.
The San Francisco 49ers shut out the New Orleans Saints 13-0 on Sunday. Here's what we learned:. Yes, I left the “O” out of Orleans on purpose. The offense was pathetic on Sunday, and that might be putting it nicely. The Saints were shut out for the first time since Jan. 6, 2002 (the end of the 2001 season). It was the 49ers then too, blanking the Saints 38-0 in the Dome. Losing to the 49ers isn’t necessarily a bad thing. They will be in the Super Bowl hunt. But not scoring when you have that many opportunities was a bad look. Wil Lutz missed a field goal. Alvin Kamara fumbled at the goal line. Another trip to the red zone ended in an Andy Dalton fumble. Ouch! Or in this case, _uch!
