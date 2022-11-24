ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Talking about streaks, hidden weak spots, quarterbacks and YAC in this week's Saints 4 downs

The New Orleans Saints snapped a two-game losing skid last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Turning that into a winning streak will require something else. This week, the Saints get a San Francisco 49ers team that has won three straight and is starting to round into form as one of the NFC’s contenders. As has typically been the case under coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers combine a stingy defense with a potent offense. They’ll be a tough case for the Saints to crack.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NOLA.com

Jeff Duncan: Saints sink to new low in ugly shutout loss to the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The bad days at the office are starting to pile up for the New Orleans Saints. They had another one at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. In a season of desultory losses and frustrating mistakes, the Saints sunk to a new low against the San Francisco 49ers when they failed to score in a dismal 13-0 loss.
NOLA.com

Saints 1st rounder Trevor Penning makes his long-awaited debut, notes areas to improve

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Trevor Penning came away from his NFL debut with the understanding that he still has some progress to make on the physical side of things. Penning, whom the New Orleans Saints selected with the No. 19 pick of this year's draft, played for the first time since he suffered a serious turf toe injury in the Saints preseason finale. He was not able to perform real football activities for much of his recovery, and he felt that Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Saints WR Chris Olave had a big catch overturned on a replay vs. 49ers. Fans were perplexed.

The New Orleans Saints offense had a hard time getting going early against the San Francisco 49ers, and it also couldn't seem to catch a break with the referees. Saints receiver Chris Olave pulled in a pass from Taysom Hill that would have put the offense in the red zone for the first time in the game, but the 49ers had the call overturned on a review in the second quarter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NOLA.com

Where's the offense? Three things we learned from the 49ers' shut out of the Saints.

The San Francisco 49ers shut out the New Orleans Saints 13-0 on Sunday. Here's what we learned:. Yes, I left the “O” out of Orleans on purpose. The offense was pathetic on Sunday, and that might be putting it nicely. The Saints were shut out for the first time since Jan. 6, 2002 (the end of the 2001 season). It was the 49ers then too, blanking the Saints 38-0 in the Dome. Losing to the 49ers isn’t necessarily a bad thing. They will be in the Super Bowl hunt. But not scoring when you have that many opportunities was a bad look. Wil Lutz missed a field goal. Alvin Kamara fumbled at the goal line. Another trip to the red zone ended in an Andy Dalton fumble. Ouch! Or in this case, _uch!
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy