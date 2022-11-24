Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Related
KRDO
Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres. The Devils’ road win streak matches the second-longest in team history, and their 11-1-0 record in November marks the most wins they’ve ever had in the month. New Jersey’ backup goalie Akira Schmid made 31 saves and improved to 4-0-0 this season. Victor Olofsson scored for Buffalo, and Craig Anderson stopped 41 shots.
KRDO
Lakers’ James returning from five-game absence against Spurs
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James will return to the Los Angeles Lakers’ lineup against the San Antonio Spurs after missing five games due to a strained left adductor. The announcement came 20 minutes after Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the team was unsure of James’ availability. The Lakers were 3-2 during James’ absence, including a three-game winning streak. In his 20th season, James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists while playing 35.7 minutes per game.
KRDO
Point has 2 goals, assist in Lightning’s 5-2 win over Blues
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2. Nikita Kucherov had three assists for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in his 135th win in his 200th home game. Only Jacques Plante had more in his first 200 home games. The Lightning also got goals from Alex Killorn, Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul. Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou both had a goal and an assist, and Robert Thomas collected two assists for the Blues.
Insider: Ivica Zubac's explosion evidence of Pacers' struggles against size
LOS ANGELES -- To Rick Carlisle, the narrative was simple. One of the Pacers opponents just had a hell of a game. Ivica Zubac's performance on Sunday in the Los Angeles' Clippers' 114-103 win over the Pacers was something from a bygone era. The 7-foot, 240-pound Croatian did whatever he wanted and...
KRDO
Larkin’s shootout goal lifts Red Wings to 4th straight win
DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the only goal during a shootout and the Detroit Red Wings extended their winning streak to four games by downing the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Friday night.Defenseman Filip Hronek scored his fifth goal in four games on a power play. Hronek, who added an assist, has 10 points in the last six games.Jordan Oesterle supplied his first goal this season and Andrew Copp scored on a power play. Lucas Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi had two assists apiece. Ville Husso made 20 saves for Detroit, along with three shootout stops.
KRDO
Morrissey scores in OT, Jets beat Stars, Robertson 5-4
DALLAS (AP) — Red-hot Jason Robertson tied it for Dallas with two goals in the last 2:12 of regulation, but Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey scored 34 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 5-4 victory over the Stars on Friday night. The Jets pulled two points behind Central Division leader Dallas and out of a tie for second place. Robertson set a Stars’ record in the fast-paced first period with at least a point in 14 consecutive games when he assisted on a power-play goal by Jamie Benn. Robertson’s two late goals gave him the NHL lead with 18. He has eight goals and nine assists in the last six games. Morrissey took a feed from Blake Wheeler to beat goalie Jake Oettinger.
KRDO
Leafs beat Wild 4-3 behind Murray’s saves, Jarnkrok’s goal
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Calle Jarnkrok scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3. The victory spoiled Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury’s return to the net. Mitch Marner scored first for Toronto to stretch his point streak to 15 straight games and extend the longest run in the NHL this season. Zach Aston-Reese and William Nylander each had a goal and John Tavares had two assists for the Maple Leafs. Kirill Kaprizov scored on a power play and Matt Boldy had a goal for the Wild.
Comments / 0