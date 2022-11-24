ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Tesco is latest supermarket to bring in egg limits for customers

Tesco has become the latest UK supermarket to bring in limits on the number of eggs customers can buy. Supply issues have seen three of the largest supermarkets here rationing eggs. The limit in place in Tesco allows each customer three boxes of eggs, despite early claims it had “good...
buckinghamshirelive.com

'I compared panettones form Lidl and Aldi and there was a clear winner'

The light and fluffy Italian panettone is now so popular in the UK, it has become a popular treat on many a Christmas table. Even the budget supermarkets are offering their own versions. But which is best? Step in reporter Kirsty Bosley who offered to review panettones from Aldi and...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
denver7.com

New Balance shoes are on sale for less than $40 today on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The deals just keep on coming on Black Friday! Among the...
BBC

Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure

Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
Parade

Hurry, the GOAT of Air Fryers Is On Sale for $100

In the world of air fryers, one brand repeatedly rises to the top: Ninja. The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer is a hot-ticket item at Amazon. And, as part of an early Black Friday deal, this dinner-maker is an impressive $30 off. Right now, you can score Ninja's beloved air fryer for $100 (originally $130).
denver7.com

Dyson cordless vacuum is $200 off today

Black Friday is always a great time to find a deal on a vacuum and this year, Walmart is offering big savings on a Dyson cordless vacuum. This Dyson cordless vacuum is regularly priced at $400, but is currently on sale for $300, a savings of $200. The Dyson cordless...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Jaffa Cake Gin is no joke - it's a cracking Christmas tipple

Jaffa cakes have been a staple of kitchen cupboards throughout the land, although they very rarely stay there for long (especially in my house). Despite this, it did not seem to be obvious to mix the taste of the orange and chocolate treat with another big favourite - gin. But...
Phone Arena

Apple's standard 10.9-inch iPad (2022) is on sale at special prices in all variants

Due to its late release and attractive new design with thinner-than-ever bezels and more screen real estate squeezed into a similarly compact body as its 2021 predecessor, Apple's 10th generation iPad was not expected to score very substantial discounts this holiday season. That made it pretty surprising to see B&H...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Inside the huge warehouse full of Made.com stock to be sold at auction for cheap

Trendy furnishing website Made.com announced its collapse this week, and although it's going to be bought by Next, there's a lot of furniture sitting in a warehouse set for auction. An auction house in Wales will be selling £40 million worth of stock. The vast majority will be sold at...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Black Friday: Amazing M&S deal means you buy a gin globe for £1.10

The M&S light-up gin globe has caused a stir among shoppers for the last few this. And this Balck Friday, fans can buy the festive favourite for a steal of a price. In 2021, the retailer warned shoppers that the liqueurs were going to fly off the shelves. But this has not stopped the retailer cutting the price of a pair of snow globe gin bottles from £30 to £20 for Black Friday. The discount on the Spiced Plum and Clementine snow globe gin bottles is not the cheapest shoppers can get their hands on the gin because a deals website is offering the double bottle deal for just £2.20 - or £1.10 per bottle in an incredible Black Friday saving, the Manchester Evening News reports.
CNN

Cult-favorite Swedish dishcloths are soaking up a sale today

If you're looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it's as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon at a starting price of $10.
buckinghamshirelive.com

'This four-layer Christmas chocolate cake is the best thing I've eaten all year'

Festive flavours prevalent at this time of year include warming cinnamon, punchy cloves and raisin notes. But what if you're not a fan of these flavours and you find the thought of eating heavily-fruited Christmas cake off-putting?. Patisserie Valerie's Christmas dessert range features alternatives to rich fruit cake. Madame Valerie's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy