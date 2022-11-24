The M&S light-up gin globe has caused a stir among shoppers for the last few this. And this Balck Friday, fans can buy the festive favourite for a steal of a price. In 2021, the retailer warned shoppers that the liqueurs were going to fly off the shelves. But this has not stopped the retailer cutting the price of a pair of snow globe gin bottles from £30 to £20 for Black Friday. The discount on the Spiced Plum and Clementine snow globe gin bottles is not the cheapest shoppers can get their hands on the gin because a deals website is offering the double bottle deal for just £2.20 - or £1.10 per bottle in an incredible Black Friday saving, the Manchester Evening News reports.

1 DAY AGO