Delish

Do You Need To Refrigerate Pecan Pie?

Thanksgiving is the ultimate pie holiday. Other than the classic pumpkin pie, there's no other pie that says Turkey Day like a rich and nutty pecan pie. From pecan pie bars and pound cake to salted caramel pecan pie and pecan pie cheesecake, the nut really shines over the holidays.
Delish

Christmas Brie

Baked Brie is a kinda a holiday party must. Or, at least, it should be for hosts. It's the easiest hors d'oeuvre to put out that looks and sounds fancy but literally takes 5 minutes to assemble—unless you're making it into an adorable gift. Using puff pastry turns this easy appetizer into the cutest present of all.
Tina Howell

Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream

This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHRISTMAS CAKE BATTER FUDGE

Christmas Cake Batter Fudge made in the microwave with only 4 ingredients! Easy fudge recipe made with white chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk and two different types of cake mix. Fudge is such a great treat, especially around the holidays. Some fudge recipes are a little bit tricky and require...
The Kitchn

Holiday Magic Bars

My nonna is famous for many things: her garden, her chattiness, her color-coordinated ensembles, her sweet tooth, and her cookie stash. She always had tins of homemade cookies hidden throughout the dining room that, when I was a kid, I’d sniff out like it was a treasure hunt. For Christmas, she’d bake for months ahead, freezing what she made, so there were at least three treats for every guest.
gordonramsayclub.com

Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge

Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
gordonramsayclub.com

Irish Cream Chocolate Sheet Cake

Shout-out to all chocolate and liqueur lovers out there! This Irish Cream Chocolate sheet cake is the perfect dessert for you! Easy and quick to prepare and very chocolatey – what can be better! Try the following recipe:. Servings 18-20 Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour...
AOL Corp

Ina Garten's fave Lodge cast iron pan is just $20 for Black Friday — save over 40%

Few chefs have as much of an impact as the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten. The award-winning culinary mastermind is famous for her deconstructed simple French dishes, with a focus on spending less time in the kitchen and more on entertaining and spending time with guests — which is what the holidays are all about. We turn to Garten for her delicious-yet-simple recipes and cookware recommendations, so when we spotted her favorite cast-iron pan on sale at Amazon for Black Friday, we had to share the news ASAP.
Salon

How to clean the bottom of a fry pan that’s . . . seen some things

You just installed the pot rack or peg board of your dreams and are ready to make all your Julia Child fantasies come to life, azel! The problem? You need to clean the bottom of the fry pans. When it comes time to hang all of your trusty cookware, you might notice that the underside of your favorite pans (which are usually relegated to the bottom cabinet) have been scorched and stained within an inch of their lives.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Impress this Christmas with these festive rum cocktails

Christmas is a perfect time to head into the kitchen and whip up a cocktail to amaze your family and friends. With more and more people hosting this year, you might need help to make sure your bash stands out. Bacardi is helping by coming up with a pair of...
EatingWell

Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes

Combine oats, milk, 1/2 cup raspberries, brown sugar, applesauce, eggs, baking powder, vanilla, lemon zest and salt in a large bowl, breaking up the raspberries to distribute them throughout the batter. Fill each of the prepared muffin cups with 2 to 3 tablespoons batter, then top with a dollop of the raspberry cream cheese and some of the remaining 1/2 cup raspberries. Cover with the remaining batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the muffin cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This Under $15 Motion-Activated Cat Toy Has Become Their Kitten’s Favorite Almost Instantly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re shopping for everyone this Black Friday weekend and upcoming Cyber Monday deal extravaganza. Our parents, kids, friends, coworkers — everyone is getting something this year, including our cats. From cat toys to adorable cat towers, nothing is too good for our fur babies. Thanks to the insane deals happening left and right on Amazon, we just found the perfect toy that’ll give our cats hours of fun. And ahead of Cyber Monday, it’s less than $15! Buy: AUKL Interactive Cat...
denver7.com

Dyson cordless vacuum is $200 off today

Black Friday is always a great time to find a deal on a vacuum and this year, Walmart is offering big savings on a Dyson cordless vacuum. This Dyson cordless vacuum is regularly priced at $400, but is currently on sale for $300, a savings of $200. The Dyson cordless...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Compleat Angler in Marlow launches £20 set menu amid costs of living crisis

A four-star hotel in Buckinghamshire has launched a new fixed-price menu to encourage diners to try luxury food at a lower cost. The Compleat Angler's Riverside restaurant is offering up delectable delights on the banks of the River Thames. Located in Marlow, the Compleat Angler's new Prix Fixe menu includes...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Jaffa Cake Gin is no joke - it's a cracking Christmas tipple

Jaffa cakes have been a staple of kitchen cupboards throughout the land, although they very rarely stay there for long (especially in my house). Despite this, it did not seem to be obvious to mix the taste of the orange and chocolate treat with another big favourite - gin. But...

