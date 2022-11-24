Read full article on original website
Related
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Action News Jax
UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors
CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain's Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants...
Comments / 0