How are these ASX mid-cap shares faring this year?
New Hope Corporation’s full-year dividend for FY22 stood at 86 cents compared to 11 cents in FY21. Coronado’s YTD group revenue was AU$2,854 million, up 107.8% compared to YTD 2021. Worley Limited recently bagged a PMA for Anglo American’s Woodsmith project in northeast England. Mid-cap stocks refer...
Simonds (ASX:SIO) requests for AU$25.5m equity raising; here’s why
Simonds requests to raise AU$25.5 million on a 13 for 9 pro rata entitlement offer. The company expects to support its balance sheet using the raised working capital. Simonds’ largest shareholder has agreed to fully underwrite the offer. Australian home builder Simonds Group Limited (ASX:SIO) today (On 25 November...
BRIEF-Americana Restaurants Shares To List On ADX, The Saudi Exchange On Dec. 12 - Statement
LIVE MARKETS-European dividend markets: "Not much juice left" Nov 28 (Reuters) - AMERICANA RESTAURANTS INTERNATIONAL :. * AMERICANA RESTAURANTS IPO WILL BE CONCLUDED THROUGH DUAL LISTING PROCESS ON ADX AND SAUDI EXCHANGE, WITH LISTING, TRADING EXPECTED TO BE ON DEC. 12 - STATEMENT. * AMERICANA'S BOOKBUILDING PROCESS GENERATED ORDERS OF...
Kalkine Media lists 2 utility stocks to watch in December
Revenue of The AES Corporation (AES) was over US$ 3.62 billion in Q3 FY22. The AES stock rose over 17 per cent YTD. The revenue of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) was US$ 722.62 million in Q4 FY22. Utilities are one of the major sectors in the US, that offers its...
Why Woolworths’ (ASX:WOW) shares are on the rise today?
Woolworths’ shares were trading in the green, up 0.171% as of 3:11 PM AEDT today (28 November). The group released its Q1 FY23 results earlier this month. In Q1, Woolworths’ group sales reached 1.8% higher than the corresponding period last year. Shares of Australian trans-Tasman retailing company Woolworths...
Why are BWX (ASX:BWX) shares on trading halt today?
BWX was supposed to begin trading on ASX today, followed by the release of its audited FY22 results today. However, the company has further delayed the release of the results. Beauty and wellness company BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) shared some significant updates related to its revenue recognition in FY21 and FY22. The stock has stopped trading on ASX in August due to some discrepancies over its FY21 and FY22 revenue recognition. BWX was expected to begin trading on ASX on 28 November 2022 onwards.
LIVE MARKETS-Semiconductors poised for a pullback - BTIG
Real estate weakest S&P 500 sector; cons disc leads gainers. Dollar ~flat; gold, bitcoin decline, crude now positive. Nov 28 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. SEMICONDUCTORS POISED FOR A PULLBACK -...
Binance to commit $1 bln for crypto recovery initiative | Kalkine Media
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Thursday it was committing $1 billion to establishing an industry recovery initiative (IRI) to invest in companies from the digital assets sector. The move comes at a time when the crypto market is teetering from the collapse of FTX, which is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.
Fed has 'a ways to go' on interest rate hikes, Bullard says
(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates quite a bit further and then hold them there throughout next year and into 2024 to gain control of inflation and bring it back down toward the U.S. central bank's 2% goal, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday.
3 Cyber Monday stocks to watch in December
Revenue of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) rose 25 per cent YoY in Q1 FY23. Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is slated to report its starting quarter earnings results for fiscal 2023 on December 1. Revenue of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) jumped 58 per cent YoY in Q3 FY23. Cyber Monday is a...
Gold slips from 1-week peak as dollar, yields cut losses
(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped from more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields edged up from session lows, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later this week for clues on the rate-hike path. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,749.54 per ounce...
Here’s why Worley (ASX:WOR) is in the news today
Worley Limited has been awarded a Framework Bridging Agreement for services in Saudi Arabia. The agreement has been awarded by ENOWA. Worley shares closed a tad down on the ASX today (28 November). Energy giant Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) shared on 28 November 2022 that ENOWA (NEOM’s Energy & Water subsidiary)...
What does Tether cryptocurrency do?
Tether’s stablecoins, including the USDT token, are pegged to traditional assets like fiat currencies and gold. BTC’s value is variable, depending on demand and supply, whereas USDT’s value remains stable. The failure of the TerraUSD stablecoin in May shows that even the stablecoin category comes with risks.
U.S. yields sink with dollar on dovish Fed bets; HK shares dip
TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. long-term Treasury yields sank to a more than seven-week trough on Friday while the dollar dropped back toward recent lows against major peers as markets continued to digest dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. Expectations of a less aggressive pace of U.S. monetary tightening from as...
OrganiGram Holdings Inc expected to post a loss of 2 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* OrganiGram Holdings Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 28. * The Moncton New Brunswick-based company is expected to report a 77.8% increase in revenue to C$44.2 million from C$24.87 million a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open marginally lower on China COVID woes
BENGALURU, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indian stocks opened lower on Monday, tracking weakness in global markets, as sentiment took a hit due to protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex opened down 0.23% to 62,150.97, while the NSE Nifty 50 index...
Anavex Life Sciences Corp reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Anavex Life Sciences Corp reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 18 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of five analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 16 cents per share. * Reported revenue was zero; analysts expected zero. * Anavex Life Sciences Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 18 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Anavex Life Sciences Corp shares had risen by 15.2% this quarter and lost 31.4% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $14.29 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Anavex Life Sciences Corp is $39.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 28 at 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.16 -0.18 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.15 -0.16 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.17 -0.14 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.15 -0.14 Beat.
Here's why Pilbara (ASX:PLS) shares close down today?
Pilbara Minerals shares last exchanged hands at AU$4.42 each, down 0.90% on ASX today (28 November). The share price fall might be because of the overall materials index which closed 0.91% lower at 17,195.60 points. Pilbara and Calix have signed agreements to establish a joint venture. Shares of materials company...
Boab Metals- Operating Australia’s largest undeveloped lead-Silver-Zinc deposit |Kalkine Media
Boab Metals operates Sorby Hills Project, Australia’s largest undeveloped lead-Silver-Zinc deposit. Sorby Hills currently holds 494kt lead and 17.6Moz of Silver, with impressive Project Economics. A Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) is underway and is expected to complete by 2H of 2022. Lead has established market in the battery segment, while silver being the best conductor of electricity has many industrial applications.
What is the progress of CBDC (eAUD) in Australia?
Australia and many other countries are contemplating the launch and use of CBDCs, with or without blockchain. Australia’s central bank released a white paper in this regard in September 2022, which shines a light on the technology that could be used. The pilot, according to the white paper, can...
