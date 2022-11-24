* Anavex Life Sciences Corp reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 18 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of five analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 16 cents per share. * Reported revenue was zero​; analysts expected zero. * Anavex Life Sciences Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 18 cents​. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.​ * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Anavex Life Sciences Corp shares had risen by 15.2% this quarter and lost 31.4% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $14.29 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Anavex Life Sciences Corp is $39.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 28 at 02:30 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.16 -0.18 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.15 -0.16 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.17 -0.14 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.15 -0.14 Beat.

