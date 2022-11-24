Read full article on original website
Last week, we reported on the start of an auction on for one of Tiger Woods’ famous Sunday red shirts. By Sunday evening, November 27th, there had been 19 bids on the shirt worn during the final round of The Masters 2010, with the current leading offer being $44,771.00. With 13 days left, auction house, Golden Age, will expect bids to reach well in advance of $50k, by some way the biggest price for any of the current ‘Tiger’ memorabilia on the site.
Tiger Woods out of Hero World Challenge with plantar fasciitis
Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot, he announced on Twitter on Monday.
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
Justin Thomas makes surprising Thanksgiving U-Turn
Justin Thomas, set to tee it up as part of the select 20 at the Hero World Challenge, has admitted he might have been wrong about Thanksgiving dinner. The former world number one, and winner of the 2022 PGA Championship, will look to finish higher than his best-of-event fifth place and secure some momentum towards the 2023 season. With that, the 29-year-old can reach some of the ambitious targets he sets himself each year – falling short of just a few in 2022.
