Justin Thomas, set to tee it up as part of the select 20 at the Hero World Challenge, has admitted he might have been wrong about Thanksgiving dinner. The former world number one, and winner of the 2022 PGA Championship, will look to finish higher than his best-of-event fifth place and secure some momentum towards the 2023 season. With that, the 29-year-old can reach some of the ambitious targets he sets himself each year – falling short of just a few in 2022.

15 HOURS AGO