ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havre, MT

Comments / 0

Related
hilinetoday.com

An Underground Christmas Tradition

After a two year long break the Havre Beneath the Streets is bringing back their underground holiday stroll. Christi Owens the Havre Underground office manager has the details. “The Havre Beneath the Streets is bringing back the Holiday Stroll. We took a break for a couple of years, but we’re...
HAVRE, MT
hilinetoday.com

Christmas Volunteering

The Havre Chamber is hosting many different events on December 3rd. If you are interested in volunteering and bringing holiday cheer and spirit to the community. Jessica Fagerbakke the Havre Chamber Director has the details. “So, if they would like to volunteer for the event, they can contact the Chamber....
HAVRE, MT
hilinetoday.com

Gingerbread House Competition

Christmas is coming soon and along with many other events the Havre Chamber is hosting a Gingerbread House building competition. Jessica Fagerbakke the Havre Chamber Director has the details. “We are having a gingerbread building competition all of the gingerbread houses will be on display in the window at Ruff...
HAVRE, MT
hilinetoday.com

The New Way to Buy Meat

The new Montana Premium Processing co-op opening in Havre is changing the way meat is brought to the consumer. The new process aims to eliminate the middlemen, saving more profits for the producer and delivering a more quality product to the consumer. But if grocery stores aren’t involved as middlemen,...
HAVRE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy