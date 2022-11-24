Read full article on original website
Related
hilinetoday.com
An Underground Christmas Tradition
After a two year long break the Havre Beneath the Streets is bringing back their underground holiday stroll. Christi Owens the Havre Underground office manager has the details. “The Havre Beneath the Streets is bringing back the Holiday Stroll. We took a break for a couple of years, but we’re...
hilinetoday.com
Gingerbread House Competition
Christmas is coming soon and along with many other events the Havre Chamber is hosting a Gingerbread House building competition. Jessica Fagerbakke the Havre Chamber Director has the details. “We are having a gingerbread building competition all of the gingerbread houses will be on display in the window at Ruff...
hilinetoday.com
The New Way to Process Meat
There is a new way to process and sell meat products, and Havre’s new meat processing cooperative is making it more possible. Instead of a producer selling their animals off into a processing system to eventually have their meat arrive for sale at some unknown grocery store, local Montana ranchers are striving with the help of the new processing plant to bring their beef products direct to consumers.
hilinetoday.com
The New Way to Buy Meat
The new Montana Premium Processing co-op opening in Havre is changing the way meat is brought to the consumer. The new process aims to eliminate the middlemen, saving more profits for the producer and delivering a more quality product to the consumer. But if grocery stores aren’t involved as middlemen,...
Comments / 0