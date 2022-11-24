Read full article on original website
'Little Nugget': Employees, fiancé help deliver baby in McDonald's bathroom
ATLANTA — A woman took a quick restroom break at a Fulton County McDonald's and walked out with a newborn! Yes, you read that right. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Alandria Worthy started getting contractions but held off on going to the hospital. "I read to not go to the...
Police: Two males robbed after trying to sell shoes to someone they met online
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police in Acworth says two people were recently robbed in Acworth after attempting to sell shoes to someone they met online on Thursday and Friday. According to Acworth police officials, officers responded to the area near 3535 Old Highway...
Surprise Squad helps make Thanksgiving extra special for metro Atlanta shoppers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some lucky customers at one metro Atlanta Kroger received a very special surprise for Thanksgiving. Taking the meaning of the holiday to heart, the Atlanta News First Surprise Squad paid for groceries for a handful of customers, many shopping for this year’s Thanksgiving meal.
Atlantic Station safety: What measures are in place to prevent shootings at popular Atlanta shopping plaza?
ATLANTA - The holiday season means shoppers are packing stores, but one popular place for metro Atlanta residents to shop is getting attention for a deadly shooting near its premises. Police said at least one person was killed and five people were injured on Nov. 27 after police responded to...
Arrest made after 2 shoe sellers robbed at same location in Cobb County
ACWORTH, Ga. — The Acworth Police Department has arrested two juveniles in connection with recent robberies that occurred at a Cobb County library. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police on Thursday, the victim met up with the online buyer at the North...
Shooting in Atlanta neighborhood kills 1 person, wounds 5
A shooting in an Atlanta neighborhood Saturday evening killed one person and wounded five, police said.
'Hug your family because you never know' | Family, friends remember mother killed while working as a Lyft driver
NORCROSS, Ga. — Family, friends and the community came together to remember a 31-year-old mother of three killed in DeKalb County earlier this week while working as a Lyft driver. A father's grief could be heard and seen Friday evening. “It’s hard on us," Joe Sawyer said at his...
Marietta, Cobb Cities Hosting Holiday Illumination Events
Tis the season for community holiday tree and decoration lightings, a local tradition where cities and towns host festive gatherings to accompany the inaugural display of downtown holiday decor. This week around Cobb County, several cities are hosting illuminating downtown events.
This On the Market Marietta Mansion is Perfect for Hosting the Holidays
With 5 bedrooms, 5 and 2 half baths, a sprawling open floor plan, and plenty of gathering room both indoors and out, this home is an absolute entertainer’s dream.
Mother of twin girls arrested in connection to 'catastrophic' deadly East Point apartment fire
EAST POINT, Ga. — The mother of twin girls -- one of whom was killed and the other severely hurt in a "catastrophic" East Point apartment fire -- has been arrested and charged with allegedly setting the fire, police confirm. According to the East Point Police, 27-year-old Nicole Ashley...
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day
Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
Because We Care - Atlanta South
Tuesday, Community Development For Real People (CD4RP) will collect Christmas Toys for Adopt A Family for the 9th Annual Adopt A Christmas Toy Giveaway. We need your help supporting our 9th Annual Adopt A Family Christmas Toy Giveaway. CD4RP Adopt a Family Toy Giveaway will be held Saturday, December 17th at Red Oak United Methodist Church. The event time is from 10am to Noon.
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in December
Tis the season for community holiday tree and decoration lightings, a local tradition where cities and towns host festive gatherings to accompany the inaugural display of downtown holiday decor. Kennesaw is featuring two holiday illumination events in December:
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays. “It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”. Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an...
Family launches nonprofit in memory of father gunned down inside high-rise parking garage
ATLANTA — A little more than a year after a young father was gunned down inside a Midtown high-rise parking garage, the victim’s family has launched a nonprofit organization that will use sports and business to empower at-risk children living in communities plagued by gun violence. Keith Flanigan,...
Where To Travel In 2023: 5 Great Weekend Getaways From Atlanta
There’s something really rejuvenating about doing a weekend getaway. When you live in Atlanta, Georgia, there are several cities that make for ideal destinations. This article will show you the U.S. cities in the Southeast that are travel-ready. Weekend Getaways From Atlanta: Supply List. There are a few things...
Fire at DeKalb County multi-family condo under investigation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire at a multi-family condominium in DeKalb County on Saturday evening. According to officials, authorities responded to the 4100 block of D’Youville Trce after reports of a fire. Atlanta News First crews spotted several firetrucks as...
1 dead, 5 others shot near Atlantic Station, police say
One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting Saturday night near Atlantic Station, according to Atlanta p...
8 shot, 5 dead in 6 different shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving
Five people were killed in six different shootings around metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving. Atlanta police, Clayton County police and DeKalb police all confirmed the shootings to Channel 2 Action News. At approximately 1:58 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast...
Police investigating after 2 separate shoe robberies occur at same location in Cobb County
ACWORTH, Ga. — The Acworth Police Department are investigating a string of robberies in Cobb County that have similar theft patterns. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, officers said they were called to the area near the Kennesaw Regional Library in the 3500...
