Sierra Sun
Truckee businesses becoming green-certified through California Green Business Network
TRUCKEE, Calif. – North Lake Tahoe is taking strides in adapting green business practices, and the California Green Business Network’s Sierra Chapter is gaining traction in the Truckee community. The California Green Business Network is working towards adding more green business certifications to local businesses in the Lake Tahoe Basin.
nnbw.com
People: Dolores Ward Cox named executive director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nevada, Reno
Dolores Ward Cox, M.S., has been named the new executive director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nevada, Reno. Ward Cox has been with the university since 2005, most recently serving as the education coordinator for the Nevada Geriatric Education Center. Both NGEC and OLLI are part of the Sanford Center for Aging at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Reno, NV
Known as the Biggest Little City In The World, Reno sits along the Nevada-California border as the county seat of Washoe County. Reno has always been famous because of its casinos, but it is a great destination to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle. Reno has everything from food and games to...
FOX Reno
Caught on camera: Bear vs. inflatable Christmas decoration outside Lake Tahoe home
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Poor Rudolph won't be able to play in any reindeer games after a bear had its way with some Christmas decor in a Lake Tahoe neighborhood. David Lester of Zephyr Cove woke up to find Rudolph on the ground unresponsive....
KOLO TV Reno
Indian colony exhibit looks at mining impact on native people
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Exhibit through March 8 shows art reflecting the mining industry impact on native people. It is called “Wounded Souls: Extracting from the Land and Our Spirits.”. “What has brought wealth and job opportunities for some, has often meant the destruction of sacred...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police Department: No mass casualty event in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A person monitoring the police and fire scanner tweeted about a possible mass casualty event in Sparks on Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Sawyer Way. The Sparks Police Department released a statement saying there was no mass casualty event. Police said three people suffered drug...
2news.com
After-Thanksgiving Craft Fair Benefits Local Native American Dance Group
Over 40 Native American vendors participated at the annual Eagle Wings Dance Fundraiser and after-Thanksgiving craft fair on November 26, 2022. There was a craft fair, Indian taco sale, as well as performances by the Eagle Wings Pageant Dance Group. All proceeds from the event will help support the dance...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Eating in Tahoe on a budget
Lake Tahoe is known for crystal clear water, sought after mountain slopes, endless hiking options and some gourmet dining experiences. But what about finding quality food without emptying the wallet? Tahoe has that covered as well. Empanash. Looking for delicious carnivorous or vegetarian options? Empanash has all bases covered, no...
KOLO TV Reno
Sheep sculptures stolen from Rancho San Rafael Park
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two empty cement pads used to display two sheep at Rancho San Rafael Park. Part of the Nevada Farms and Families portion of the park, they were located in the Basque History Area. “They are a tribute to the Basque sheep herder,” says Celia Walker, park ranger...
FOX Reno
Authorities respond to overdose in Sparks, no mass casualty incident
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police and fire personnel responded to a three person overdose on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at the 200 block of Sawyer Way on Nov. 26 just before 1:30 p.m. Sparks Police Department officials say all subjects were transported to...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: The Return of Cold, Wind and Snow
Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are forecasting a few storms that are on track to bring back colder temperatures, periods of windy conditions and the potential for snow in the Sierra and western Nevada during the week ahead. A quick-hitting storm will pass through the...
Nevada Appeal
Lake Tahoe brothers find success telling dad jokes
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In the hierarchy of comedy, dad jokes are often seen as lesser, being greeted with eye rolls and groans. However, South Lake Tahoe siblings have proven that dad jokes are loved. When Dock Toc first started posting videos, they would get 100 views at...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Recent storms provide earliest South Tahoe ski resort openings in 13 years
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The early Nov. snowstorms and cold temps have the season in high gear with the earliest opening in over a decade at South Tahoe ski resorts. The timely weather portends a triumphant winter for South Lake Tahoe especially with active weather patterns in the forecast for early next week http://www.visitlaketahoe.com.
KOLO TV Reno
Police search for suspects in Apple Store burglary
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RPD is trying to track down three men they say stole from the Apple store in south Reno. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Sunday at the store at Summit Mall. Police say they went into the store and started grabbing as much merchandise as...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police locate woman reported missing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update - Nov. 25 1:53 p.m. Reno Police are calling off the search for Sandra Hendrix. In an update Friday afternoon, RPD saying Hendrix has been located and is safe. Authorities are sending out thanks to the community for their assistance. Original Story - Reno Police...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heavenly Holiday Family Festival in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Heavenly Holiday Family Festival is returning to South Lake Tahoe starting with the 7th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 at the base of the Heavenly Gondola. This year, Santa Claus will be lighting the 65 foot cut...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: The Flocchini Family
A Reno family has opened a new butcher shop named after the man who began the family business decades ago. A Reno family has opened a new butcher shop named after the man who began the family business decades ago.
Nevada Appeal
Faith & Insight: What’s next?
Well, Thanksgiving Day is now over. So, what’s next? I think you surely know, but here’s a hint. But the angel said to shepherds in the field, "Do not be afraid. I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” — Luke 2:10-11.
Record-Courier
The Nov. 24, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — We’re closing the Gardnerville offices of The Record-Courier for the final time this afternoon. Being closed isn’t going to stop us from covering Douglas County or putting out a newspaper twice a week. The best way to get a hold of Tara Addeo, Sarah Drinkwine or myself is email.
Record-Courier
Highway 50 has a substance abuse problem
We understand Lake Tahoe residents’ determination not to see Highway 50 narrowed but anyone who thinks everything is just fine with the highway as it is, isn’t paying attention. We’ve reported 11 deaths on the highway since 2014, with a fatal collision every year except 2018, and so...
