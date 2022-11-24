Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
Voices: The Japanese are putting the rest of us to shame at the World Cup
Japanese football fans have been caught on camera cleaning up Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium after their side’s momentous 2-1 performance against Germany at the World Cup – and the fact that the rest of the world is surprised (even shocked) is very telling. Videos on social media showed Japanese fans filling rubbish bags with litter from around their seats after the full-time whistle. The Japan players were also praised for leaving their changing room “spotless” after the match. I wasn’t surprised; but I will admit to having some small bias. I lived in Tokyo for two years, some 20...
hypebeast.com
Japanese Actor/Model/Artist YOSHI Has Died
Japan’s YOSHI (Yoshizumi Sasaki) has just died at the age of 19. Rising to fame in his early teens, the actor/model/artist garnered worldwide attention from the fashion community via social media and was known for his sense of styling at such a young age — often putting together bold fits using secondhand clothing from designer Japanese labels.
'Normal thing to do': Japanese fans tidy up at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The sight of Japanese fans at a World Cup bagging trash after a match — win or lose — always surprises non-Japanese. Japanese players are famous for doing the same in their team dressing room: hanging up towels, cleaning the floor, and even leaving a thank-you note.
epicstream.com
Where to Read the Uzumaki Manga Legally Online
Junji Ito, considered one of the greatest horror manga creators, is known to scare and creep out his readers using unimaginable imagery. Uzumaki is one such manga where Ito uses a spiral to haunt his readers. So, here’s everything you need to know about where to read the Uzumaki manga legally online.
Oil and stocks slide as China protests hit markets – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
Korea Box Office: ‘The Night Owl’ Ousts ‘Wakanda Forever’ as Top Title After Two Weeks
Period thriller “The Night Owl” lifted the South Korean box office even as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” faded. The locally-made “Owl” earned $4.85 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). Over the five days from its Wednesday debut, the 15-rated, C-JeS Entertainment-produced title earned $6.14 million. That was enough to depose “Wakanda Forever” which enjoyed two weekends on top of the Korean chart, but took a 61% fall in its third weekend and slipped to third position. After 19 days in Korean cinemas “Wakanda” has accumulated $15.8 million, making...
otakuusamagazine.com
Japan Tries Out Its First Café with Maid Robots
Japanese pop culture has an obsession with both maids and robots, so why not combine them? A pop-up maid café in Akihabara tried exactly that by using maid robots. It’s called the “Maid Apprentice Substantializing Ideal Robot” Project or MaSiRo Project. It was created by someone who goes by A_say and sponsored through funds from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in Japan plus money made through crowdfunding.
UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain’s Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants to...
ComicBook
Fire Force Cosplay Warms Up for Season 3 With Tamaki
Fire Force will soon be coming back for a third round of the anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is keeping the fires warm with Tamaki Kotatsu! The original run of Atsushi Okubo's manga series came to an end earlier this year, but thankfully it was far from the end of the franchise as a whole. While the second season of the anime wrapped up its run some time ago without any tease about the potential future of the anime, the end of the manga's run came with the major announcement that the anime would be returning for a third season.
Life-size Gundam on display as part of Japan's new tourism plan until March 2023
The timeline for this display has been extended to allow more visitors in both Japan and abroad to see how Gundam has been brought to life. **This article is based on information sourced from news, blog, and anime websites, which are cited throughout the story**
Street Fighter 6 gets an age rating in Korea as fans hope for a formal release date soon
And it's been issued a 15 certificate
IGN
Last-Minute Black Friday: Bring Home The 35th Anniversary Akira Manga Box Set for 44% Off
Cyber Monday is right around the corner and Black Friday is fading into the past but, in addition to the incredible buy 2-get-1-free deal still available at Amazon, there is also a ton of other meat left on the Black Friday bone. Speaking of meat, while the iconic 35th Anniversary...
Sonic Frontiers' open world sets a "brand-new approach for the franchise", says producer
"I truly believe 2022 marks another defining moment for the franchise"
How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
How to get the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Kingambit, the new evolution of Bisharp, using the Leader's Crest item
One Day in Paldea: A Review of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Nostalgic Pokemon trainers will be delighted that the latest main-line duo of games in the. are now out. Returning to modern times from the pre-history of. , Scarlet and Violet keep much of the traditional winning formula while still managing the next step towards evolution into an open-world setup. First,...
PC Magazine
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: 11 Tips for Becoming an Open-World Pokemon Master
It happened. It finally happened. Game Freak, the longtime Pokemon game developer, released an open-world Pokemon game. After experimenting with open zones in previous Pokemon titles on the Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet let trainers go wherever they want and do whatever they want, catching plenty of Pokemon along the way. It isn’t perfect, especially when it comes to technical performance, but it's the future we want for the series.
The SNES Horror Game You Likely Never Played
The SNES had lots of classic games that are fondly remembered by older gamers and even enjoyed by younger fans of retro gaming. The console gave us some fantastic platformers, RPGs, and fighting games. One thing the SNES generally isn't remembered for, however, is horror games. The graphical and performance...
Comments / 0