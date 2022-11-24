Read full article on original website
'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer Irene Cara dies at 63
NEW YORK — Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie Fame and then belted out the era-defining hit "Flashdance ... What a Feeling" from 1983's "Flashdance," has died. She was 63. Her publicist, Judith...
