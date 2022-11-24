Sue Lassiter, a lifelong resident of Smithville passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2:20 PM at the Webb House in Smithville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Parthenia Vanatta; husband, Tom Lassiter; 5 brothers, Lloyd, JC, Howard, Ernest and Eugene Vanatta; 2 sisters, Maureen Jones and Minnie Herman. Sue was a member of Snow Hill Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club for many years and held many positions including President, Vice-President and Secretary. Sue retired from Caney Ford Development Corporation after a career serving the people of DeKalb County for many years. After retirement, Sue would get to join NHC part time and continue doing what she loved…. helping others. Sue leaves to cherish her memory, 2 children, Vicky (Trey) Hill of Brentwood, TN and Todd (Misty) Lassiter of Smithville; grandchildren, Presley Hill (AJ Villarreal) of Fairview, TN, Macey Lassiter (Triston Stanley) of Smithville, Brady Hill of Brentwood and Emileigh Lassiter of Smithville; great-grandchild, Greyson Stanley of Smithville; sister, Frances Gilley of Nashville; sister-in-law, Jean Vanatta of Smithville. Funeral services celebrating her life will be 11:AM Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bro. Michael Hale officiating and burial will follow in DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday 4 PM until 7 PM and Tuesday 9:AM until the time of the service at 11:AM. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO