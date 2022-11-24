Read full article on original website
wjle.com
William Hoyt Duke
Mr. William Hoyt Duke age 73 of Smithville passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at St. Thomas West in Nashville. Mr. Duke was born on May 27, 1949 in DeKalb county to his parents, the late William Odell & Martha Oleda Duke. His sister, Linda Kay Duke, paternal grandparents, Homer & Beulah Duke and maternal grandparents, Clarence & Louella Trapp also preceded him in death. He worked in housekeeping at DeKalb Hospital for over 20 years.
wjle.com
Sue Lassiter
Sue Lassiter, a lifelong resident of Smithville passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2:20 PM at the Webb House in Smithville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Parthenia Vanatta; husband, Tom Lassiter; 5 brothers, Lloyd, JC, Howard, Ernest and Eugene Vanatta; 2 sisters, Maureen Jones and Minnie Herman. Sue was a member of Snow Hill Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club for many years and held many positions including President, Vice-President and Secretary. Sue retired from Caney Ford Development Corporation after a career serving the people of DeKalb County for many years. After retirement, Sue would get to join NHC part time and continue doing what she loved…. helping others. Sue leaves to cherish her memory, 2 children, Vicky (Trey) Hill of Brentwood, TN and Todd (Misty) Lassiter of Smithville; grandchildren, Presley Hill (AJ Villarreal) of Fairview, TN, Macey Lassiter (Triston Stanley) of Smithville, Brady Hill of Brentwood and Emileigh Lassiter of Smithville; great-grandchild, Greyson Stanley of Smithville; sister, Frances Gilley of Nashville; sister-in-law, Jean Vanatta of Smithville. Funeral services celebrating her life will be 11:AM Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bro. Michael Hale officiating and burial will follow in DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday 4 PM until 7 PM and Tuesday 9:AM until the time of the service at 11:AM. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
wjle.com
Michael Shayne Reeder
Michael Shayne Reeder age 48 of Alexandria, passed away Saturday morning November 26, 2022 at his father’s residence. He was born December 26, 1973 to his parents, Jim Reeder and the late Carolyn Parsley Glenn. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by step-father, James Glenn; grandmother, Lena Parsley; step-grandfather, Raymond Caldwell; uncles, Nelson Caldwell and Billy Joe Reeder; grandfather, Ray Reeder; great-grandmother, Mary Jane Caldwell; great-grandfather, John T. Caldwell. He was a former truck driver and disabled. He is survived by his father, Jimmy (Debbie) Reeder; brother, Thomas J. Reeder; niece, Shayla Reeder; nephew, Jaythan Reeder; grandmother, Marilyn Caldwell; uncles, Danny Reeder, Donald Reeder, Forrest “Hoolie” Reeder, Frankie (Reta) Caldwell; aunts, Patricia (Donnie) Bratcher and Barbara Reeder and numerous cousins and friends. The family has honored Mr. Reeder’s request to be cremated and there are no services planned at this time. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
wjle.com
County Mayor Announces Appointment of Solid Waste Director
A full-time solid waste director has been appointed for DeKalb County. James Goff has been picked by County Mayor Matt Adcock to fill the new position. Adcock made the announcement during last Tuesday night’s county commission committee meeting of the whole. “I had a lot of people apply for...
wjle.com
December 5 Voting Deadline Approaches for 2022 FSA County Committee Election
2022 FSA County Committee elections are underway as ballots were mailed to eligible voters in Local Administrative Area (LAA) # 3 (DeKalb County) on November 7. December 5, 2022 will be the last day to postmark voted ballots returned by mail, or to deliver voted ballots to the local FSA office.
wjle.com
Tigers win Nailbiter over Warren County while Lady Tigers Suffer First Loss of Season
The DCHS Tigers defeated the visiting Warren County Pioneers 68 to 66 Friday night in Smithville while the Lady Tigers suffered their first loss of the season falling to the Lady Pioneers 78 to 53. DeKalb County will host Watertown Friday night, December 2 in Smithville. The girls game will...
