‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Smile you're on camera! MTA activates bus lane enforcement cameras in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
newyorkcitynews.net
Surprising Places to Find Love in New York City
New York City is a big, bustling metropolis with people from all walks of life. It's no surprise that many people find love in such a diverse and exciting place. There are plenty of places to meet singles, and dating can be easy and fun. However, you may not know about some of the more surprising places to find love in New York City.
Migrant Children Face Trauma, Homelessness As They Seek Asylum in NYC
Kenyon Madera Vazquez tries to avoid remembering his time in the jungle where he spent his 11th birthday. He traveled with his mother across seven countries and spent ten days in the perilous Darién Gap. At one point, the blisters on his feet became so painful that he couldn’t walk. There were moments of panic, […] The post Migrant Children Face Trauma, Homelessness As They Seek Asylum in NYC appeared first on Documented.
bkreader.com
East NY Mother Serves Entire Thanksgiving Meal to New Yorkers on L Train
A Brooklyn woman invited all of New York City to her Thanksgiving dinner this week, setting up a whole meal inside a subway car to feed strangers. CBS2’s Hannah Kliger has more on the story behind the viral movement. Videos are circling online, many with more than 1 […]...
New York Businesses Caught Selling ‘Highly Invasive Species’
Several New York businesses were busted for selling "highly invasive species." On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed one person was ticketed for selling a "highly invasive species"
Small Business Saturday: Organic Botanica, a community staple for 60+ years
In honor of Small Business Saturday, News 12 sat down with a local business that has been passed down for generations.
Accused Burger King killer Winston Glynn compares himself to Jesus and Mandela
The man accused of murdering a teen-aged East Harlem Burger King cashier during a $100 robbery whined that he was the one being victimized, comparing himself to Nelson Mandela and Jesus Christ. During an exclusive jailhouse video visit from Rikers Island, Winston Glynn — who ranted about slave reparations and screamed that America will “burn” — insisted he was innocent of the heinous Jan. 9 murder that kicked off a year of violence and lawlessness across New York City. Pretty cashier Kristal Bayron-Nieves, 19, had been working her fast-food job for just three weeks. She had taken the fast-food gig to...
Flashbak
Life At Broad Channel New York As The Money Moved in – 1915
In 1898, Broad Channel Island in Jamaica Bay became part of the New York City borough of Queens. Things soon changed for the island’s small community of fishermen when in 1915, the city leased the officially named Broad Channel Island to Pierre Noel, who subleased it to the Broad Channel Corporation, which he ran. The company made 10-year subleases to private individuals for the development of summer bungalows and houses.
brownstoner.com
A Look Back at a 19th Century Brooklyn Thanksgiving
Editors note: This post originally ran in 2015 and has been updated. You can read the first post here. Thanksgiving in America has always been a rather strange combination of festival, food and frolic. We watch colorful parades in the morning, stuff ourselves in the afternoon and then retire to our couches to watch two teams of modern gladiators beat each other silly for the prize of a silver trophy.
NY1
Beloved historic church may leave East Village
In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)
NYC skylinePhoto byfaabi via Freepik.com (licensed) New York City is an amazing place, filled with opportunities and culture... And also financial hardship, high housing costs, and many other issues. One may say that every city and town has problems of their own, but it doesn't change the fact that homelessness is a huge problem for NYC.
Beloved diner forced to close its doors after serving Riverdale community since the 1960s
It will be the end of an era when the owner of Blue Bay Restaurant, Spiridon Katechas, closes the doors of his restaurant for good.
Gotham Gazette
New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall
New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
New York’s ‘Off Limits’ Town! What’s the Story of This Secluded Place?
Stay away from Oniontown, New York. Dutchess County New York is an area of 825 square miles of city and countryside, mostly countryside. One small portion of this area, named Oniontown, is off limits to you. This short half mile stretch of road will greet you with 'do not enter' and no trespassing signs yet some have ignored the warnings, and regretted it.
pix11.com
Sample a taste of Jamaica with this Thanksgiving spread
New York (PIX11) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, let’s explore an authentic Jamaican Thanksgiving with fan favorites like turkey, cranberry, and squash. PIX11 Morning News’ Kirsten Cole dishes out all the details on the Caribbean spread. Watch the video player for more.
Red flags raised up once again on Hylan Boulevard in celebration of Albanian Independence Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- You may notice several sets of red flags along Hylan Boulevard this weekend as it commemorates an important day in Albanian culture. Albanian Independence Day, which is held on Nov. 28, commemorates the country’s revolt from the Ottoman Empire in 1912. The event marks the first Albanian parliamentary state.
stupiddope.com
How To Find The Best Black Friday Weed Deals in New York City
It’s no secret that the holidays can be stressful, especially when you’re shopping for gifts, visiting family, and dealing with travel. The most effective way to calm nerves during these stressful times might be to take a few puffs. There are some pretty awesome weed deals to be...
East New York: Amanda Warren Is 'Tickled Pink' About Show's Success, Teases 'Special Moment' in Fall Finale
The early success of the CBS drama East New York has been no less than “an embarrassment of riches” for series lead Amanda Warren. In the freshman drama, Warren stars as Regina Haywood, the newly promoted Deputy Inspector of the 74th Precinct — a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. Having family ties to the area, Haywood is out to deploy creative methods to protect her community, though her valiant effort thus far has met all manner of (not-insurmountable) roadblocks. The series’ cast also includes Emmy winner Jimmy Smits...
Where are out-of-state millennials putting down roots? Hint: It’s not New York City.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed...
Up Close: How to rid NYC of crime; what's next in Washington after the midterm elections
Up Close: Bill Ritter discusses the fear of crime in NYC with the NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey. We also hear from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about what she thinks could be next in Washington.
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
