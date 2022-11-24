ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprising Places to Find Love in New York City

New York City is a big, bustling metropolis with people from all walks of life. It's no surprise that many people find love in such a diverse and exciting place. There are plenty of places to meet singles, and dating can be easy and fun. However, you may not know about some of the more surprising places to find love in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

Migrant Children Face Trauma, Homelessness As They Seek Asylum in NYC

Kenyon Madera Vazquez tries to avoid remembering his time in the jungle where he spent his 11th birthday. He traveled with his mother across seven countries and spent ten days in the perilous Darién Gap. At one point, the blisters on his feet became so painful that he couldn’t walk. There were moments of panic, […] The post Migrant Children Face Trauma, Homelessness As They Seek Asylum in NYC appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Accused Burger King killer Winston Glynn compares himself to Jesus and Mandela

The man accused of murdering a teen-aged East Harlem Burger King cashier during a $100 robbery whined that he was the one being victimized, comparing himself to Nelson Mandela and Jesus Christ. During an exclusive jailhouse video visit from Rikers Island, Winston Glynn — who ranted about slave reparations and screamed that America will “burn” — insisted he was innocent of the heinous Jan. 9 murder that kicked off a year of violence and lawlessness across New York City. Pretty cashier Kristal Bayron-Nieves, 19, had been working her fast-food job for just three weeks. She had taken the fast-food gig to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Flashbak

Life At Broad Channel New York As The Money Moved in – 1915

In 1898, Broad Channel Island in Jamaica Bay became part of the New York City borough of Queens. Things soon changed for the island’s small community of fishermen when in 1915, the city leased the officially named Broad Channel Island to Pierre Noel, who subleased it to the Broad Channel Corporation, which he ran. The company made 10-year subleases to private individuals for the development of summer bungalows and houses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brownstoner.com

A Look Back at a 19th Century Brooklyn Thanksgiving

Editors note: This post originally ran in 2015 and has been updated. You can read the first post here. Thanksgiving in America has always been a rather strange combination of festival, food and frolic. We watch colorful parades in the morning, stuff ourselves in the afternoon and then retire to our couches to watch two teams of modern gladiators beat each other silly for the prize of a silver trophy.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Beloved historic church may leave East Village

In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
MANHATTAN, NY
Gotham Gazette

New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall

New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Sample a taste of Jamaica with this Thanksgiving spread

New York (PIX11) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, let’s explore an authentic Jamaican Thanksgiving with fan favorites like turkey, cranberry, and squash. PIX11 Morning News’ Kirsten Cole dishes out all the details on the Caribbean spread. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

How To Find The Best Black Friday Weed Deals in New York City

It’s no secret that the holidays can be stressful, especially when you’re shopping for gifts, visiting family, and dealing with travel. The most effective way to calm nerves during these stressful times might be to take a few puffs. There are some pretty awesome weed deals to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

East New York: Amanda Warren Is 'Tickled Pink' About Show's Success, Teases 'Special Moment' in Fall Finale

The early success of the CBS drama East New York has been no less than “an embarrassment of riches” for series lead Amanda Warren. In the freshman drama, Warren stars as Regina Haywood, the newly promoted Deputy Inspector of the 74th Precinct — a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. Having family ties to the area, Haywood is out to deploy creative methods to protect her community, though her valiant effort thus far has met all manner of (not-insurmountable) roadblocks. The series’ cast also includes Emmy winner Jimmy Smits...
BROOKLYN, NY
Vogue Magazine

This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week

Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
BROOKLYN, NY

