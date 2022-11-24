Read full article on original website
3 shot inside vehicle traveling on South Carolina road, deputies say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Police are investigating after three people were shot early Sunday morning in Beaufort County. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 5:08 a.m. of a vehicle that was shot while traveling on Burnt Church Road. When emergency services arrived in...
Road rage incident leads to suspect pointing gun, Charleston PD responds
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department detained a suspect who pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident at Savannah Highway and Wesley Drive. Police say the incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. CPD reportedly found the suspect's car on I-526 and took them into...
Charleston-based Holocaust survivor and community leader Joe Engel passes away
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The Charleston Jewish Federation announced the passing of beloved Joe Engel, a Holocaust survivor and community leader. Mr. Engel significantly impacted generations of people in the Jewish and Greater Charleston community. A graveside funeral service is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. The...
The Coburg Cow 'Noel' is back for the holidays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The famous Coburg Cow, Noel, is back up for the holidays!. Noel is Bessie's sister. Bessie will return after the New Year.
