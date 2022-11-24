It’s that time of year when people are out looking for that perfect gift or the perfect tree to place in their homes for the holiday season. But just like the prices in the stores, prices on the tree lots have had to increase too. A study shows across the country people are expected to pay on average $86 for a real Christmas tree this holiday season, that’s an increase of nearly 13 percent from 2021. According to the latest data from the National Christmas Tree Association, over a quarter of Americans say they got their hands dirty last year by choosing and cutting down a real Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season, down from 32% the previous year.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO